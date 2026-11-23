ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Launches 900 Virtual Courts For Land Dispute Cases

Patna: The Bihar government inaugurated 900 virtual land revenue courts across the state on Monday, making it easy for people to attend property-related cases and proceedings from anywhere in the world. They will also help bring transparency to the system.

This will save time and money and avoid the physical and mental hassle of appearing before land revenue department officers on every date. Earlier, people had to return without attending court because the concerned officers get busy with other administrative work and cannot preside over their courts.

"People have to drop their work to attend the courts of circle officers, deputy collector land reforms, additional district magistrates (ADM), collectors, and commissioners on the due dates for cases related to disputes over land, mutation, rectification, and various other problems. Today we inaugurated 900 virtual courts so they can appear from anywhere. They can also submit the required documents online,” Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal said.

Dilip added that expert officers in the department headquarters in Patna would monitor all court proceedings and record and save videos for future reference. They also document the number of dates, presence or absence of the concerned officers, the time spent on cases and other details.

"These steps will help bring transparency in the disposal of cases. The senior officers will be able to understand whether their subordinates have exercised the principles of natural justice and taken fair decisions without favouring any party. It will also help check corruption," the minister said.

If the cases are wrongly decided in favour of or against somebody by any officer in a biased manner and if there are several such instances by him, then their promotions would be affected and other corrective steps would be taken, just like the judges in the judiciary are promoted based on the quality of their judgments.

The government is set to install CCTV cameras in and around revenue and land reforms department offices across the state to curb the thriving system of middlemen and graft.