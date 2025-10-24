Bihar Elections | ECI Issues Directives To Ensure Assured Minimum Facilities In Every Polling Station
Voting in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. Counting of votes will be taken up on November 14
Published : October 24, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday said it has issued directives to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to ensure that every polling station is equipped with assured minimum facilities (AMFs) and voter assistance during poll-day in Assembly elections in Bihar and bye-elections in different states and Union Territories (UT).
Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The bye-elections in eight Assembly constituencies in several states, including Telangana, will be held in a single phase on November 11.
"ECI has issued directions to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the States/UTs to ensure that every Polling Station is equipped with assured minimum facilities and voter assistance during poll-day," the poll panel said.
The assured minimum facilities include drinking water, waiting shed, toilet with water facility, adequate lighting, a ramp of proper gradient for PwD electors, a standard voting compartment, and proper signage, it said.
The ECI also said to strengthen voter awareness, four uniform and standardised Voter Facilitation Posters (VFP) shall be prominently displayed at all polling stations containing the polling station details, list of candidates, do's and don'ts, list of Approved Identification documents and the voting process.
Voter Assistance Booths (VABs) shall be set up for every polling station location with a team of Booth Level Officers (BLOs)/officials to assist electors in locating their polling booth number and serial number in the electoral roll of the concerned booth, it said.
The poll panel said VABs will have prominent signage and will be easily visible as the voters approach the polling premises. It further said in a novel initiative, mobile phone deposit facility for voters will be provided outside the entrance of the polling station. Voters shall have to hand over their phone (switched off) before entering the station to a designated volunteer and collect the same, after casting the vote.
The poll panel stated that provisioning of assured minimum facilities and related accessibility measures is mandatory and shall be monitored for strict compliance across all polling stations. All field functionaries have been directed to complete necessary works well before the poll dates to ensure a seamless and dignified voting experience for all electors.
