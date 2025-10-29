ETV Bharat / bharat

Stakes High As 16 Bihar Ministers Face Test In First Phase Of Assembly Polls

Patna: The fate of many prominent faces in Bihar politics will be decided as the state goes to polling booths in the first phase of the Assembly elections on November 6.

Sixteen ministers in the current Nitish Kumar cabinet, including Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, are among those from the NDA in the fray for the first phase of the polls. Five are from the JD(U) and 11 from the BJP. The Chief Ministerial face of the INDIA alliance and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, is also contesting in this phase.

Considered to be the second in command in the current cabinet, Samrat Chaudhary is contesting from his home district, Tarapur, for the first time, a seat represented by his father for 23 years. Samrat Chaudhary's mother, Parvati Devi, also served as an MLA from here for three years.

Shravan Kumar (ETV Bharat)

The seat, held by the JD(U) for years, was given to the BJP this time. The RJD has again fielded Arun Kumar Sahu, while a candidate from Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraj Party is also among the 13 candidates in the fray.

Another Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, has won elections consistently from the Lakhisarai constituency. He is known as a firebrand leader of the BJP, but analysts say this time the anti-incumbency factor is working against him.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey is also contesting home district, Siwan. Mangal Pandey has also played a major role in the party organisation. He has a strong hold in the party from the state to the central level. Mangal Pandey also has a very good relationship with Nitish Kumar.

Road Construction Minister Nitin Naveen is contesting the Bankipur seat once again. A very popular figure in the area, the caste equations are such that it wouldn't be surprising if he wins the election easily this time around. Nitin Naveen has also played a major role in the party's organisation.