Bihar Emerges As Key Transit Corridor In India’s Expanding Drug Network: NCB
The NCB has flagged interstate and cross-border linkages asking drug law enforcement agencies to follow consignments, money trails and kingpins. Writes ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Bihar is emerging as an important transit and connectivity corridor in India’s expanding narcotics network, prompting the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to push for tighter coordination among central and state drug-law enforcement agencies to track consignments across jurisdictions and dismantle trafficking syndicates.
An internal report compiled by the NCB has prominently pointed out these issues and asked all agencies to work in tandem.
Why Bihar is emerging as a transit corridor
Bihar’s importance in the narcotics network is closely linked to its geographical location and extensive road and rail connectivity. The state shares borders with Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal and is positioned along important routes connecting northern, eastern and northeastern India.
“This geographical position allows trafficking networks to use Bihar as an intermediate link between source regions and destination markets. Narcotics entering or moving through eastern India can be transported through multiple states, with Bihar potentially serving as a connecting point before consignments move towards other parts of the country,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, former deputy director general of NCB to ETV Bharat on Monday.
Bihar’s connectivity with Uttar Pradesh provides access to the large northern Indian market, while links with Jharkhand and West Bengal connect Bihar to eastern and northeastern routes. The state’s road and railway network also enables traffickers to move consignments through different modes of transport and across multiple jurisdictions.
This makes Bihar particularly significant from an enforcement perspective because a consignment seized in the state may not have originated there, nor necessarily be intended for consumption within the state, Singh added.
Seizure data underlines scale
According to Singh, the Bihar-Nepal border always remains a major transit point for drugs, especially Hashish and Charas coming from Nepal.
“Drugs coming from Nepal and Myanmar pass through Bihar to other parts of the country,” said Singh.
Highlighting the scale of drug-trafficking activity being detected in the state, government data in possession of ETV Bharat show that Bihar recorded more than 49,964 kg of drug seizures in 2025.
The NCB report, seen by this correspondent, stressed that seizures alone cannot provide the complete picture of an evolving trafficking network. Agencies need to establish where drugs originated, identify the intermediaries involved, trace their movement and determine the final destination of consignments.
“The focus, therefore, is increasingly shifting from individual couriers and isolated seizures to the wider syndicate operating behind them,” a senior NCB official said.
From seizures to dismantling networks
The NCB has asked other drug law enforcement agencies to strengthen intelligence sharing and work jointly on cases that cut across state and national boundaries.
Significantly, a joint coordination committee meeting held in Bihar recently discussed financial investigations, important NDPS cases, the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PITNDPS), pharmaceutical diversion and the use of technology-enabled platforms such as FINex, NIDAAN and NATGRID.
The NCB meeting brought together multiple agencies involved in combating drug trafficking, including the NIA, Enforcement Directorate, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Customs, Income Tax Department, BSF, RPF, CISF, State Anti-Narcotics Task Forces, State Drug Controllers and intelligence agencies.
The objective, according to an official aware of the meeting, was to connect information generated by different agencies and identify the larger network behind individual seizures.
The official said that financial investigation has emerged as a particularly important component of this approach.
“Drug trafficking generates proceeds that can move through multiple accounts, businesses and intermediaries. Following the money trail can help investigators identify financiers and controllers who may remain removed from the physical movement of narcotics,” the official added.
Focus on kingpins and fugitives
The NCB has also emphasised the need to identify and act against the kingpins controlling trafficking networks rather than focusing predominantly on couriers.
The NCB said that traffickers who operate across state borders can exploit jurisdictional gaps by moving between states or leaving the country. “Better information sharing is intended to enable agencies to identify such individuals and initiate coordinated action,” the agency said.
Bihar and the Northeast connection
It is worth mentioning that NCB’s simultaneous joint coordination meetings in Tripura and Mizoram also underline the importance of the eastern and northeastern corridors in the national drug-trafficking landscape.
The Northeast shares international borders with several countries and has been identified as vulnerable to cross-border trafficking. Once narcotics enter the region, trafficking networks can potentially use established road and rail connections to move consignments towards other parts of India.
“In this context, Bihar’s connectivity assumes importance as a possible onward link between the Northeast, eastern India and major markets in northern and other parts of the country,” the official said.
The NCB has emphasized that intelligence about a suspicious consignment generated in one state may need to be shared quickly with agencies in neighbouring states and with central agencies to establish the complete trafficking chain.
Synthetic drugs and clandestine laboratories
The NCB has also called for greater attention to emerging threats, including synthetic drugs and clandestine manufacturing laboratories.
Agencies are being encouraged to use Red Flag Indicators to identify suspicious activities associated with illicit drug production. Pharmaceutical diversion is another area of concern, given the possibility of legitimate medicines and chemical inputs being diverted into illegal drug manufacturing.
The NCB has asked for a more integrated enforcement response involving intelligence, investigation, financial tracking and inter-agency coordination.
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