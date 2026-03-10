ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Has Seen Several Political Dynasts, But The Sons Of No CM Has Managed To Become CM. Why?

By Avinash Kumar

Patna: With Chief Minister and JD(U) President Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar entering politics, all major parties in Bihar are now led by scions of political families. While the BJP's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is the son of Shakuni Choudhary, who is said to have changed parties more frequently than clothes, the RJD has Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi as President, and the LJP (Ram Vilas) is led by founder Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag Paswan. That makes Nishant the ninth Bihar CM's son to become active in politics.

So far, he is the first CM's son who stands a chance of becoming the CM, though. Already, there are calls within his party for him to be made CM or DyCM. However, at present, it seems unlikely for him to reach his father's position.

"Nishant ji has a lot of potential in the future. He will take the party forward after CM Nitish Kumar ji. The state needs such a leader. He will definitely take on greater responsibilities in the future," said a JD(U) spokesperson.

Among the opposition, RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed said Nishant is unlikely to play a long innings, claiming that Tejashwi Yadav is Bihar's only hope.

Among experts, analyst N K Chaudhary said Nitish Kumar remained the CM for 20 years without ever achieving a majority on his own. "Instead, he kept forming alliances, sometimes with the BJP, at other times with the RJD. Therefore, anything is possible in politics. Whether it's Nishant or Tejashwi, there's still plenty of time for them; they should wait."

"Nishant is an engineer. He has immense potential in the future. Only Tejashwi and Nishant are in a position to set this mark," said Chaudhary.

CM Sons In Bihar Politics

Following a nationwide trend, the sons of several CMs, from Karpoori Thakur to Jagannath Mishra, are active in Bihar politics. So far thought, none have become CMs themselves. Now, Nitish has got his son into politics after he realised his own active political career was up. Experts attribute this to Bihar's peculiar brand of "socialist politics".

Bihar has seen 23 CMs so far. From Shri Krishna Singh to Nitish Kumar, the sons of many CMs have played roles in party politics. Among them, only Karpoori Thakur prevented any member of his family from entering the fray during his lifetime, but after his death, his son Ramnath Thakur joined politics. The sons of Daroga Rai and Jagannath Mishra are also active. All three have become MLAs and ministers, but none has become CM.

The husband-wife duo of Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi have both served as CMs but neither of their sons, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, have managed to sit on the hot seat.

Santosh Suman, the son of Dalit leader Jitan Ram Manjhi who became CM when Nitish resigned after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, is a minister in Nitish's cabinet. But few give him any chance of achieving the same success as his father.