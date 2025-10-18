ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Elections: Twist On Alamnagar Seat As Candidate Files Nomination From Two Parties

Madhepura: Elections in India are a colourful affair and are known to throw up surprises. The forthcoming assembly polls in Bihar are no different as a candidate in Alamnagar constituency has filed his nominations twice under different party symbols. The act has become the talk of the town as Bihari voters are known to have a very keen interest in politics.

Alamnagar is an assembly seat in Madhepura. The man in question, Navin Kumar, initially filed his nomination as a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate. However, when he learned that the seat had been allocated to someone else under the preferential quota, he switched sides and filed his nomination again from Mukesh Sahni-led Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP).

As soon as this matter came to light, it caused a political stir with the media lapping up the development. Seeing the uproar, Navin Kumar, who is also known as Navin Nishad, went on to announce that he would withdraw his nomination from the RJD and would contest as a VIP candidate. "I have followed the party's orders. That's why I had to file my nomination twice. I will follow whatever the party directs in the future," he said.

Meanwhile, VIP's District President Brahmadev Sahni said, "Our party has always focused on local issues. The Alamnagar candidate was also selected based on local issues and popularity. Navin Kumar is an engineer and has a strong local presence."