Bihar IPS Officer Sunil Kumar Naik Arrested For Alleged Custodial Torture Of Andhra Politician

A view outside official residence of Bihar IPS Officer Sunil Kumar Naik ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: The Andhra Pradesh Police arrested the former Crime Investigation Department (CID) DIG Sunil Kumar Naik from Patna, Bihar, in the alleged custodial torture of former Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, the present Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Assembly. A team of Andhra police raided the official residence of Naik, who is currently the Inspector General (IG) of the Bihar Fire Department, in Patna on Monday morning amid protests by his department employees. Naik has been taken to a court, where the process of transit remand will begin. A Bihar police official stated that Andhra police remained at his official residence in the Shastri Nagar police station limits for several hours and questioned him. “A team of Andhra police arrested Sunil Kumar Naik in Patna in the early hours on Monday. After questioning, he will be brought to Andhra Pradesh for further action in the case,” the official said.