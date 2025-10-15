ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Polls: Cash, Liquor, Drugs Worth Rs 33 Crore Seized In Crackdown After MCC Implementation

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said seizures amounting to more than Rs 33 crore have been reported so far in Bihar since the announcement of Assembly elections and the model code of conduct (MCC) came into effect.

The seizures made by the enforcement agencies from different parts of the state include cash, liquor and drugs, it said.

The poll panel said, "Since announcement of elections on October 6, 2025, a total seizure of Rs 33.97 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs and freebies has been done by different enforcement agencies."

"In order to curb the use of money power, freebies as well as drugs, narcotics and liquor in the ensuing elections, the Commission has issued directions to all the enforcement agencies including the State Police Department, State Excise Department, Income Tax Department, RBI, DRI, CGST, SGST, Customs, ED, NCB, RPF, CISF, SSB, AAI, Department of Post, State Forest Department and State Co-operative Department," it said.

The ECI said Expenditure Observers deployed to monitor the election expenses incurred by the candidates have already reached their respective constituencies on the day of the notification of elections. During the visit, they will meet all the teams engaged in expenditure monitoring.