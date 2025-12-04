Nitish Kumar Thanks PM Modi For Central Assistance To Bihar, Promises 10 Lakh Jobs In Next Five Years
JD(U)'s Narendra Narayan Yadav unanimously elected Assembly Deputy Speaker, as DyCM Samrat Chaudhary fends off "Bulldozer Baba" allegations by promising to act tough against mafia.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 4:23 PM IST
Patna: As the fourth day of the Winter Session of the Bihar Legislature drew to a close, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar presented his views on behalf of the ruling party in the Assembly and the Legislative Council, he heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Saying "We salute PM Modi," CM Nitish asked everyone to raise their hands. He even told the Opposition, "Why aren't you raising your hands too? Earlier, you too used to join us on such occasions, but then you began staying away. You won't ever leave again."
Before the motion of thanks to the Governor was passed by the Assembly, the JD(U)'s Narendra Narayan Yadav was unanimously elected as Deputy Speaker of the Assembly. His name was proposed by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and seconded by Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, before being accepted by Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar
Earlier, when the CM thanked all newly-elected MLAs, and the people of Bihar for giving the NDA a landslide victory, CPI(ML) MLA Sandeep Saurabh remarked that NDA leaders should also thank the Election Commissioner for not conducting a free and fair election by not stopping the government disbursing Rs 10,000 each among 6.5 million women in the middle of the election process.
BJP's Riga MLA Baidyanath Prasad rose to object, saying that if the election wasn't fair, the CPI(ML) MLA should resign. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary chimed in, claiming that initiatives initiated before the Model Code of Conduct came into effect couldn't be stopped. He added, "The opposition was making allegations of vote theft, but hasn't found a single case yet."
Going back to his speech, the CM said now that development is taking place in Bihar, there is no atmosphere of fear anywhere. He noted that none of the Hindu-Muslim conflict that existed before, is there. "First, graveyards were fenced. Then temples older than 60 years were fenced," he said.
"The number of government teachers in Bihar has reached 5,20,000. Previously, electricity was provided at subsidised rates. Now, 125 units of electricity have been made free for domestic consumers." Solar panels will also be installed in consumers' homes," the CM said.
Nitish also claimed that 5 lakh jobs have been created, and promised to create 10 lakh jobs in the next five years. He said that four elections since women's reservation was introduced in Panchayat elections, in 2006, women now have 35 per cent reservation in government jobs.
"There are 14 million Jeevika Didis, and their number is continuously increasing. 15.6 million women have received Rs 10,000 from the Chief Minister Women's Employment fund so far, and many will get an additional amount up to Rs 2 lakh if they succeed in establishing viable businesses," he said.
On support from the central government, he said Bihar has received special economic packages in 2024 and 2025, while the Union Budget also included a decision to establish a Makhana Board.
In Tejashwi Yadav's absence, Kumar Sarvjeet spoke on behalf of the RJD, and immediately launched a broadside at the BJP's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. He said while Choudhary's father had named him Samrat, the media is calling him "Bulldozer Baba", referring to the recent house demolition actions carried out by the Home Ministry, which is under the DyCM.
Responding to the CM's claim about Bihar's improving healthcare under his watch, the RJD's Sarvjeet said, "The CM has said that a lot of progress has been made in health. We ask the Assembly Speaker, who has been representing Gaya for 40 consecutive years, to inspect Magadh Medical College. Going there feels like you've come to a Dalit neighborhood."
Objecting to the RJD leader's statement, Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar said, "We have also visited there several times, and the situation is much better than before." Sarvjeet then urged the CM to form a committee to assess the situation, adding, "We knew that when you get a huge majority, you won't let the son of a Dalit speak."
Following the discussion on the Governor's address, DyCM Samrat Chaudhary responded on behalf of the government. Objecting to him being called "Bulldozer Baba", he said, "action will be taken against the mafia, based on court orders."
He also responded to other Opposition claims, saying, "The Opposition is blaming the EC, but one of our candidates lost by 30 votes. Many others lost by less than 1,000 votes. If the elections hadn't been fair, all of our candidates would have won. It is the Congress that used to keep the EC in its pocket by sending Election Commissioners to the Rajya Sabha."
After the Assembly session, Nitish addressed the Legislative Council, where he claimed that whereas there were only six medical colleges previously, there now are 12. "Patna Medical College is being upgraded to a 5,000-bed facility, while all other medical colleges are adding 2,500 beds. IGIMS is being upgraded to a 3,000-bed facility. Healthcare facilities are expanding," he said.
"A large number of roads, bridges, and overbridges are being constructed in the state. Arrangements are being made to ensure that people from any corner of the state can reach Patna within five hours. Work has also been done on an agriculture roadmap. Bihar is now self-sufficient in fish production, and farmers' incomes are increasing. Whatever work remains will be completed soon," said Nitish.
Regarding the Centre's assistance, the CM said 11.4 million people are receiving social pensions, on which, the Central Government has supported the state. "We thank PM Modi for the financial assistance."
