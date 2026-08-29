Nepal Flash Floods: Bihar Evacuates 100 Maharashtra Pilgrims Stranded In Kathmandu; Sends Them Home By Train
Two additional coaches were attached to the 17609 Patna–Purna Express for the pilgrims' homeward journey.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 29, 2026 at 11:19 AM IST
Patna: The Bihar government evacuated 100 Maharashtra pilgrims from Kathmandu and facilitated their homeward journey by train on Saturday. They were stranded in the neighbouring country since Wednesday’s devastating floods in which over 600 people have been killed and around 2,000 are missing.
The action was taken at the direction of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary following a request from the Maharashtra government. Chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit, state disaster management department (DMD) principal secretary Santosh Kumar Mall, and Sitamarhi district magistrate Tanai Sultania constantly monitored the rescue operation that was launched on Friday.
“All the pilgrims were safely brought from Kathmandu to the Indo-Nepal border along the Sitamarhi district. They were escorted from the Nepal border to Sitamarhi town and provided food, water and other required facilities,” a senior DMD official told ETV Bharat.
Subsequently, all the rescued pilgrims were brought from Sitamarhi to Patna at 2:30 am on Saturday.
The Patna district administration accommodated them at the OP Sah Community Building, Patna, where they were provided refreshments and also arrangements were made for their medical examination.
“The chief secretary coordinated with the Railway Board chairman in Delhi, following which two additional coaches were attached to the 17609 Patna – Purna Express for the rescued pilgrims' homeward journey. They boarded the train at 7:30 am,” the DMD officer said.
The pilgrims expressed their gratitude to the Bihar government and district administrations for their promptness, rescue and ensuring safe return to Maharashtra. Many women in the group tied rakhi to the officials involved in the rescue and relief operation.
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