ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Emerges As Key Transit Corridor In India’s Expanding Drug Network: NCB

New Delhi: Bihar is emerging as an important transit and connectivity corridor in India’s expanding narcotics network, prompting the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to push for tighter coordination among central and state drug-law enforcement agencies to track consignments across jurisdictions and dismantle trafficking syndicates.

An internal report compiled by the NCB has prominently pointed out these issues and asked all agencies to work in tandem.

Why Bihar is emerging as a transit corridor

Bihar’s importance in the narcotics network is closely linked to its geographical location and extensive road and rail connectivity. The state shares borders with Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal and is positioned along important routes connecting northern, eastern and northeastern India.

“This geographical position allows trafficking networks to use Bihar as an intermediate link between source regions and destination markets. Narcotics entering or moving through eastern India can be transported through multiple states, with Bihar potentially serving as a connecting point before consignments move towards other parts of the country,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, former deputy director general of NCB to ETV Bharat on Monday.

Bihar’s connectivity with Uttar Pradesh provides access to the large northern Indian market, while links with Jharkhand and West Bengal connect Bihar to eastern and northeastern routes. The state’s road and railway network also enables traffickers to move consignments through different modes of transport and across multiple jurisdictions.

This makes Bihar particularly significant from an enforcement perspective because a consignment seized in the state may not have originated there, nor necessarily be intended for consumption within the state, Singh added.

Seizure data underlines scale

According to Singh, the Bihar-Nepal border always remains a major transit point for drugs, especially Hashish and Charas coming from Nepal.

“Drugs coming from Nepal and Myanmar pass through Bihar to other parts of the country,” said Singh.

Highlighting the scale of drug-trafficking activity being detected in the state, government data in possession of ETV Bharat show that Bihar recorded more than 49,964 kg of drug seizures in 2025.

The NCB report, seen by this correspondent, stressed that seizures alone cannot provide the complete picture of an evolving trafficking network. Agencies need to establish where drugs originated, identify the intermediaries involved, trace their movement and determine the final destination of consignments.

“The focus, therefore, is increasingly shifting from individual couriers and isolated seizures to the wider syndicate operating behind them,” a senior NCB official said.

From seizures to dismantling networks

The NCB has asked other drug law enforcement agencies to strengthen intelligence sharing and work jointly on cases that cut across state and national boundaries.

Significantly, a joint coordination committee meeting held in Bihar recently discussed financial investigations, important NDPS cases, the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PITNDPS), pharmaceutical diversion and the use of technology-enabled platforms such as FINex, NIDAAN and NATGRID.