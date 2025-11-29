Bihar Govt Launches Major Initiative To Revive Sugar Mills And Create Jobs
New Government in Bihar under Nitish Kumar forms a high level committee to expedite re-opening of 34 Sugar Mills.
Patna: After a landslide victory in the Assembly elections, the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar has taken major decisions regarding jobs and employment creation in Bihar. The NDA manifesto for the recently concluded 2025 assembly polls included 25 resolutions. Efforts to implement these resolutions have now begun, with the cabinet deciding to restart nine old sugar mills and open 25 new ones.
In the Nitish Kumar government's first cabinet meeting, it was decided to reopen sugar mills and restart old ones.
Sugarcane Industry Minister Sanjay Kumar stated that a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to implement the cabinet decision regarding sugar mills.
"After receiving the committee's report, we will work on it expeditiously. We are committed to creating 10 million jobs in Bihar. Sugar mills will play a major role in that effort. Bihar, which once held the forefront of sugar mills and sugar production in the country, will once again be given a prominent position." Sanjay Kumar.
Sugar mills flourished in Bihar during the British period. By 1947, Bihar had 33 sugar mills, contributing 40% of the country's total production. The major mills were established between 1914 and 1930.
Today, Bihar contributes less than 5% of the country's sugar production. As per official data, currently, 70% of sugarcane production is sold to sugar mills. 20% is used in ethanol factories. 10% is used in sugarcane molasses and other products.
A major reason for establishing sugar mills in Bihar was the availability of suitable land in the Gangetic region. Indigo cultivation was once widespread in Bihar, but protests erupted, forcing the British to approve sugarcane cultivation instead of indigo.
Among the closed sugar mills planned for reopening are those belonging to the British India Corporation. The Bara Kanpur Sugar Mill in Chakia, East Champaran, which closed in 1994-95, will be reopened. The Chanpatia Kawanpur Sugar Mill in West Champaran, which closed in 1994-95, and the Kawanpur Sugar Mill in Mathura, Saran, which closed in 1997-98, will also be reopened.
There are plans to reopen the closed mills of the Bihar Sugar Corporation, including four mills. The government will also restart the Darbhanga Raiyam Sugar Mill, which closed in 1993-94, the Darbhanga Sakri Sugar Mill, which closed in 1996-97, the Samastipur Sugar Mill, which closed in 1996-97, and the Muzaffarpur Motipur Sugar Mill, which closed in 1996-97.
"Land is available there, but many old sugar mills have been given to Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA), and their machinery is also outdated. New machinery will need to be installed, and as for new sugar mills, they can be installed. Now, sugar mills not only produce sugar, but also products like energy and alcohol, which are in great demand," said KPS Kesri, former president, Bihar Industries Association.
Kesri further stated that research will be needed on sugarcane. The current sugarcane production cycle is quite long, lasting 10 months. Research is needed on how to reduce it, as farmers want to produce crops that yield them greater profits.
If the sugar milling cycle is reduced, farmers will benefit. Industrialist Kesri currently claims that a single sugar mill can employ 4,000 people.
Two private sector sugar mills are also likely to be restarted. The Shri Hanuman Sugar Mill, which closed in 2013-14, and the Sasamusa Sugar Mill, which closed in 2021-22, will also be revived.
Seven other sugar mills that are closed are embroiled in various disputes. Restarting them requires resolving various issues, including land disputes.
The Lohat Sugar Mill in Madhubani was established in 1914 during British rule. The Mill was set up on 225 acres of land by the Darbhanga Sugar Company of Darbhanga Raj. The Mill had an agricultural farm on 150 acres and a factory on 75 acres. A railway line was laid from Pandol Station to the Lohat Sugar Mill for transportation. But after recurring losses, the Lohat sugar mill was also closed in 1996.
But there are many challenges in opening the sugar mills. In particular, farmers have started growing other crops instead of sugarcane. In such a situation, motivating farmers to cultivate sugarcane will not be easy.
In the 1980s, 28 mills were operational, but by 1990, 20 had closed. In February 1990, former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav announced in Patna that the 28 mills would be nationalised and restarted, with farmers receiving 20% higher prices. However, a lack of funds resulted in no results over the next 15 years.
In October 2000, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi said at an election rally in Siwan, "The mills in Siwan and Saran will be restarted, which will stop the migration of workers." However, the Madhaura mill closed in 1997. In October 2005, Lalu Prasad Yadav again declared, "The Madhaura and Siwan mills will be revived as soon as the RJD comes to power." However, the RJD did not come to power after that, and Nitish Kumar came to power.
In 2006, the Nitish Kumar government decided to transfer sugar mills to investors on a lease basis through a tender process, but the plan failed to materialise. The land for the sugar mills was given to BIADA.
During Nitish Kumar's 20-year rule, some sugar mills were restarted, but most of the closed ones continue to be shut. In November 2005, Nitish Kumar announced in Patna that all closed mills, including Motihari, would be reopened. Following the formation of the government, the Bihar Sugarcane Department was established and an advisor was appointed, but the Motihari mill remained closed.
In October 2010, in Samastipur, CM Nitish Kumar announced that 15 government-owned mills would be developed. Despite promises, results remain elusive.
