Bihar Encounter Case: Police Requests Bhojpur DM To Appoint Magistrate For Probe
Bihar Police have sought a magisterial enquiry into the encounter killing of mentally distressed youth Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, amid allegations of police misconduct and protests.
By Dev Raj
Published : June 19, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar Police wrote to the Bhojpur district magistrate on Friday to appoint a magistrate to conduct an enquiry into the encounter and subsequent death of a “mentally distressed” youth, Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, on Wednesday (June 17).
Abiding by the standard operating procedure (SOP) in encounter cases, we have written to the district magistrate to appoint an executive magistrate for independent enquiry in Bharat’s case. It will be conducted along the 10 to 15 points fixed by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in such incidents,” Bhojpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj (goes by one name) told ETV Bharat.
Raj further said that the enquiry will also encompass ballistics and arms examination, as well as forensic tests, and the magisterial enquiry report would be submitted to the NHRC for further action.
The SOP in police encounters is governed by the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in the PUCL vs State of Maharashtra case (2014) and NHRC directives. It includes a mandatory FIR, preservation of evidence, independent investigation by an outside agency, magisterial inquiry, reporting to NHRC, forensic and ballistic tests, videography of the postmortem, and immediate suspension and prosecution of the policemen involved if it is proved that they committed an offence by using their firearms.
The Bhojpur SP clarified that the police personnel, including Shahpur station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Malakar, were “suspended not for the encounter but for the incident that had happened on Tuesday (June 16, a day before the encounter), in which Bharat had brandished a pistol and pointed it at them when they had visited his house to probe a social media post.”
Raj added that Bharat was cremated by his family on the banks of the Ganga on Thursday, and the law and order situation in and around his native village, Bilauti, was under control.
However, amid the post-death rituals being performed for Bharat, his family was grieving his loss.
“The police have murdered my son. It was not an encounter. We watched him being shot after he surrendered to the police. We were not allowed to go near him. The villagers were also shooed away,” Bharat’s mother Asha Devi said. “The SHO knew that my son was mentally disturbed, yet he killed him despite being unarmed. I just want justice and capital punishment for the people involved in this.”
Bharat, a mentally distressed youth, used to raise issues related to the deprived sections of society, including flood protection and relief, as he wanted to change the indifferent administrative system, according to his family and locals.
"Fed up with the lethargy of the government in providing relief to the people of neighbouring Jawaniya village displaced by floods and with no action despite running from pillar to post, he had posed with a pistol and posted its video on Facebook,” they claimed.
“There is a small explosive message and a challenge to the chief minister of Bihar and the entire system of the state, especially the administration of Ara (Bhojpur) district. If the ditch provided to rehabilitate the helpless people of Jawaniya village is not properly filled with mud in a day or two… they, any person of the system, who comes here will be encountered, and a new revolutionary war in the country will be launched,” the Facebook post said.
Someone complained about the post to the police, who visited his residence on June 16 to enquire about it. Bharat aimed a pistol at them and reiterated his demand. The police team went away, but a video of the incident became viral on social media and also found a place in the news.
The police returned the next day (June 17) and surrounded Bharat at his house. He started livestreaming it on Facebook and again threatened them by brandishing his firearm and managed to reach an open place in his village.
He aimed a pistol at the police officials and demanded that his demands, especially proper rehabilitation of flood victims at the nearby Jawaniya village and flood protection works for the area, be met.
Bharat threw away the firearm before the police and surrendered to them when they assured him that his demands would be taken to the concerned higher authorities and fulfilled. But at the same time, he expressed concern about his personal safety.
Bharat’s family alleged that police shot him in cold blood after he surrendered. “He was hit by four bullets and was taken away to the district hospital and then to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where he succumbed to his injuries,” they added.
Angered over his killing, the villagers and the relatives protested by blocking the national highway between Ara and Buxar on Thursday (June 18). They demanded a judicial probe or investigation by an independent agency, as well as action against the police personnel involved in the death of Bharat.
The deceased youth had no criminal record. He was into social service and had worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown to provide food to the poor. He continuously raised issues related to the people of his area.
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