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Bihar Encounter Case: Bhojpur Youth Bharat Tiwari Was Hit By Five Bullets, Post-Mortem Report Reveals

Bhojpur: The post-mortem of Bhojpur youth Bharat Bhushan Tiwari killed in an encounter with the Bihar Police earlier this month has revealed that he was struck by five bullets targeted at his two thighs and left leg.

Tiwari was shot at by the police on June 17 in an open field at his native village Bilauti under the Shahpur police station area. He succumbed at the Patna Medical College and Hospital. While the police claimed they had to open fire in self-defense, the family alleged that he was killed in cold blood despite surrendering before the police. A viral video showed Tiwari having discarded his pistol.

Amid outrage over the killing and protest by the family against the cops, the post-mortem report has revealed that Tiwari was hit by five bullets, according to news agency IANS. According to the post-mortem report, the first bullet struck the upper front of the left thigh and the second hit the inner side of the mid-left thigh. The third struck the inner side of the mid-right thigh, while the fourth hit the inner side of the outer right thigh, the report revealed. It said that the fifth bullet struck the back of the mid-left leg.