ETV Bharat / bharat

Nepal Flash Floods: Bihar Evacuates 100 Maharashtra Pilgrims Stranded In Kathmandu; Sends Them Home By Train

Patna: The Bihar government evacuated 100 Maharashtra pilgrims from Kathmandu and facilitated their homeward journey by train on Saturday. They were stranded in the neighbouring country since Wednesday’s devastating floods in which over 600 people have been killed and around 2,000 are missing.

The action was taken at the direction of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary following a request from the Maharashtra government. Chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit, state disaster management department (DMD) principal secretary Santosh Kumar Mall, and Sitamarhi district magistrate Tanai Sultania constantly monitored the rescue operation that was launched on Friday.

“All the pilgrims were safely brought from Kathmandu to the Indo-Nepal border along the Sitamarhi district. They were escorted from the Nepal border to Sitamarhi town and provided food, water and other required facilities,” a senior DMD official told ETV Bharat.