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Bihar Governor Nominates Minister Deepak Prakash As An MLC; Signals State Govt Move To Address Supreme Court Query On His Continuance

Patna: Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain nominated Panchayati Raj Minister Deepak Prakash as a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) on Wednesday.

"In exercise of power conferred by sub-clause (e) of clause (3) and clause (5) of Article 171 of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Bihar is pleased to nominate… Deepak Prakash…," a notification by additional secretary – cum – additional chief electoral officer of Bihar published in the Bihar Gazette (extraordinary) said.

The notification added that Deepak would fill the vacancy arising out of the resignation of MLC Devesh Kumar on July 31. Deepak’s nomination comes in the wake of the Supreme Court asking the state government on July 30 to explain how Deepak continues to be a cabinet member for over six months without being a member of the legislature.

A division bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana posed the question while hearing a petition challenging the continuance of the minister for more than six months without being a member of any of the Houses of the bicameral state legislature.

"This is a pure question of law. The state will have to explain how a minister is continuing for over six months without being elected," Surya Kant remarked before listing the case to be heard later in August.

Alerted by the CJI’s remark, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government ensured the resignation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Devesh to address the constitutional issue and circumvent the lurking danger of the displeasure or adverse order by the apex court.