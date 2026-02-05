ETV Bharat / bharat

Why Bihar's Low Per Capita Income Undermines Euphoria About Bumper Budget

By Ranjit Kumar

Patna: Since Tuesday, when state Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav presented the state budget of Rs 3,47,589 crore for the financial year (FY) 2026-27, claiming that the state's growth rate in FY2025-26, at 13.1 per cent, was higher than the national average, these figures have been widely publicised nationally, along with the claim that the state's per capita income has also increased.

What is not being said is that despite these numbers, the state still ranks 34th in per capita income. This raises several serious questions.

Budget Size Increases By 9%: At Rs 3,47,589 crore, the size of Bihar's budget for the current financial year (2026-27) has increased by 9.68 per cent, compared to the FY2025-26, when it was Rs 3,16,895 crore, making this budget higher by Rs 30,000 crore.

Sixth In Budget Size: Nevertheless, Bihar ranks sixth in terms of budget size. While most states haven't yet released their budgets for FY2026-27, going by 2025-26 figures, Uttar Pradesh's budget was Rs 8.08 lakh crore, Karnataka's Rs 4.09 lakh crore, Gujarat's Rs 3.70 lakh crore, and West Bengal's Rs 3.41 lakh crore. In comparison, Bihar's budget was Rs 3.17 lakh crore.

Bihar Leads In Growth Rate: Bihar is consistently performing well in terms of growth rate. For FY2025-26, this is estimated to be 14.9 per cent (13.1 per cent at current prices). Although the low base could be cited as a reason for these figures, they do indicate that Bihar is rapidly progressing on the path of development.

Lowest Per Capita Income: In terms of per capita income, Bihar is going through a worrying phase, which in many ways, mirrors the predicament of the overall economy as well. Its per capita income for 2024-25 was roughly Rs 69,300 per year. On average, a person in Bihar earns between Rs 4,500 and Rs 5,000 per month, putting the state at the lowest rank among large states in terms of per capita income. Improving per capita income to enhance the Human Development Index is a challenge for this government.