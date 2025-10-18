Bihar Elections: Twist On Alamnagar Seat As Candidate Files Nomination From Two Parties
This development puts a big question mark on the state of affairs in the Mahagathbandhan
Published : October 18, 2025 at 7:49 PM IST
Madhepura: Elections in India are a colourful affair and are known to throw up surprises. The forthcoming assembly polls in Bihar are no different as a candidate in Alamnagar constituency has filed his nominations twice under different party symbols. The act has become the talk of the town as Bihari voters are known to have a very keen interest in politics.
Alamnagar is an assembly seat in Madhepura. The man in question, Navin Kumar, initially filed his nomination as a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate. However, when he learned that the seat had been allocated to someone else under the preferential quota, he switched sides and filed his nomination again from Mukesh Sahni-led Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP).
As soon as this matter came to light, it caused a political stir with the media lapping up the development. Seeing the uproar, Navin Kumar, who is also known as Navin Nishad, went on to announce that he would withdraw his nomination from the RJD and would contest as a VIP candidate. "I have followed the party's orders. That's why I had to file my nomination twice. I will follow whatever the party directs in the future," he said.
Meanwhile, VIP's District President Brahmadev Sahni said, "Our party has always focused on local issues. The Alamnagar candidate was also selected based on local issues and popularity. Navin Kumar is an engineer and has a strong local presence."
Narendra Narayan Yadav of Janata Dal (United) has had a tremendous influence on Alamnagar seat and has been winning here for the last 30 years. Last time in 2020, he had defeated Navin Kumar by over 28,000 votes when he contested as a RJD candidate.
Alamnagar assembly constituency is in close proximity to Saharsa, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Naugachhia, Katihar and Purnia. Consequently, it is significantly influenced by the surrounding seats.
The instance of Navin Kumar filing his nomination from two seats has led to questions being raised on the ongoing tussle within the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) camp with regard to seat sharing. There are reports of the partners within the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc being miffed over the number of seats being allocated to them to contest as a part of the alliance. Each one of them wants a greater share of the political pie. The constituents want to increase their footprint on the political turf of Bihar.
The developments like that pertaining to Navin Kumar are sure to be a morale booster for the rival National Democratic Alliance (NDA) camp.
