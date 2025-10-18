ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Elections 2025: Karpoori Thakur Brings Life With Dignity In Samastipur But Discontent Over unemployment And Development Still Runs High

(Dev Raj and Brijam Pandey contributed to the report)

Karpoori Gram(Samastipur): Caste plays a crucial role in Bihar’s politics and it decides the fate of a politician in a poll fray, whether it be for Lok Sabha or the State Assembly. In the past, it ran so deep that people from lower castes had to face the wrath of caste discrimination. And it gave rise to a resistance which later became a movement and is now a symbol of equality. One of the pioneers of that movement was Karpoori Thakur of Samstipur.

He served as Chief Minister twice, Karpoori was a school teacher before he joined the politics. Fault lines between the castes have blurred in Samstipur as evidenced by the fact that Member Parliament of this area is a dalit who is married to an upper caste and get votes from both the communities. Two of the Karpoori’s family members, one each from second and the third generation have chosen politics as their career but their paths and parties are different. Karpoori’s son is an MP from Janata Dal (United) and his grand daughter is contesting from a newly formed political party Jan Suraaj Party led by an upper caste poll strategist turned politician Prashant Kishor locally known as PK.

The welcome arch at Karpoori Gram village in Samastipur district of Bihar. (ETV Bharat)

Although hatred between castes may not be visible among the residents in the region, discontent over development and employment is evident in their countenance. Road that leads to Karpoori village is a sigle-lane highway, muddy and congested. People in their private cars drive through the highway, manoeuvring by swerving to avoid getting hit by bikers, e-autos or lorries, signalling them to pull over remains unheard and unheeded similar to what people believe happens to their demand for the employment.

Recalling how life was like in Samstipur’s Karpoori village, named after a socialist leader and former chief minister Karpoori Thakur, people in the village say generations to come will hardly believe there was a chief minister so honest that the only property he left behind was a dilapidated hut. But he did leave an unshakable legacy of probity that people and politicians still vouch for.

Karpoori, son of a barber, sought pride in encouraging people to continue with what they have been doing. The only thing he wanted for them was to get them educated so that they could look directly into the eyes of those who looked down on them.

The bust of Karpoori Thakur at his memorial. (ETV Bharat)

The village of two-time Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur (January 24, 1924 – February 17, 1988), is around 100 km northeast from Patna. Once known as Pitaunjhia is now Karpoori Gram, after the stalwart socialist leader passed away.

A tidy street leading to the ancestral house of the Jan Nayak about whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written in his blogspot: “During his tenure as chief minister of Bihar, a decision was taken to build a colony for political leaders but he himself did not take any land or money for the same. When he passed away in 1988, several leaders went to his village to pay tributes. When they saw the condition of his house, they were moved to tears — how can someone so towering have a house so simple!”

The Bihar government, during the regimes of chief minister Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar, built the present two-storeyed concrete house. It has a bust of the leader and serves as a memorial.

The house built by the Bihar government to replace Karpoori Thakur's dilapidated hut. It now serves as a memorial-cum-residence. (ETV Bharat)

The leader who was posthumously conferred Bharat Ratna in 2024 – 35 years after his demise remains in the hearts and minds of people of Bihar for his contributions.

He championed equitable distribution of reservation benefits by implementing quotas for the Other Backward Classes (OBC), Most Backward Classes (now known as Extremely Backward Castes or EBC), women, and economically backward classes decades before any such nationwide initiative.

Karpoori’s younger brother Ramsogarath Thakur’s son Nityanand Thakur works as a head clerk at a nearby college. He and his wife, Nisha Kumari, reside at the ancestral house of Karpoori with their two daughters and son.

Karpoori’s elder son Ram Nath Thakur, 75, is the Minister of State (Agriculture and farmer welfare) at the Centre. He has constructed a separate house in another corner of the village and pays a visit once or twice a year.

The central minister said that the equal society and development as envisaged by Karpoori was still a distant dream, but efforts were going on to turn into reality.

The 'Peda Chowk' of Samastipur, which specialises in peda sweets. (ETV Bharat)

“We all will have to change our thoughts, attitude, behaviour, and character to create such a just and equal society. JP (as Jayaprakash was popularly called) once went to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat in Delhi and told the politicians that democracy could flourish only when there is a good relation between the people and their representatives, who will have to work for the public without indulging in any wrongdoing. My father followed it in his acts, behaviour and character. His name is like a touchstone for the present politicians,” Ram Nath told ETV Bharat.

Ram Nath’s niece Jagriti Thakur is contesting from the Morba Assembly constituency in Samastipur for PK. She is Karpoori’s younger son Virendra Thakur’s daughter.

After Jagriti, Nisha’s family also harbour’s political ambitions. She reveals that her husband would enter politics, but only after Ram Nath quits. There is a tacit understanding between them about it.