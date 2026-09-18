ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Govt Plans To Reconstruct Oldest Temple As Researchers Find Thousands Of Ancient Ruins At Mundeshwari

Patna: Researchers have found a vast quantity of remains of an ancient temple scattered around the Mundeshwari Temple, located on a hilltop in Kaimur district of Bihar and considered the oldest surviving temple in the country.

The Bihar government has taken permission from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey the scattered remains of the monument, and has plans to use them to reconstruct the stone temple that could have fallen due to the vagaries of time and nature.

"Around 500 truckloads of the remains of an ancient temple are lying around the Mundeshwari Temple. They include pillars, lintels, and other parts of the structure. It is a protected site of the ASI and we have taken permission from it to survey and document it,” Bihar Heritage Development Society (BHDS) executive director Anil Kumar told ETV Bharat.

An aerial photograph of the Mundeshwari Temple located on a hilltop in Kaimur district of Bihar. (ETV Bharat)

According to Anil, a professor at Vishva-Bharati University but presently working at BHDS, the remains seem to be of a sixth-century temple built in the North Indian Nagara style, characterised by a raised stone platform, sanctum sanctorum topped by towering curvilinear shikharas (towers or spires), mandapas (assembly halls), and an amlaka (a circular stone disk) to cap the shikharas.

"The remains seem to belong to a sixth-century CE temple. Our primary effort will be to reconstruct the temple by assembling the remains and artefacts present there. It is going to be a unique project. Otherwise, we will conserve them for academic use and highlight the advanced architecture of the ancient era," Anil added.

The survey work is expected to start after the current monsoon season ends.