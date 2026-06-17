Patna To Be Renamed Pataliputra? Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary's 'Name Change' Debut, And A Warning
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has announced plans to bring a Cabinet proposal to rename Patna as Pataliputra.
By Dev Raj
Published : June 17, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary hinted on Wednesday that the new name of Greater Patna will be Pataliputra, which was the ancient name of the city when it served as the capital of the Magadha and Mauryan empires.
"Many people make an issue (about Patna). They say that it was the capital of the Magadha empire and was called Pataliputra, hence its name should be changed. I have envisioned a bigger Patna than the present one and its name will be Pataliputra,” Samrat said.
Speaking further while addressing a public meeting at Nadiyawan in Patna district, the chief minister revealed that minister Ram Kripal Yadav, former minister Shyam Rajak and other senior colleagues had met him on the matter. "They told me that you are building a township, which is a big one. Patna should now be identified as a new city, Pataliputra,” Samrat added.
The chief minister pointed out that Kankarbagh was the identity of Patna for a long time. It was termed the largest township of Bihar. The work on it started in the 1960s and 1970s, but it slowly degenerated into a slum area. It is no longer a township.
"When I was the urban development minister, I faced many problems in draining water from Kankarbagh. The problem has now been slowly settled. We are now building new townships,” Samrat said.
The chief minister assured the people, especially farmers, that they will not face any problem due to them, and the government will pay more compensation than the rates currently prevalent.
"Those who have marriages or any trouble in their families will be immediately provided compensation by the government,” he said.
'Criminals will have to flee Bihar'
Samrat asserted that he was in favour of full strictness against those indulging in criminal activities.
"I will cross every limit for the safety of our sisters and mothers, but will establish good governance in the state. If anybody is a criminal, he will have to leave Bihar. Nobody can stop him. There is no place for criminals here," the chief minister said.
"Criminals will have to flee to Nepal; there is no place. There is no other way, because Yogi Adityanath is in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Suvendu Adhikari is now in West Bengal, and I am here. Nobody can fiddle with the law in Bihar at any cost. We will establish good governance here,” he added.
From Pataliputra to Patna to Pataliputra
King Ajatshatru (reigned 492 to 460 BC) of the Haryanka dynasty of Magadh established a small fort known as Pataligrama in 490 BC. His son and successor Udayin developed it into a city – Pataliputra – on the confluence of the Ganga and the Sone rivers. He shifted the capital from Rajgriha (modern-day Rajgir) to Pataliputra.
The city developed into one of the largest cities of the world, and served as the capital of major powers in ancient India, including the Nanda, Mauryan, and the Gupta empires.
Greek diplomat, traveller and historian Megasthenes, who visited the city and called it ‘Palibothra’ during the Mauryan era, termed it among the first cities to have a highly efficient form of local self-government.
Pataliputra faced a decline after the Gupta period and was also known as Kusumpur and Pushpapur. It revived in the medieval ages during the rule of Afghan ruler Sher Shah Suri into a flourishing town known for trade and commerce. Mughal emperor Aurangzeb appointed his grandson Muhammad Azim as the subedar of Patliputra, and allowed him to name the city as Azimabad in 1704. He tried to beautify it.
However, the common people kept calling the city Patna, which is said to have been derived from Goddess Patan Devi, who is said to be the guardian deity of the city, and her temple. The name stuck during the advent of the Dutch, Portuguese and the British.
Politics of name change
Be it Mumbai (Bombay), Chennai (Madras), Kolkata (Calcutta), Prayagraj (Allahabad), Gurugram (Gurgaon) or other cities and places, changing names has always had politics entwined in it. It has been used to appeal and attract the people emotionally, culturally, and ethnically.
"Looking towards the 'golden past' is a ruse of retrograde parties. It is used as a prop to their nationalism or zingo nationalism. It could come in any form, like the supremacy of some particular race or religion, or the renaming of places and institutions. What will change if Patna becomes Patliputra? The government should instead focus on making it a livable city with civic amenities fit for any state capital,” social activist and former Patna University professor NK Chaudhary told ETV Bharat.
Samrat, in one of his first decisions after taking charge as the first BJP chief minister of Bihar, changed the name of the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park to 'Patna Zoo', and the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Dairy Technology (SGIDT) to the Bihar State Institute of Dairy Technology.
It indicated the beginning of the 'renaming politics' in the state – something that previous chief minister Nitish Kumar had kept in check despite being with the NDA for over two decades.
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