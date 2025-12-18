ETV Bharat / bharat

No Road, No Ambulance, No Healthcare: Bihar Village Lives In A Time Warp

By Sumit Singh

Sheohar: For this village in Sheohar district of Bihar, freedom remains a promise locked in government files, 78 years after Independence. Villagers of Chhatauni (Ward No. 5), located in the flood-affected area of ​​Tariayani Block, about 25 km from the district headquarters, still await basic amenities.

All tall claims about improved health facilities by the state and Central governments fall flat in Chhatauni, where a cot still serves as ambulance for people in need of emergency healthcare.

Tariyani Block has 16 panchayats, through which, development schemes, welfare programmes, and basic amenities are provided by the government. However, the availability of resources and facilities in proportion to the number of panchayats is negligible.

But You Can Never Leave...

The condition of arterial roads in Tariyani Block is relatively good. Traffic on national and state highways is smooth. But the scene changes drastically the moment you turn towards rural roads.

Paths leading to most villages are unpaved, dilapidated, and pothole-ridden, causing great difficulties to locals in their daily commutes, especially for school-going children, the elderly, and patients. The situation worsens during the monsoons. Roads leading to the district's meagre healthcare facilities are also in poor condition, making it a major challenge to transport patients to hospitals on time in times of emergency.

It's the same with regards to healthcare. While Sheohar's healthcare facilities appear adequate on paper, the ground reality is shocking. The Sadar Hospital at the district headquarters is in a shambles, lacking most essential resources, specialist doctors, and modern facilities. It's worse at the sub-health centres and rural health centres, which are either overcrowded, or missing the bare minimum quota of doctors and healthcare workers.