Bihar's First Nuclear Power Plant Using Small Modular Reactor Technology Is Likely To Come Up In Nawada
Rs 20,000 crores investment, 2,000 MW capacity, SMR technology, to boost clean energy and regional development: Learn everything about this exciting new development.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
By Avinash Kumar
Patna: Bihar is going to get its first nuclear power plant soon. The likely location of this 2,000 MW plant, to be developed by NPCIL and NTPC using the Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology with an estimated outlay of around Rs 20,000 crore, is Rajauli in Nawada district. Once activated, this project will become part of India's Nuclear Energy Mission, aiming to boost clean energy and regional development.
Bihar's Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said, "Nuclear energy is needed because coal and thermal power are the biggest carbon dioxide emitters. Survey has been completed at three locations, and the report received. We will now hold further discussions with the Centre to establish a nuclear plant in Bihar."
Genesis Of The Idea
Last year, in June, a conference of power ministers was held in Patna, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, at the behest of the state government, discussed the plan to build the plant using SMR technology.
Since then, teams from NPCIL and NTPC have conducted surveys in Banka, Siwan, and Nawada, and have submitted their reports, based on which, the Bihar government will hold further discussions with the Centre. The survey considered factors like seismic zones, land and water availability, as well as aspects like radioactivity. Even a SMR plant requires 500-700 gallons of water per megawatt-hour (gal/MWh) of electricity it generates.
Banka and Nawada are considered safe from seismic activity, but suffer from water scarcity. While Siwan does not face a water shortage, its location in a seismic zone makes building a nuclear power plant risky. Therefore, according to the information available, the plant will be built either in Banka or Nawada. The final decision will be taken by the Centre. The Bihar government expects that the construction to begin in 2027-28.
Rising Power Consumption In Bihar
In the last two decades, electricity consumption in Bihar has increased by more than 11 times. In 2005, Bihar consumed only 700 MW. Now, it is 8,005 MW. In 2005, there were only 1.7 million consumers, now this is over 21.2 million.
With the government having decided to establish a network of industries across the state, this new plant will help meet the state's expected increase in consumption. Two decades ago, electricity production in Bihar was zero. Now, it is around 12,000 MW. Until a decade ago, technical and commercial losses were over 45 per cent, but this has now come down to less than 20 per cent.
For many years, the Nitish government has been providing 125 units of free electricity to over 18.9 million consumers, but this is a huge strain on his government's budget, as it has to buy electricity from NTPC at a high price. Hence, new energy sources, whether solar or nuclear, can be helpful.
Currently, Bihar's electricity is primarily generated from thermal power plants, but the government is also focusing on solar energy. A 2,000 MW plant has been set up in Kajra of Lakhisarai, while work on solar projects in Banka are ongoing.
Expert Opinion
Economist N K Chaudhary says although fossil fuels are currently our only option for power generation, given the current global situation, especially with the threat of war looming in the Middle East, oil supply could be affected. "Already, India is facing pressure from the US due to the Ukraine-Russia war. While India hasn't given in to the US pressure, there is a need to reduce our dependence on oil. The only ways to do that are through solar, wind, and nuclear energy," he said.
"Nuclear energy holds immense potential. It will be beneficial for Bihar if gets this opportunity. Nuclear energy doesn't cause pollution; the only concern is radiation. We need to move towards both nuclear and solar energy," said Chaudhary.
What Are Small Modular Reactors?
SMRs are advanced nuclear reactors with a capacity of 30-300 MW. They are manufactured as components in a factory and assembled on-site, which speeds up construction and reduces costs. They have improved passive safety systems, which reduce the risk of radioactive leaks, and can also be installed in locations where there isn't enough space for larger reactors.
Currently, there are 24 nuclear power plants operating in only a few states in India. These include Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh, with a peak overall power generation capacity of 8,780 MW. Nuclear reactors are also being constructed in other states.
Currently, nuclear energy contributes only about 3.1 per cent to India's total electricity generation. The target is to increase this to 22,480 MW by 2031-32, and to 100 GW by 2047, through the establishment of SMRs in several states.
