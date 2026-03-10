Bihar Has Seen Several Political Dynasts, But The Sons Of No CM Has Managed To Become CM. Why?
After Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan, Santosh Suman, and Nitish Mishra, CM Nitish's son Nishant Kumar's entry into politics has got rumour mills on an overdrive.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
By Avinash Kumar
Patna: With Chief Minister and JD(U) President Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar entering politics, all major parties in Bihar are now led by scions of political families. While the BJP's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is the son of Shakuni Choudhary, who is said to have changed parties more frequently than clothes, the RJD has Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi as President, and the LJP (Ram Vilas) is led by founder Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag Paswan. That makes Nishant the ninth Bihar CM's son to become active in politics.
So far, he is the first CM's son who stands a chance of becoming the CM, though. Already, there are calls within his party for him to be made CM or DyCM. However, at present, it seems unlikely for him to reach his father's position.
"Nishant ji has a lot of potential in the future. He will take the party forward after CM Nitish Kumar ji. The state needs such a leader. He will definitely take on greater responsibilities in the future," said a JD(U) spokesperson.
Among the opposition, RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed said Nishant is unlikely to play a long innings, claiming that Tejashwi Yadav is Bihar's only hope.
Among experts, analyst N K Chaudhary said Nitish Kumar remained the CM for 20 years without ever achieving a majority on his own. "Instead, he kept forming alliances, sometimes with the BJP, at other times with the RJD. Therefore, anything is possible in politics. Whether it's Nishant or Tejashwi, there's still plenty of time for them; they should wait."
"Nishant is an engineer. He has immense potential in the future. Only Tejashwi and Nishant are in a position to set this mark," said Chaudhary.
CM Sons In Bihar Politics
Following a nationwide trend, the sons of several CMs, from Karpoori Thakur to Jagannath Mishra, are active in Bihar politics. So far thought, none have become CMs themselves. Now, Nitish has got his son into politics after he realised his own active political career was up. Experts attribute this to Bihar's peculiar brand of "socialist politics".
Bihar has seen 23 CMs so far. From Shri Krishna Singh to Nitish Kumar, the sons of many CMs have played roles in party politics. Among them, only Karpoori Thakur prevented any member of his family from entering the fray during his lifetime, but after his death, his son Ramnath Thakur joined politics. The sons of Daroga Rai and Jagannath Mishra are also active. All three have become MLAs and ministers, but none has become CM.
The husband-wife duo of Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi have both served as CMs but neither of their sons, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, have managed to sit on the hot seat.
Santosh Suman, the son of Dalit leader Jitan Ram Manjhi who became CM when Nitish resigned after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, is a minister in Nitish's cabinet. But few give him any chance of achieving the same success as his father.
Nitish Mishra, the son of the state's last Congress CM, Jagannath Mishra, is also in politics. He served as an MLA and minister several times, but he too doesn't appear to stand a chance of becoming the CM.
While Yadav leader Daroga Rai had served as the CM, his son Chandrika Rai, too, could never get past a ministerial berth. His daughter, Aishwarya Rai, is married to Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest son, Tej Pratap Yadav, though their divorce case is pending in court.
The closest a father-son duo has managed to sit in the Bihar CM's seat are Anugrah Narayan Sinha, the father of former CM Satyendra Narayan Sinha, who had served as the DyCM. Meanwhile, Satyendra's son, Nikhil Kumar, has served as the Aurangabad MP and Governor of Kerala.
While Bhagwat Jha Azad of the Congress has served as CM, his son and former cricketer Kirti Azad, hasn't progressed beyond being a BJP MP from Darbhanga. He is currently the TMC MP from Bardhaman-Durgapur in West Bengal.
Another Bihar CM, Dalit leader Ram Sundar Das, has got his son, Sanjay Kumar Das, to enter politics, but the latter never made it very far. Sanjay was elected MLA from the Rajapakar Assembly constituency in Vaishali in 2010 on a JD(U) ticket, but faded from the limelight and passed away in March 2019.
Popular leader Karpoori Thakur was DyCM and CM, but the most prestigious position that his son, Ramnath Thakur, is yet to achieve is that of a minister in the state and in the Centre. Currently, he is the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in the Modi government.
Father-Son CMs In Other States
It's not that a CM's son hasn't become the CM in any state. In neighboring Jharkhand, current CM Hemant Soren's father, Shibu Soren, was the state's CM. In UP, Mulayam Singh Yadav's son, Akhilesh, has been the CM. Tamil Nadu has seen both Karunanidhi and his son M K Stalin as CMs. In Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's father, Farooq Abdullah, had once sat on the hot seat.
In Odisha, Naveen Patnaik has followed in his father Biju's footsteps. Further south, Y Jagan Mohan Reddy became the CM of Andhra Pradesh after his father, Y S Raj Shekhar Reddy. Shankarrao Chavan and Ashok Chavan in Maharashtra, Devi Lal and Om Prakash Chautala in Haryana, Ravi Shankar Shukla and Shyama Charan Shukla in Madhya Pradesh, P A Sangma and Conrad Sangma in Meghalaya, and Dorjee Khandu and Pema Khandu in Arunachal Pradesh, have all been fother-son duas as CMs, while Karnataka is represented in the honours list by H D Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy, as well as S R Bommai and Basavaraj Bommai.
Why Have Sons Not Succeeded As Bihar CMs?
Political expert Bholanath says the reason why no Bihar CM's son has become CM due to state's "socialist politics". The closest any scion has come to the state's highest seat is Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi, who was twice been the DyCM. He added that given the current trend, there's no real possibility of Tejashwi becoming CM.
On Nishant Kumar, he said, "His party members want him to become CM, but Bihar has a coalition government, and no one from the JD(U) can become the CM without the BJP's consent."
