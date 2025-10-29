Stakes High As 16 Bihar Ministers Face Test In First Phase Of Assembly Polls
Published : October 29, 2025 at 10:11 AM IST
Patna: The fate of many prominent faces in Bihar politics will be decided as the state goes to polling booths in the first phase of the Assembly elections on November 6.
Sixteen ministers in the current Nitish Kumar cabinet, including Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, are among those from the NDA in the fray for the first phase of the polls. Five are from the JD(U) and 11 from the BJP. The Chief Ministerial face of the INDIA alliance and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, is also contesting in this phase.
Considered to be the second in command in the current cabinet, Samrat Chaudhary is contesting from his home district, Tarapur, for the first time, a seat represented by his father for 23 years. Samrat Chaudhary's mother, Parvati Devi, also served as an MLA from here for three years.
The seat, held by the JD(U) for years, was given to the BJP this time. The RJD has again fielded Arun Kumar Sahu, while a candidate from Prashant Kishore's Jan Suraj Party is also among the 13 candidates in the fray.
Another Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, has won elections consistently from the Lakhisarai constituency. He is known as a firebrand leader of the BJP, but analysts say this time the anti-incumbency factor is working against him.
Health Minister Mangal Pandey is also contesting home district, Siwan. Mangal Pandey has also played a major role in the party organisation. He has a strong hold in the party from the state to the central level. Mangal Pandey also has a very good relationship with Nitish Kumar.
Road Construction Minister Nitin Naveen is contesting the Bankipur seat once again. A very popular figure in the area, the caste equations are such that it wouldn't be surprising if he wins the election easily this time around. Nitin Naveen has also played a major role in the party's organisation.
Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha was elected MLA four times in a row in 1995, 2000, and February and October 2005. After his death, a by-election was held in 2006, in which the BJP fielded his son, Nitin Naveen. Nitin Naveen won this election and reached the Assembly. Nitin Naveen has consistently won the Bankipur seat in 2010, 2015, and 2020.
The outcomes for Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will also be determined in this election. Both are considered key ministers in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet. Shravan Kumar, contesting from Nalanda, is widely expected to win comfortably due to Nitish Kumar’s support. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has consistently focused on development in his Sarai Ranjan constituency, but he faced a tough contest in 2020 and is likely to encounter another challenging race this time. If he secures victory, he is expected to continue playing a major role in the government.
Other ministers from the BJP in the fray this time include Urban Development Minister Jivesh Mishra from Jale in Darbhanga, Revenue Minister Sanjay Saraogi from Darbhanga, Panchayati Raj Minister Kedar Prasad Gupta from Kudhni, Tourism Minister Raju Kumar from Sahebganj, Information and Technology Minister Krishna Kumar Mantu from Amanour, Environment Minister Sunil Kumar from Bihar Sharif, and Sports Minister Surendra Mehta from Bachhwara.
The fate of five JD(U) ministers will also be decided in the first phase. Information and Public Relations Minister Maheshwar Hazari is contesting from Kalyanpur, where he maintains significant influence. However, during the Lok Sabha elections, Hazari’s son, Sunny Hazari, switched to Congress and contested from Samastipur, against Shambhavi Chaudhary, daughter of fellow JDU minister Ashok Chaudhary.
Nitish Kumar's close aide, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, is contesting from Sarai Ranjan. Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar is contesting from Nalanda. The fate of Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni contesting from Bahadurpur and Excise Minister Ratnesh Sada contesting from Sonbarsa will also be decided.
Political experts say elections will not be easy for the ministers this time due to various reasons. "While there is no anti-incumbency against the government, many ministers are facing the anti-incumbency factor this time. People's expectations from those leaders who continue to become ministers are high," said political analyst Arun Pandey.
The number of announcements made by Nitish Kumar, especially for women, has made the ministers' fight easier, according to another political analyst, Priya Ranjan Bharti. “If the ministers lose, their chances of becoming ministers will naturally be lost. If the party is kind, they can be made ministers by making them MLCs. But a defeat will not only tarnish the ministers' reputation but will also raise questions about the government's performance," she opined.
Voting will take place for 121 seats across 18 districts in the first phase of elections on November 6th. In addition to 16 ministers, the fate of the INDIA alliance's Chief Ministerial candidate and Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, contesting from Raghopur in Vaishali, will also be decided.
Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha, former Union Minister Ramkripal Yadav, strongman Anant Singh, singer Maithili Thakur, and Khesari Lal Yadav are among the other prominent faces contesting the elections in the first phase.
