Bihar Governor Highlights Govt's Agenda, Achievements Amid Faulty Mic, Sound System In Joint Address
The Governor's speech was inaudible to legislators for a long time as he spoke on the govt's priorities and plans for future.
By Dev Raj
Published : December 3, 2025 at 3:01 PM IST
Patna: Bihar governor Arif Mohammed Khan battled a faulty microphone and sound system while addressing a joint sitting of the Legislative Assembly and legislative Council on Wednesday to highlight the policies of the government, including the target to provide one crore jobs in the next five years.
The technical glitch left his speech largely inaudible to the legislators while he outlined the agenda, policy, development plans and priority of the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government formed after the recent Assembly elections.
Khan paused for long durations during his speech hoping the fault would be rectified, but it continued for the entire duration of his address that lasted for around half-an-hour. As opposition MLCs Sunil Kumar Singh and Urmila Thakur flagged the issue and expressed their frustration, the governor said, “I will speak a little louder” and continued with the speech.
Apart from Assembly speaker Prem Kumar and Council chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and other ministers, alongleader of Opposition in the Council, Rabri Devi, were present. However, leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was absent.
Nitish and his cabinet colleagues also exchanged glances over the incident, while the Assembly marshals and other officials hurried and scurried around to resolve the issue. The microphone and sound system could only be partially restored, leaving a majority of the MLAs and MLCs unable to hear the key portions of Khan’s speech.
“Around 10 lakh government jobs and employment to 40 lakh people have been provided in the state since 2020. One crore jobs and employment opportunities would be provided to the youths over the next five years,” Khan said.
The Governor's speech highlighted the new ruling dispensation’s focus on employment, which was one of the key issues in the recent Assembly polls. The Opposition had constantly tried to corner the government with it, and had pointed out that migration of workers was closely connected to it.
The Governor stressed that it was clear that “the government is making continuous efforts to ensure the uplift of all sections of the society while keeping in mind the theory of development with justice. New programmes have been determined for the progress of every region and section.”
“Much work has been done in the last 20 years since November 24, 2005 when the new government came to power. It will be taken ahead and work for development will be done in the next five years due to which Bihar will progress and make important contributions to the development of the country,” Khan added.
The Governor congratulated the newly-elected MLAs and asserted that peaceful, independent and impartial polls were held in the state in which the public accepted the agenda of development and extended a massive mandate to the government.
Khan pointed out that a special awareness towards development was being noticed in all sections of the society, especially the women and youth. He stressed that the rule of law prevailed in the state and the focus of the state government has been on good governance, as well as development with justice – which meant the development of all regions and sections. Special attention has been given on education, health, electricity, drinking water and other areas.
“Upholding the rule of law is the topmost priority of the government. It has worked on its different aspects in a planned manner to control crime and maintain law and order. The strength of the Bihar Police was raised from 42,481 personnel in 2005 to 1.26 lakh, including a large number of women police personnel. The aim was fixed in 2023 to increase the police force’s strength to 2.29 lakh and work is going on to fulfill it,” Khan said.
The Governor talked about Nitish's ‘seven resolves for a developed Bihar part I and II’ started in 2015 and 2020, respectively and said that all the works earmarked under it have been almost completed. “The deficiencies have been identified and work is underway in 430 new projects sanctioned by Nitish during his ‘Pragati Yatra’ in December 2024 and January – February 2025 to remove them,” he added.
Khan ended his speech with an appeal to all the legislators to contribute to the smooth functioning of the ongoing legislative session.
