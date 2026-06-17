ETV Bharat / bharat

Patna To Be Renamed Pataliputra? Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary's 'Name Change' Debut, And A Warning

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary hinted on Wednesday that the new name of Greater Patna will be Pataliputra, which was the ancient name of the city when it served as the capital of the Magadha and Mauryan empires.

"Many people make an issue (about Patna). They say that it was the capital of the Magadha empire and was called Pataliputra, hence its name should be changed. I have envisioned a bigger Patna than the present one and its name will be Pataliputra,” Samrat said.

Speaking further while addressing a public meeting at Nadiyawan in Patna district, the chief minister revealed that minister Ram Kripal Yadav, former minister Shyam Rajak and other senior colleagues had met him on the matter. "They told me that you are building a township, which is a big one. Patna should now be identified as a new city, Pataliputra,” Samrat added.

The chief minister pointed out that Kankarbagh was the identity of Patna for a long time. It was termed the largest township of Bihar. The work on it started in the 1960s and 1970s, but it slowly degenerated into a slum area. It is no longer a township.

"When I was the urban development minister, I faced many problems in draining water from Kankarbagh. The problem has now been slowly settled. We are now building new townships,” Samrat said.

The chief minister assured the people, especially farmers, that they will not face any problem due to them, and the government will pay more compensation than the rates currently prevalent.

"Those who have marriages or any trouble in their families will be immediately provided compensation by the government,” he said.

'Criminals will have to flee Bihar'

Samrat asserted that he was in favour of full strictness against those indulging in criminal activities.

"I will cross every limit for the safety of our sisters and mothers, but will establish good governance in the state. If anybody is a criminal, he will have to leave Bihar. Nobody can stop him. There is no place for criminals here," the chief minister said.

"Criminals will have to flee to Nepal; there is no place. There is no other way, because Yogi Adityanath is in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Suvendu Adhikari is now in West Bengal, and I am here. Nobody can fiddle with the law in Bihar at any cost. We will establish good governance here,” he added.