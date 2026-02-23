Bihar IPS Officer Sunil Kumar Naik Arrested For Alleged Custodial Torture Of Andhra Politician
After questioning, Naik will be brought to Andhra Pradesh for further action in the custodial torture case.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
Patna: The Andhra Pradesh Police arrested the former Crime Investigation Department (CID) DIG Sunil Kumar Naik from Patna, Bihar, in the alleged custodial torture of former Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, the present Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Assembly.
A team of Andhra police raided the official residence of Naik, who is currently the Inspector General (IG) of the Bihar Fire Department, in Patna on Monday morning amid protests by his department employees.
Naik has been taken to a court, where the process of transit remand will begin. A Bihar police official stated that Andhra police remained at his official residence in the Shastri Nagar police station limits for several hours and questioned him.
“A team of Andhra police arrested Sunil Kumar Naik in Patna in the early hours on Monday. After questioning, he will be brought to Andhra Pradesh for further action in the case,” the official said.
पटना, बिहार: आंध्र प्रदेश पुलिस की टीम पटना पहुंच गई है। बिहार कैडर के IPS अधिकारी सुनील नायक को आंध्र प्रदेश में पूर्व विधानसभा उपाध्यक्ष रघुराम कृष्ण राजू की कथित हत्या की कोशिश के मामले में पूछताछ के लिए नोटिस जारी किया गया था। pic.twitter.com/kllaZgoa5P— IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) February 23, 2026
A 2005 batch IPS officer, Naik belonged to the Bihar cadre. He is currently posted as IGP in the Fire Services Department in Bihar. In 2019, he was deputed to Andhra Pradesh and remained there for three years. He returned to Bihar after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) formed the government in 2024.
The case against him stems from a complaint by former MP Raju with Nagarampalem police in the Guntur district against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and three IPS officers, including Naik.
The complaint alleged that in 2021, Raju, who is an MLA at present, was arrested on Naik’s instructions and was assaulted in custody. Naik was posted with the Central Intelligence Agency in Andhra Pradesh during that period.
After the probe, the police registered an FIR in the case on July 11, 2024, under Section 307 IPC (Attempt to Murder), Section 326 IPC (Causing Grievous Hurt Using Dangerous Weapons) and other charges. Following this, the Andhra police repeatedly summoned Naik to record his statement, but he refused to appear.
Following the court’s cancellation of his bail, Andhra Pradesh police arrived in Patna to arrest him. Currently, the police are interrogating him at his official residence.
Officials said that tight security arrangements had been made, and a heavy police presence was visible in the area. The Central Superintendent of Police, the Secretariat SDPO-2, and local police forces are also present at Naik’s residence, they said.
