Bihar Govt To Probe Pakistani Visitors To Gopalganj Between 1990 And 2015
Bihar minister Samrat Choudhary said that, as per the information with the government, 173 foreign people came to Gopalganj between 1990 and 2015
Published : February 9, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar government asserted on Monday that it would conduct a probe into the arrival of 173 foreigners in Gopalganj on 'missionary visa' (religious visa) between 1990 and 2015. Around 168 of them were from Pakistan, while the rest were from Britain, Uzbekistan and Russia.
Incidentally, Gopalganj has only one temple dedicated to Goddess Durga at Thawe, which is famous and attracts a large number of pilgrims from different parts of the country and outside. What makes the issue more serious is that the data pertains to only one district. Bihar has a total of 38 districts.
Replying to a starred question by BJP MLA from Baikunthpur in Gopalganj district, Mithilesh Tiwary, state home minister Samrat Choudhary said, "As per the information with the government, 173 foreign people came to Gopalganj between 1990 and 2015. Of them, 168 were from Pakistan, while a couple of others were from Britain and Uzbekistan."
"The honourable MLA has expressed concern about them. The government will get them investigated, whether they were involved in any crime or indulged in some other work despite arriving here as tourists. We hear much prosperity in the district, and we will probe whether it is due to such visitors," Choudhary added.
Earlier, Tiwary, while asking a question on religious tourists to Gopalganj, pointed out that those who had come from Pakistan were from Karachi and Rawalpindi. "What was the purpose of their visit? Pakistan is not a friendly country for us, and there is no other religious place of repute in the district, apart from the Thawe temple. The government should probe the issue thoroughly," Tiwary said.
Talking further on the issue, the MLA also asked whether the tourists from Pakistan were involved in anti-India activities. He pointed out that there has been a spurt in religious conversion in the area since 1990.
"The government should investigate who invited these foreigners. Where did they stay and spend money? If this is the situation in just one district, just imagine what it would be like in the entire state," he said. Tiwary asserted that the police just maintain a register of foreign visitors, who sign on them, and move around freely.
"There is no authentic information about how and when they returned. The government should review the issue extensively to find out whether they were photographed and accounted for, and did not go on to acquire Aadhaar cards, election photo identity cards, and are now present in the electoral rolls after SIR (special intensive revision)," Tiwary said.
