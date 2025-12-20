ETV Bharat / bharat

'Bihar Elections Opened Doors For BJP's Victory In Bengal; Infiltrators Enjoy TMC's Patronage': PM Modi In Virtual Address

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the recent Bihar election results, in which the BJP-led NDA registered a landslide victory, have opened doors for the saffron party's victory in the Bengal Assembly Elections to be held in 2026.

"Bihar election results have opened up doors for BJP's victory in Bengal," the PM said while addressing the Taherpur rally in virtual mode after dense fog prevented his helicopter from landing at the venue and forced him to return to the Kolkata airport.

Addressing the rally via phone, the Prime Minister said, "I apologise that bad weather prevented me from reaching the venue in Bengal's Nadia." Owing to low visibility, the PM’s chopper made a U-turn after hovering over the makeshift helipad ground in Taherpur for a while and returned to Kolkata airport, he said.

"Our attempts aim to ensure modern connectivity to Bengal's far-flung areas suffering on account of backwardness," he said. Modi said that TMC can oppose him and the BJP "as much as it wants, but Bengal’s progress should not be stopped".