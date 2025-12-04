ETV Bharat / bharat

Nitish Kumar Thanks PM Modi For Central Assistance To Bihar, Promises 10 Lakh Jobs In Next Five Years

Patna: As the fourth day of the Winter Session of the Bihar Legislature drew to a close, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar presented his views on behalf of the ruling party in the Assembly and the Legislative Council, he heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saying "We salute PM Modi," CM Nitish asked everyone to raise their hands. He even told the Opposition, "Why aren't you raising your hands too? Earlier, you too used to join us on such occasions, but then you began staying away. You won't ever leave again."

Before the motion of thanks to the Governor was passed by the Assembly, the JD(U)'s Narendra Narayan Yadav was unanimously elected as Deputy Speaker of the Assembly. His name was proposed by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and seconded by Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, before being accepted by Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar

Earlier, when the CM thanked all newly-elected MLAs, and the people of Bihar for giving the NDA a landslide victory, CPI(ML) MLA Sandeep Saurabh remarked that NDA leaders should also thank the Election Commissioner for not conducting a free and fair election by not stopping the government disbursing Rs 10,000 each among 6.5 million women in the middle of the election process.

BJP's Riga MLA Baidyanath Prasad rose to object, saying that if the election wasn't fair, the CPI(ML) MLA should resign. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary chimed in, claiming that initiatives initiated before the Model Code of Conduct came into effect couldn't be stopped. He added, "The opposition was making allegations of vote theft, but hasn't found a single case yet."

Going back to his speech, the CM said now that development is taking place in Bihar, there is no atmosphere of fear anywhere. He noted that none of the Hindu-Muslim conflict that existed before, is there. "First, graveyards were fenced. Then temples older than 60 years were fenced," he said.

"The number of government teachers in Bihar has reached 5,20,000. Previously, electricity was provided at subsidised rates. Now, 125 units of electricity have been made free for domestic consumers." Solar panels will also be installed in consumers' homes," the CM said.

Nitish also claimed that 5 lakh jobs have been created, and promised to create 10 lakh jobs in the next five years. He said that four elections since women's reservation was introduced in Panchayat elections, in 2006, women now have 35 per cent reservation in government jobs.

"There are 14 million Jeevika Didis, and their number is continuously increasing. 15.6 million women have received Rs 10,000 from the Chief Minister Women's Employment fund so far, and many will get an additional amount up to Rs 2 lakh if ​​they succeed in establishing viable businesses," he said.