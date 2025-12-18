No Road, No Ambulance, No Healthcare: Bihar Village Lives In A Time Warp
Villagers in Chhatauni, Tariayani Block, Sheohar district carry patients on cots to the nearest road to hail a vehicle and take them to hospital.
By Sumit Singh
Sheohar: For this village in Sheohar district of Bihar, freedom remains a promise locked in government files, 78 years after Independence. Villagers of Chhatauni (Ward No. 5), located in the flood-affected area of Tariayani Block, about 25 km from the district headquarters, still await basic amenities.
All tall claims about improved health facilities by the state and Central governments fall flat in Chhatauni, where a cot still serves as ambulance for people in need of emergency healthcare.
Tariyani Block has 16 panchayats, through which, development schemes, welfare programmes, and basic amenities are provided by the government. However, the availability of resources and facilities in proportion to the number of panchayats is negligible.
But You Can Never Leave...
The condition of arterial roads in Tariyani Block is relatively good. Traffic on national and state highways is smooth. But the scene changes drastically the moment you turn towards rural roads.
Paths leading to most villages are unpaved, dilapidated, and pothole-ridden, causing great difficulties to locals in their daily commutes, especially for school-going children, the elderly, and patients. The situation worsens during the monsoons. Roads leading to the district's meagre healthcare facilities are also in poor condition, making it a major challenge to transport patients to hospitals on time in times of emergency.
It's the same with regards to healthcare. While Sheohar's healthcare facilities appear adequate on paper, the ground reality is shocking. The Sadar Hospital at the district headquarters is in a shambles, lacking most essential resources, specialist doctors, and modern facilities. It's worse at the sub-health centres and rural health centres, which are either overcrowded, or missing the bare minimum quota of doctors and healthcare workers.
As a result, for the treatment of serious illnesses, villagers still end up going to expensive private facilities, or government hospitals in neighbouring districts, which increases their financial and mental burdens. There are around 17 ambulances available in Sheohar district, with 2-3 reportedly dilapidated. Tariyani, Sheohar, Dumri Katsari and Puranhia blocks have one ambulance each. Piprahi has two, while the Maternity and Child Health centre at the Sadar Hospital has two more.
Chhatauni: Where Time Stands Still
Villagers shared their anguish about the lack of roads. Sushila Devi said her village still lacks a road, forcing patients to be carried to hospital on cots, that weddings are only possible in the months of Agrahayan (November-December) or Vaishakh (April-May), because for the rest of the year, the groom can't reach the village in the wedding vehicle.
"The car stops at the main road, and the groom walks here on foot. It becomes even more dire during monsoons, when people have to carry patients through water and slush," said Sushila Devi. "This has existed since the hamlet was established," chimes in Manya Devi, her neighbour.
Another villager, Pramila Devi, explains that if children fall ill, they too need to be carried to the district road on cots, from where, a vehicle is arranged to take them to the hospital. "While paperwork for constructing a proper road has been completed many times, there has been no action on the ground. The people of this village belong to a very backward community," she added.
Ram Jas Ram said their petitions for a road, including the last application, submitted to the previous District Magistrate Vivek Ranjan Maitreya, have fallen on deaf ears.
"We are aware of the problem, and are working to find a quick and permanent solution to it," said Sarpanch Vijay Singh. MLA Amit Kumar Ranu of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) said the issue has just come to his attention, and that he will find a permanent solution soon. "It is unfortunate that former public representatives have done nothing," he said.
Sheohar Deputy Development Commissioner Brijesh Kumar explained that under the Chief Minister's Hamlet Connectivity Scheme, problems of any hamlet are forwarded for further action through local representatives. "Now that we've been alerted, we'll find out if an application on this issue has been submitted, and find a solution."
