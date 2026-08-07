ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Government Officer Earned Rs 38 lakh As Salary In Over 4 Years, But Amassed Wealth Worth Crores

"It is a magnificent and luxurious building. We will assess its actual construction cost and expenditure on interiors in our further investigation, though we had put its estimated cost at Rs 40 lakh in the FIR that we had registered against him under different sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) on Thursday to obtain a search warrant from the special vigilance court in Muzaffarpur. We have found 30 invoices pertaining to the construction of the house during our operation,” a senior EOU officer told ETV Bharat.

EOU teams led by deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) knocked at four residential and official locations related to Ajeet and found a luxurious house built on his ancestral land at his native Raini village under Daraunda police station in Siwan district.

Patna: Four-and-a-half years of service as a state government employee and a total of Rs 38 lakh as salary during this period. But when the sleuths of the Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit (EOU) raided the district programme office (DPO) where Ajeet Amar is posted in Saharsa on Friday, they stumbled on unaccounted wealth running into several crores of rupees.

The sleuths seized jewellery worth Rs 40.5 lakh from the house at his native place. Another team that went through the DPO’s government residence allotted to him at Chhapra, the headquarters of Saran district, where he was posted for some time, discovered documents related to the purchase of a land plot of 6.5 bighas (over 481 decimals) in the name of his wife Pooja Kumari.

According to the EOU officials, the registry documents showed that the land was purchased for just Rs 41.5 lakh, the sleuths also found evidence that actual payment for the plot was several times more than the price portrayed in the official document.

The Chhapra residence also yielded purchase bills of gold ornaments worth Rs 27 lakh bought between 2023 and 2025. Four bank accounts in the names of Ajeet and Pooja and several investment papers were also found by the raiding team. The government officer had also purchased an SUV worth over Rs 15 lakh and a costly motorcycle.

The house constructed by Saharsa DPO Ajeet Kumar at his native village (ETV Bharat)

"Ajeet had joined the Bihar government service on February 4, 2022, at Saharsa. In between, he served as DPO (Planning and Accounts) at Chhapra on deputation, but was repatriated after being accused of corruption and illicit gratification. The Saran district administration had conducted a probe on the charges against him,” the senior EOU officer said.

The EOU has initiated the process to inform the education department about his activities so that departmental proceedings could also be initiated against him.

The house constructed by Saharsa DPO Ajeet Kumar at his native village (ETV Bharat)

The DPOs under the education department oversee transfer, posting, promotion, service book, and salary disbursement of teachers, infrastructure development, textbook distribution and uniform funds in schools, and also monitor the quality of food and fund allocation for the mid-day meal scheme for school children.