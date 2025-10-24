ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Elections | ECI Issues Directives To Ensure Assured Minimum Facilities In Every Polling Station

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday said it has issued directives to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to ensure that every polling station is equipped with assured minimum facilities (AMFs) and voter assistance during poll-day in Assembly elections in Bihar and bye-elections in different states and Union Territories (UT).

Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and November 11. The bye-elections in eight Assembly constituencies in several states, including Telangana, will be held in a single phase on November 11.

"ECI has issued directions to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the States/UTs to ensure that every Polling Station is equipped with assured minimum facilities and voter assistance during poll-day," the poll panel said.

The assured minimum facilities include drinking water, waiting shed, toilet with water facility, adequate lighting, a ramp of proper gradient for PwD electors, a standard voting compartment, and proper signage, it said.