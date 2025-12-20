'Bihar Elections Opened Doors For BJP's Victory In Bengal; Infiltrators Enjoy TMC's Patronage': PM Modi In Virtual Address
The PM alleged that "infiltrators enjoy TMC's patronage in Bengal" and that TMC was opposing SIR "to save infiltrators from getting identified".
Published : December 20, 2025 at 2:07 PM IST
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the recent Bihar election results, in which the BJP-led NDA registered a landslide victory, have opened doors for the saffron party's victory in the Bengal Assembly Elections to be held in 2026.
"Bihar election results have opened up doors for BJP's victory in Bengal," the PM said while addressing the Taherpur rally in virtual mode after dense fog prevented his helicopter from landing at the venue and forced him to return to the Kolkata airport.
Addressing the rally via phone, the Prime Minister said, "I apologise that bad weather prevented me from reaching the venue in Bengal's Nadia." Owing to low visibility, the PM’s chopper made a U-turn after hovering over the makeshift helipad ground in Taherpur for a while and returned to Kolkata airport, he said.
TMC’s misgovernance has stalled West Bengal’s progress. People are now looking to the BJP with renewed hope. Addressing a rally in Nadia district virtually. https://t.co/uNstvInC08— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2025
"Our attempts aim to ensure modern connectivity to Bengal's far-flung areas suffering on account of backwardness," he said. Modi said that TMC can oppose him and the BJP "as much as it wants, but Bengal’s progress should not be stopped".
Sharpening his attack against the Mamata Banerjee-led government, the PM alleged that "infiltrators enjoy TMC's patronage in Bengal". He also alleged that TMC was opposing SIR in Bengal "to save infiltrators from getting identified".
"We will make all efforts to bring development in Bengal; give the BJP a chance to form a double-engine government in the state," the PM said.
He claimed that corruption, nepotism, and appeasement politics were "ruling the roost" in the state and that the BJP would end TMC’s "Maha jungle raj" in Bengal.
The Prime Minister also remembered 'Rishi Bankim Babu' for penning 'Vande Mataram, and said the country was celebrating 150 years of the national song.
He also compared Tripura and Bengal while slamming the Left rule in the northeastern state. "Left rule had destroyed Tripura during its three-decade rule. The state is now developing rapidly after embracing the BJP. Bengal is also falling behind in the development graph compared to BJP-ruled Tripura, which is striding ahead," Modi said.
Read More: