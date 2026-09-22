ETV Bharat / bharat

Jamui Class 10 Girl Molestation Case: Main Accused Nandan Yadav Arrested After Encounter

Patna: Amid a nationwide outcry allegedly over deteriorating law and order in the state, Bihar Police have arrested Nandan Yadav, the prime accused in the Jamui molestation and harassment of minor school students, following an encounter on Tuesday.

Yadav was nabbed after he suffered a bullet injury in his leg during the exchange of fire. Another person involved in the incident has also been arrested along with him.

Nandan Yadav, seen in the viral videos with a saffron, printed gamchha (thin towel) hiding his face, was absconding since the matter came to light.

"A police team surrounded Nandan in Jamui and asked him to surrender. He opened fire at our personnel, but sustained a bullet injury in one of his legs when police retaliated. He has been arrested and admitted to the government hospital for treatment," Bihar Police additional director general (CID weaker section) KS Anupam told ETV Bharat.

"Police have also arrested another accused Hareram Yadav, who was involved in the incident. He suffered minor injury in his legs while trying to flee the scene. As of now, five people have been arrested. Efforts are underway to identify others as well, suspected to be minors. The arrested persons are being questioned for further clues," Anupam added.

Police officials said that Nandan was an accused in several cases, with complaints galore over eve-teasing and molestation in the area. He wanted to establish his hold in the area, which is already infamous for illegal sand and stone mining activities, officials added.

Nandan and Hareram's arrest came on the heels of the arrest of three persons, including two juveniles, who were nabbed on Monday after a nationwide outrage erupted over the incident.

A disturbing video had surfaced showing two class 10 students - a boy and a girl - being harassed and assaulted by a group of people. In the video, the accused can be seen pulling, grabbing, groping, and molesting the hapless girl as she pleaded for mercy.

According to police, it was Nandan who lifted the girl and attempted to take her away to the deserted hilly and forested area near the national highway.

Police have, meanwhile, appealed to various social media platforms to take down the videos of the girl's molestation and her friend's harassment.

The incident took place on Saturday evening (September 19) when the two Class 10 students went out for a ride on a scooter. They stopped on the Marwa-Pratappur stretch on the NH to click photographs. This is when a group of people accosted, harassed and assaulted them. This alleged torture continued for several minutes and they were later allowed to go after a few vehicles stopped at the crime scene. However, none of the onlookers apparently intervened to save the distraught teens.

After videos of the incident went viral on social media platforms on Sunday (September 20), police swung into action. The victims were traced, their statements were recorded and a written complaint was taken from their families.

Police said an FIR (no. 428/26) was registered at the Jamui police station on Monday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 74 (assault or the use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 76/3(5) (multiple individuals jointly assaulting or using criminal force against a woman with the intention of disrobing her or compelling her to be naked) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Action Against 120 Social Media Accounts

Meanwhile, the CID has taken over the investigation of the case. Acting on instructions from Bihar Police Headquarters, a special CID team has commenced the probe in Jamui.

According to Jamui Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Dayal, a case (Case No. 45/26) has been registered at the Cyber ​​Police Station regarding the disclosure of the victim's identity; action has been taken against 120 social media accounts in this connection.