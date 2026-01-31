ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar's First Nuclear Power Plant Using Small Modular Reactor Technology Is Likely To Come Up In Nawada

By Avinash Kumar

Patna: Bihar is going to get its first nuclear power plant soon. The likely location of this 2,000 MW plant, to be developed by NPCIL and NTPC using the Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology with an estimated outlay of around Rs 20,000 crore, is Rajauli in Nawada district. Once activated, this project will become part of India's Nuclear Energy Mission, aiming to boost clean energy and regional development.

Bihar's Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said, "Nuclear energy is needed because coal and thermal power are the biggest carbon dioxide emitters. Survey has been completed at three locations, and the report received. We will now hold further discussions with the Centre to establish a nuclear plant in Bihar."

Genesis Of The Idea

Last year, in June, a conference of power ministers was held in Patna, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, at the behest of the state government, discussed the plan to build the plant using SMR technology.

Since then, teams from NPCIL and NTPC have conducted surveys in Banka, Siwan, and Nawada, and have submitted their reports, based on which, the Bihar government will hold further discussions with the Centre. The survey considered factors like seismic zones, land and water availability, as well as aspects like radioactivity. Even a SMR plant requires 500-700 gallons of water per megawatt-hour (gal/MWh) of electricity it generates.

Banka and Nawada are considered safe from seismic activity, but suffer from water scarcity. While Siwan does not face a water shortage, its location in a seismic zone makes building a nuclear power plant risky. Therefore, according to the information available, the plant will be built either in Banka or Nawada. The final decision will be taken by the Centre. The Bihar government expects that the construction to begin in 2027-28.

Rising Power Consumption In Bihar

In the last two decades, electricity consumption in Bihar has increased by more than 11 times. In 2005, Bihar consumed only 700 MW. Now, it is 8,005 MW. In 2005, there were only 1.7 million consumers, now this is over 21.2 million.