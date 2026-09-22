Jamui Class 10 Girl Molestation Case: Main Accused Nandan Yadav Arrested After Encounter
The accused pulled, groped, molested the girl while she pleaded for mercy. Police have appealed to social-media platforms to take down videos of the incident.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 22, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
Patna: Amid a nationwide outcry allegedly over deteriorating law and order in the state, Bihar Police have arrested Nandan Yadav, the prime accused in the Jamui molestation and harassment of minor school students, following an encounter on Tuesday.
Yadav was nabbed after he suffered a bullet injury in his leg during the exchange of fire. Another person involved in the incident has also been arrested along with him.
Nandan Yadav, seen in the viral videos with a saffron, printed gamchha (thin towel) hiding his face, was absconding since the matter came to light.
"A police team surrounded Nandan in Jamui and asked him to surrender. He opened fire at our personnel, but sustained a bullet injury in one of his legs when police retaliated. He has been arrested and admitted to the government hospital for treatment," Bihar Police additional director general (CID weaker section) KS Anupam told ETV Bharat.
"Police have also arrested another accused Hareram Yadav, who was involved in the incident. He suffered minor injury in his legs while trying to flee the scene. As of now, five people have been arrested. Efforts are underway to identify others as well, suspected to be minors. The arrested persons are being questioned for further clues," Anupam added.
Police officials said that Nandan was an accused in several cases, with complaints galore over eve-teasing and molestation in the area. He wanted to establish his hold in the area, which is already infamous for illegal sand and stone mining activities, officials added.
Nandan and Hareram's arrest came on the heels of the arrest of three persons, including two juveniles, who were nabbed on Monday after a nationwide outrage erupted over the incident.
A disturbing video had surfaced showing two class 10 students - a boy and a girl - being harassed and assaulted by a group of people. In the video, the accused can be seen pulling, grabbing, groping, and molesting the hapless girl as she pleaded for mercy.
According to police, it was Nandan who lifted the girl and attempted to take her away to the deserted hilly and forested area near the national highway.
Police have, meanwhile, appealed to various social media platforms to take down the videos of the girl's molestation and her friend's harassment.
The incident took place on Saturday evening (September 19) when the two Class 10 students went out for a ride on a scooter. They stopped on the Marwa-Pratappur stretch on the NH to click photographs. This is when a group of people accosted, harassed and assaulted them. This alleged torture continued for several minutes and they were later allowed to go after a few vehicles stopped at the crime scene. However, none of the onlookers apparently intervened to save the distraught teens.
After videos of the incident went viral on social media platforms on Sunday (September 20), police swung into action. The victims were traced, their statements were recorded and a written complaint was taken from their families.
Police said an FIR (no. 428/26) was registered at the Jamui police station on Monday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 74 (assault or the use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 76/3(5) (multiple individuals jointly assaulting or using criminal force against a woman with the intention of disrobing her or compelling her to be naked) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.
Action Against 120 Social Media Accounts
Meanwhile, the CID has taken over the investigation of the case. Acting on instructions from Bihar Police Headquarters, a special CID team has commenced the probe in Jamui.
According to Jamui Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Dayal, a case (Case No. 45/26) has been registered at the Cyber Police Station regarding the disclosure of the victim's identity; action has been taken against 120 social media accounts in this connection.
As part of the investigation, strict take-down notices have been issued by the administration, asking the immediate removal of the controversial video from all 120 identified social media accounts and various other profiles. A special CID team is now working to piece together the details of the entire case.
Anupam stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted, which is being supervised by the Jamui SDPO. "Action has been initiated to remove 120 social media accounts that revealed the victim's identity. Additionally, an FIR has been registered at the cyber police station, and take-down notices have been issued to have the videos removed. Disseminating content that reveals the identity or face of a minor victim can invite legal action, and the public is urged not to share or repost the video." Anupam said.
Jamui SP Vishwajeet Dayal stated that upon receiving information about the incident, police treated the matter seriously and are taking strict action. "Circulating a viral video on social media that reveals the identity of the minor victim constitutes an offense under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Through you, I wish to appeal to everyone to respect the privacy of the minor victim and refrain from making such videos viral. The police are handling such cases impartially." SP Dayal said.
Political Uproar Over Jamui Case
As the matter came to light, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav condemned the incident and slammed the government over alleged lawlessness in Bihar. The National Commission for Women and Bihar State Women Commission have also taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought an 'action-taken report' from the police.
Bihar's SC/ST Welfare Minister Lakhendra Kumar Roshan said the incident is deeply distressing. "The entire state of Bihar is deeply disturbed by this incident, and words fail to express the shock felt over it. Police are continuously carrying out raids to apprehend all those involved. The rule of law prevails in Bihar, and no criminal will be spared; strict legal action will be taken against everyone involved in the incident."
On the other hand, Bihar rural development minister and senior JDU leader Shrawon Kumar termed it just another "sporadic incident".
Asked about the incident, he said, "The world is not free of crime. Chhitput ghatna (sporadic incidents) keep happening. The government is keeping a watch on them, and people involved in such things will not be spared. Action was taken against such elements before, when our leader Nitish Kumar was the chief minister, and action is being taken against them under Samrat Choudhary's government at present."
"Those indulging in such incidents will not go unpunished," Shrawon told reporters on the sidelines of an event at his party headquarters in Patna.
Slamming Shrawon over his choice of words, RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said, "Such a serious and abominable incident, and he is calling it sporadic. Utterly shameful. This is the level of thinking of the men ruling Bihar."
JDU Asks: What Was Bihar Like Before 2005?
JDU State President Umesh Kushwaha described the incident as an isolated case and stated that the government is sensitive to such matters. He emphasised that the administration is taking action against those allegedly involved.
"Whenever such isolated incidents occur, we are sensitive to them. But look at the time before 2005, what was Bihar like then? Was anyone even able to venture out of their houses? Today, at least when an incident occurs, the administration takes action. Those who have committed the crime, no matter how powerful they may be, will soon be in police custody," Kushwaha said.
Meanwhile, taking a dig at the government and the police administration over the incident, RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav alleged that the rule of law is being undermined. He further questioned the government's ability to ensure the safety of women and girls, and asked, "Where were the Bihar Police and the Bihar government? The dignity and safety of women are being compromised."
(With inputs from Rajesh Kumar)
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Bihar's Jamui Outrage: 3 Held Over Disturbing Assault Video As Minister Sparks Fury With 'Sporadic Incident' Remark