Why Bihar's Low Per Capita Income Undermines Euphoria About Bumper Budget
The budget shows Bihar has the highest growth rate among states, but its per capita income is still low. Where is the money being spent?
Published : February 5, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
By Ranjit Kumar
Patna: Since Tuesday, when state Finance Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav presented the state budget of Rs 3,47,589 crore for the financial year (FY) 2026-27, claiming that the state's growth rate in FY2025-26, at 13.1 per cent, was higher than the national average, these figures have been widely publicised nationally, along with the claim that the state's per capita income has also increased.
What is not being said is that despite these numbers, the state still ranks 34th in per capita income. This raises several serious questions.
Budget Size Increases By 9%: At Rs 3,47,589 crore, the size of Bihar's budget for the current financial year (2026-27) has increased by 9.68 per cent, compared to the FY2025-26, when it was Rs 3,16,895 crore, making this budget higher by Rs 30,000 crore.
Sixth In Budget Size: Nevertheless, Bihar ranks sixth in terms of budget size. While most states haven't yet released their budgets for FY2026-27, going by 2025-26 figures, Uttar Pradesh's budget was Rs 8.08 lakh crore, Karnataka's Rs 4.09 lakh crore, Gujarat's Rs 3.70 lakh crore, and West Bengal's Rs 3.41 lakh crore. In comparison, Bihar's budget was Rs 3.17 lakh crore.
Bihar Leads In Growth Rate: Bihar is consistently performing well in terms of growth rate. For FY2025-26, this is estimated to be 14.9 per cent (13.1 per cent at current prices). Although the low base could be cited as a reason for these figures, they do indicate that Bihar is rapidly progressing on the path of development.
Lowest Per Capita Income: In terms of per capita income, Bihar is going through a worrying phase, which in many ways, mirrors the predicament of the overall economy as well. Its per capita income for 2024-25 was roughly Rs 69,300 per year. On average, a person in Bihar earns between Rs 4,500 and Rs 5,000 per month, putting the state at the lowest rank among large states in terms of per capita income. Improving per capita income to enhance the Human Development Index is a challenge for this government.
Jharkhand Better Off Than Bihar: In the country's wealthier states, the per capita income is above Rs 1,35,000. States like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana have even higher per capita incomes. Even Jharkhand ranks higher than Bihar on this count, with an average person earning between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 per month there. Due to this, living standards of people in Bihar are below average.
Why Is Per Capita Income So Low?: Vidyarthi Vikas, a professor at the AN Sinha Institute, says despite having the highest growth rate, Bihar still lagging behind in per capita income means the estimated growth rate is not being reflected in the actual variables. He says the infrastructure development necessary for actual income generation is not happening. This also means that while non-economic indicators are developing, the economic indicators are not keeping pace.
How Can PCI Be Increased?: Professor Vikas says the government should focus on income generation. Instead of focusing on non-economic indicators, it should prioritise improving infrastructure so that the situation improves in the future.
Is The Budget Allocation Sufficient?: Professor Vikas says at the national level, Bihar's budget is still small in terms of its population size. Uttar Pradesh, which has a larger population than Bihar, has a budget that is almost three times larger, while states like Karnataka, Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh have smaller populations but larger budgets. That means the per capita expenditure in the budget is low in Bihar.
Where Is The Budget Being Spent?: Up to 37 per cent of Bihar's budget is spent on salaries and allowances, debt repayment, and daily expenses. The Bihar government's debt has been steadily rising over the past three years. On average, every person in the state carries a debt burden of Rs 29,000.
"Bihar's financial management has been good. As a result, it's at the top in terms of growth rate. Bihar is also performing well in terms of budget size. However, many states are more developed than Bihar and have larger budgets. Bihar needs to improve in terms of per capita income," said Professor Vikas.
What Is Per Capita Income?: It is the average income of each person living in a country, state, or region. It is calculated by dividing the total income of that region (GDP) by the total population. It is a measure used to assess the standard of living and quality of life of the population.
Also Read:
- Range Rovers For Nitish Kumar's Convoy, Bihar Govt Buys 4 Such SUVs
- Bihar To Establish Its Biggest Greenfield Airport At Sonepur; Eyes To Develop British Era Airfields
- Bihar's Biggest-Ever Budget: Rs 3.47 Lakh Crore For Roads, Housing, Welfare
- Bihar's First Nuclear Power Plant Using Small Modular Reactor Technology Is Likely To Come Up In Nawada