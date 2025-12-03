ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Governor Highlights Govt's Agenda, Achievements Amid Faulty Mic, Sound System In Joint Address

Patna: Bihar governor Arif Mohammed Khan battled a faulty microphone and sound system while addressing a joint sitting of the Legislative Assembly and legislative Council on Wednesday to highlight the policies of the government, including the target to provide one crore jobs in the next five years.

The technical glitch left his speech largely inaudible to the legislators while he outlined the agenda, policy, development plans and priority of the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government formed after the recent Assembly elections.

Khan paused for long durations during his speech hoping the fault would be rectified, but it continued for the entire duration of his address that lasted for around half-an-hour. As opposition MLCs Sunil Kumar Singh and Urmila Thakur flagged the issue and expressed their frustration, the governor said, “I will speak a little louder” and continued with the speech.

Apart from Assembly speaker Prem Kumar and Council chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and other ministers, alongleader of Opposition in the Council, Rabri Devi, were present. However, leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was absent.

Nitish and his cabinet colleagues also exchanged glances over the incident, while the Assembly marshals and other officials hurried and scurried around to resolve the issue. The microphone and sound system could only be partially restored, leaving a majority of the MLAs and MLCs unable to hear the key portions of Khan’s speech.

“Around 10 lakh government jobs and employment to 40 lakh people have been provided in the state since 2020. One crore jobs and employment opportunities would be provided to the youths over the next five years,” Khan said.

The Governor's speech highlighted the new ruling dispensation’s focus on employment, which was one of the key issues in the recent Assembly polls. The Opposition had constantly tried to corner the government with it, and had pointed out that migration of workers was closely connected to it.