Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Takes A Dig At Tejashwi Yadav’s CM Candidature, Calls RJD Promises 'Impractical'
Following Mahagathbandhan’s announcement of Tejashwi Yadav as CM candidate, NDA leaders questioned his job pledges and governance track record while expressing confidence in retaining power.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 3:19 PM IST
Patna: As Mahagathbandhan announced Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial candidate on Thursday for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, reactions from leaders of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came in criticising Yadav's promises and politics assuring their supporters of "victory".
BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed Tejashwi Yadav’s election promises as "impractical" and accused him and his family of corruption.
"RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has promised to provide government jobs to 2.6 crore people, which will require an estimated expenditure of Rs 12 lakh crore. Bihar’s total budget is around Rs 3 lakh crore. From where will he provide jobs?" the BJP leader asked while talking to reporters.
BJP chief J P Nadda said that the assembly elections in Bihar will be a fight between 'Vikas' (development) of the NDA and 'Vinaash' (destruction) of the INDIA bloc.
Addressing a rally in Aurangabad district, Nadda lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of being a "parasitic party that finishes off its junior alliance partners".
Making light of Tejashwi Yadav's promise to provide employment to youngsters and check out-migration, he said such promises of the RJD reminded him of the party's alleged involvement in the land-for-jobs scam.
The senior BJP leader attacked the RJD, saying the Lalu Prasad-led party stands for 'Rangdari' (extortion), 'Jungleraj' (anarchy) and 'Dadagiri' (intimidation).
He also lambasted the RJD for giving a ticket to gangster-turned-politician, the late Md Shahabuddin's son Osama in the upcoming polls, stating it showed how concerned the party is for Bihar.
Reacting on Yadav's CM Candidature, Janata Dal (United) leader Rajeev Ranjan Prasad asserted that it would not bolster the opposition's prospects in the upcoming Bihar elections.
"The situation of Mahagathbandhan will not improve, no matter how much they try to do it. The NDA's victory chariot has moved a long way, and the Mahagathbandhan is nowhere to be seen in the fight. Whether RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav becomes the CM face or not, Mahagathbandhan will lose the elections," Prasad told ANI.
Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Dipankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.
The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.
