Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Takes A Dig At Tejashwi Yadav’s CM Candidature, Calls RJD Promises 'Impractical'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar felicitated during the election rally for the Bihar assembly elections, in Muzaffarpur on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Patna: As Mahagathbandhan announced Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial candidate on Thursday for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, reactions from leaders of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came in criticising Yadav's promises and politics assuring their supporters of "victory".

BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad dismissed Tejashwi Yadav’s election promises as "impractical" and accused him and his family of corruption.

"RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has promised to provide government jobs to 2.6 crore people, which will require an estimated expenditure of Rs 12 lakh crore. Bihar’s total budget is around Rs 3 lakh crore. From where will he provide jobs?" the BJP leader asked while talking to reporters.

BJP chief J P Nadda said that the assembly elections in Bihar will be a fight between 'Vikas' (development) of the NDA and 'Vinaash' (destruction) of the INDIA bloc.

Addressing a rally in Aurangabad district, Nadda lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of being a "parasitic party that finishes off its junior alliance partners".

Making light of Tejashwi Yadav's promise to provide employment to youngsters and check out-migration, he said such promises of the RJD reminded him of the party's alleged involvement in the land-for-jobs scam.

The senior BJP leader attacked the RJD, saying the Lalu Prasad-led party stands for 'Rangdari' (extortion), 'Jungleraj' (anarchy) and 'Dadagiri' (intimidation).