Bihar Govt Plans To Reconstruct Oldest Temple As Researchers Find Thousands Of Ancient Ruins At Mundeshwari
Located on Mundeshwari Hill at an elevation of 608 feet, the temple also houses statues of various deities including Ganesha, Vishnu and Surya.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 18, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Patna: Researchers have found a vast quantity of remains of an ancient temple scattered around the Mundeshwari Temple, located on a hilltop in Kaimur district of Bihar and considered the oldest surviving temple in the country.
The Bihar government has taken permission from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey the scattered remains of the monument, and has plans to use them to reconstruct the stone temple that could have fallen due to the vagaries of time and nature.
"Around 500 truckloads of the remains of an ancient temple are lying around the Mundeshwari Temple. They include pillars, lintels, and other parts of the structure. It is a protected site of the ASI and we have taken permission from it to survey and document it,” Bihar Heritage Development Society (BHDS) executive director Anil Kumar told ETV Bharat.
According to Anil, a professor at Vishva-Bharati University but presently working at BHDS, the remains seem to be of a sixth-century temple built in the North Indian Nagara style, characterised by a raised stone platform, sanctum sanctorum topped by towering curvilinear shikharas (towers or spires), mandapas (assembly halls), and an amlaka (a circular stone disk) to cap the shikharas.
"The remains seem to belong to a sixth-century CE temple. Our primary effort will be to reconstruct the temple by assembling the remains and artefacts present there. It is going to be a unique project. Otherwise, we will conserve them for academic use and highlight the advanced architecture of the ancient era," Anil added.
The survey work is expected to start after the current monsoon season ends.
ASI Patna Circle superintending archaeologist Hari Om Sharan confirmed that permission has been given to BHDS to survey the remains at Mundeshwari.
"It is an ASI property. The BHDS had sought permission to document the archaeological fragments strewn there. We have approved it. Regarding its purpose, the Bihar government is better suited to tell about it, Hari Om told ETV Bharat.
A team under the chairmanship of state development commissioner Mihir Kumar Singh has been formed to oversee the Mundeshwari temple plans. Kozhikode (Kerala) – based eminent archaeologist and Padma Shri awardee K.K. Muhammed, Cardiff University honorary research fellow Fiona Buckee, a specialist on Indian temple architecture, and University of Calcutta professor Rajat Sanyal are among its members, along with Anil.
The octagonal stone temple at Mundeshwari, dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Durga, is widely considered the world’s oldest functional Hindu temple with an unbroken tradition of worship dating back to the 1st – 2nd century CE.
Located on Mundeshwari Hill at an elevation of 608 feet, the temple also houses statues of various deities including Ganesha, Vishnu and Surya.
The ASI dates the temple to 108 CE, and it has been a protected monument since 1915. It is also considered the oldest specimen of the Nagara style of temple architecture, though its shikhara (tower over the sanctum sanctorum) is missing.
A section of archaeologists believes that the present temple structure is of the 16th century CE, while other places it between the 2nd and 6th centuries CE.
The experts belonging to the latter section also suggest that the scattered archaeological remains on the Mundeshwari hill could be of the present temple’s shikhara and other ancient buildings or structures on its campus.
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