Bihar Govt To Probe Pakistani Visitors To Gopalganj Between 1990 And 2015

Patna: The Bihar government asserted on Monday that it would conduct a probe into the arrival of 173 foreigners in Gopalganj on 'missionary visa' (religious visa) between 1990 and 2015. Around 168 of them were from Pakistan, while the rest were from Britain, Uzbekistan and Russia.

Incidentally, Gopalganj has only one temple dedicated to Goddess Durga at Thawe, which is famous and attracts a large number of pilgrims from different parts of the country and outside. What makes the issue more serious is that the data pertains to only one district. Bihar has a total of 38 districts.

Replying to a starred question by BJP MLA from Baikunthpur in Gopalganj district, Mithilesh Tiwary, state home minister Samrat Choudhary said, "As per the information with the government, 173 foreign people came to Gopalganj between 1990 and 2015. Of them, 168 were from Pakistan, while a couple of others were from Britain and Uzbekistan."

"The honourable MLA has expressed concern about them. The government will get them investigated, whether they were involved in any crime or indulged in some other work despite arriving here as tourists. We hear much prosperity in the district, and we will probe whether it is due to such visitors," Choudhary added.

Earlier, Tiwary, while asking a question on religious tourists to Gopalganj, pointed out that those who had come from Pakistan were from Karachi and Rawalpindi. "What was the purpose of their visit? Pakistan is not a friendly country for us, and there is no other religious place of repute in the district, apart from the Thawe temple. The government should probe the issue thoroughly," Tiwary said.