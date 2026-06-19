ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Encounter Case: Police Requests Bhojpur DM To Appoint Magistrate For Probe

Patna: The Bihar Police wrote to the Bhojpur district magistrate on Friday to appoint a magistrate to conduct an enquiry into the encounter and subsequent death of a “mentally distressed” youth, Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, on Wednesday (June 17).

Abiding by the standard operating procedure (SOP) in encounter cases, we have written to the district magistrate to appoint an executive magistrate for independent enquiry in Bharat’s case. It will be conducted along the 10 to 15 points fixed by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in such incidents,” Bhojpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj (goes by one name) told ETV Bharat.

Raj further said that the enquiry will also encompass ballistics and arms examination, as well as forensic tests, and the magisterial enquiry report would be submitted to the NHRC for further action.

The SOP in police encounters is governed by the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in the PUCL vs State of Maharashtra case (2014) and NHRC directives. It includes a mandatory FIR, preservation of evidence, independent investigation by an outside agency, magisterial inquiry, reporting to NHRC, forensic and ballistic tests, videography of the postmortem, and immediate suspension and prosecution of the policemen involved if it is proved that they committed an offence by using their firearms.

The Bhojpur SP clarified that the police personnel, including Shahpur station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Malakar, were “suspended not for the encounter but for the incident that had happened on Tuesday (June 16, a day before the encounter), in which Bharat had brandished a pistol and pointed it at them when they had visited his house to probe a social media post.”

Raj added that Bharat was cremated by his family on the banks of the Ganga on Thursday, and the law and order situation in and around his native village, Bilauti, was under control.

However, amid the post-death rituals being performed for Bharat, his family was grieving his loss.

“The police have murdered my son. It was not an encounter. We watched him being shot after he surrendered to the police. We were not allowed to go near him. The villagers were also shooed away,” Bharat’s mother Asha Devi said. “The SHO knew that my son was mentally disturbed, yet he killed him despite being unarmed. I just want justice and capital punishment for the people involved in this.”

Bharat, a mentally distressed youth, used to raise issues related to the deprived sections of society, including flood protection and relief, as he wanted to change the indifferent administrative system, according to his family and locals.