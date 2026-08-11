ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Kinnar Board Proposes To Build Temple For Modi

"Could you ever imagine that a person from the transgender community would become a sub-inspector or a doctor-engineer or people like us would be made members of this board?”

"Even after so many years of Independence, the Kinnar community never got rights and entitlements,” Rajan Singh, a member of the Bihar State Kinnar Welfare Board, told ETV Bharat.

"Today, due to this law, eunuchs are becoming inspectors and eunuchs are becoming policemen in Bihar. Along with this, people like us from the Kinnar community are being made members and vice-presidents in the welfare board," he added.

Singh said during the first meeting of the board on July 29, he proposed that a grand temple be built for Modi. The board passed this proposal. “Now this proposal will go to the Cabinet Secretariat. We have demanded five acres of land and Rs 112 crore from the government for building the temple,"

said Singh.

Asked if the Bihar government did not provide land and money for the purpose, Singh said, “Why will the government not provide the money? If Samrat Choudhary, an ardent devotee of Narendra Modi, is the Chief Minister, will he not give land for his God? It is because of Samrat Chaudhary, that we are sitting here today and we have fulfilled his wishes.”

On how the golden statue will be made, Singh said that even if the money is less, “then we’ll arrange it”. “I’m an ardent devotee of PM Modi. Muslim women are happier than us compared to the youth, whose welfare Modi accomplished by developing their skills and the welfare of women by abolishing the law of Triple Talaq and Halala.