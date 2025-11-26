ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Govt To Compensate Farmers For Crop Loss Due To Cyclone Montha

Patna: The newly formed Bihar government decided on Wednesday to provide compensation for crops damaged due to heavy rainfall induced by cyclone Montha in the last week of October.

The farmers who suffered crop damage in three-days of incessant rains that hit the state in early October would also be compensated, said officials. The Agriculture department has completed an extensive survey of crop loss in October across the state and is ready to provide immediate relief to the cultivators by way of agriculture input subsidy scheme so that they could take up further farm work with ease.

“Providing quick financial assistance to farmers affected by natural disasters is the top priority of the government. Farmers whose more than 33 per cent crop has been damaged would be eligible under our scheme to help them. They can apply online and get the assistance directly into their bank accounts with ease,” Bihar Agriculture Minister Ramkripal Yadav said.

“The farmers could apply either at dbtagriculture.bihar.gov.in/ or at the link made available either on the official site of the Bihar agriculture department by using their 13-digit unique registration numbers. The affected persons could apply till December 2,” Yadav added.