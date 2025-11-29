ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Govt Launches Major Initiative To Revive Sugar Mills And Create Jobs

Patna: After a landslide victory in the Assembly elections, the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar has taken major decisions regarding jobs and employment creation in Bihar. The NDA manifesto for the recently concluded 2025 assembly polls included 25 resolutions. Efforts to implement these resolutions have now begun, with the cabinet deciding to restart nine old sugar mills and open 25 new ones.

In the Nitish Kumar government's first cabinet meeting, it was decided to reopen sugar mills and restart old ones.

Sugarcane Industry Minister Sanjay Kumar stated that a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to implement the cabinet decision regarding sugar mills.

"After receiving the committee's report, we will work on it expeditiously. We are committed to creating 10 million jobs in Bihar. Sugar mills will play a major role in that effort. Bihar, which once held the forefront of sugar mills and sugar production in the country, will once again be given a prominent position." Sanjay Kumar.

Sugar mills in Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Sugar mills flourished in Bihar during the British period. By 1947, Bihar had 33 sugar mills, contributing 40% of the country's total production. The major mills were established between 1914 and 1930.

Today, Bihar contributes less than 5% of the country's sugar production. As per official data, currently, 70% of sugarcane production is sold to sugar mills. 20% is used in ethanol factories. 10% is used in sugarcane molasses and other products.

A major reason for establishing sugar mills in Bihar was the availability of suitable land in the Gangetic region. Indigo cultivation was once widespread in Bihar, but protests erupted, forcing the British to approve sugarcane cultivation instead of indigo.

Among the closed sugar mills planned for reopening are those belonging to the British India Corporation. The Bara Kanpur Sugar Mill in Chakia, East Champaran, which closed in 1994-95, will be reopened. The Chanpatia Kawanpur Sugar Mill in West Champaran, which closed in 1994-95, and the Kawanpur Sugar Mill in Mathura, Saran, which closed in 1997-98, will also be reopened.

There are plans to reopen the closed mills of the Bihar Sugar Corporation, including four mills. The government will also restart the Darbhanga Raiyam Sugar Mill, which closed in 1993-94, the Darbhanga Sakri Sugar Mill, which closed in 1996-97, the Samastipur Sugar Mill, which closed in 1996-97, and the Muzaffarpur Motipur Sugar Mill, which closed in 1996-97.