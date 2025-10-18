Bihar Elections 2025: Karpoori Thakur Brings Life With Dignity In Samastipur But Discontent Over unemployment And Development Still Runs High
Karpoori Thakur worked his way up from Samastipur to become two term Chief Minister, blurring the caste lines and championing an equitable life for Biharis.
By Bilal Bhat
Published : October 18, 2025 at 5:18 PM IST
(Dev Raj and Brijam Pandey contributed to the report)
Karpoori Gram(Samastipur): Caste plays a crucial role in Bihar’s politics and it decides the fate of a politician in a poll fray, whether it be for Lok Sabha or the State Assembly. In the past, it ran so deep that people from lower castes had to face the wrath of caste discrimination. And it gave rise to a resistance which later became a movement and is now a symbol of equality. One of the pioneers of that movement was Karpoori Thakur of Samstipur.
He served as Chief Minister twice, Karpoori was a school teacher before he joined the politics. Fault lines between the castes have blurred in Samstipur as evidenced by the fact that Member Parliament of this area is a dalit who is married to an upper caste and get votes from both the communities. Two of the Karpoori’s family members, one each from second and the third generation have chosen politics as their career but their paths and parties are different. Karpoori’s son is an MP from Janata Dal (United) and his grand daughter is contesting from a newly formed political party Jan Suraaj Party led by an upper caste poll strategist turned politician Prashant Kishor locally known as PK.
Although hatred between castes may not be visible among the residents in the region, discontent over development and employment is evident in their countenance. Road that leads to Karpoori village is a sigle-lane highway, muddy and congested. People in their private cars drive through the highway, manoeuvring by swerving to avoid getting hit by bikers, e-autos or lorries, signalling them to pull over remains unheard and unheeded similar to what people believe happens to their demand for the employment.
Recalling how life was like in Samstipur’s Karpoori village, named after a socialist leader and former chief minister Karpoori Thakur, people in the village say generations to come will hardly believe there was a chief minister so honest that the only property he left behind was a dilapidated hut. But he did leave an unshakable legacy of probity that people and politicians still vouch for.
Karpoori, son of a barber, sought pride in encouraging people to continue with what they have been doing. The only thing he wanted for them was to get them educated so that they could look directly into the eyes of those who looked down on them.
The village of two-time Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur (January 24, 1924 – February 17, 1988), is around 100 km northeast from Patna. Once known as Pitaunjhia is now Karpoori Gram, after the stalwart socialist leader passed away.
A tidy street leading to the ancestral house of the Jan Nayak about whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written in his blogspot: “During his tenure as chief minister of Bihar, a decision was taken to build a colony for political leaders but he himself did not take any land or money for the same. When he passed away in 1988, several leaders went to his village to pay tributes. When they saw the condition of his house, they were moved to tears — how can someone so towering have a house so simple!”
The Bihar government, during the regimes of chief minister Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar, built the present two-storeyed concrete house. It has a bust of the leader and serves as a memorial.
The leader who was posthumously conferred Bharat Ratna in 2024 – 35 years after his demise remains in the hearts and minds of people of Bihar for his contributions.
He championed equitable distribution of reservation benefits by implementing quotas for the Other Backward Classes (OBC), Most Backward Classes (now known as Extremely Backward Castes or EBC), women, and economically backward classes decades before any such nationwide initiative.
Karpoori’s younger brother Ramsogarath Thakur’s son Nityanand Thakur works as a head clerk at a nearby college. He and his wife, Nisha Kumari, reside at the ancestral house of Karpoori with their two daughters and son.
Karpoori’s elder son Ram Nath Thakur, 75, is the Minister of State (Agriculture and farmer welfare) at the Centre. He has constructed a separate house in another corner of the village and pays a visit once or twice a year.
The central minister said that the equal society and development as envisaged by Karpoori was still a distant dream, but efforts were going on to turn into reality.
“We all will have to change our thoughts, attitude, behaviour, and character to create such a just and equal society. JP (as Jayaprakash was popularly called) once went to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat in Delhi and told the politicians that democracy could flourish only when there is a good relation between the people and their representatives, who will have to work for the public without indulging in any wrongdoing. My father followed it in his acts, behaviour and character. His name is like a touchstone for the present politicians,” Ram Nath told ETV Bharat.
Ram Nath’s niece Jagriti Thakur is contesting from the Morba Assembly constituency in Samastipur for PK. She is Karpoori’s younger son Virendra Thakur’s daughter.
After Jagriti, Nisha’s family also harbour’s political ambitions. She reveals that her husband would enter politics, but only after Ram Nath quits. There is a tacit understanding between them about it.
Nisha’s eldest daughter is married and works with a private firm, another daughter is an undergraduate student, while the son is preparing to take entrance examinations to engineering colleges.
“Unemployment is very high among the women in the village. Many of them are well educated. The males go to other places to work, but they have to stay at home. There should be cottage or small industries for them,” she added.
“We are proud of being part of his (Karpoori’s) family,” said Nisha, who herself is a home-science graduate, and rues that she could have been a teacher in a government school, but never got an opportunity.
“He (Karpoori) did not make money, he earned fame. We will also tread on the path shown by him after my husband joins politics. And if he doesn’t join, I will do,” she said.
The village has around 350 houses, of them 250 are of people from the Rajput caste. The rest are of the scheduled castes, EBC, OBC and others.
Born in the underprivileged Nai (barber) caste – currently counted among the EBCs, Karpoori was influenced by nationalistic ideals during his formative years. He joined the All India Students Federation (AISF). He later quit college to participate in the Quit India Movement spent 26 months in prison after being arrested.
He served twice as the chief minister of Bihar — once as a Socialist Party leader from December 22, 1970, to June 2, 1971, and again as the Janata Party leader from June 24, 1977 to April 21, 1979. He later continued as the Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly till his death in 1988.
Even after three decades of his death, the EBCs, which constitute 36.02 percent of Bihar’s 13.07 crore population consider him as their foremost leader.
Karpoori’s father Gokul Thakur used to shave people of the village at around Samastipur Junction, even though the son had made a name for himself in politics.
The Jan Nayak’s closest neighbour was the family of 65-year-old Anil Kumar Singh. His abode shares the boundary with the stalwart leader’s house. As a young man he saw him from very close.
“Karpoori Ji was a very social person. His focus was on inclusive politics, equality and respect for all. He worked to ensure it. He had no vices like politicians have. He had no airs even when he was the chief minister, and would behave nicely with everyone. Such people are very rare,” Anil said.
Asserting that the socialist leader stood for honesty and integrity in public life, Anil lamented that the state and society did not develop like he wished.
“His wishes might not have been fulfilled so far, but he tried. He was a symbol of honesty and integrity. Imagine, he was the chief minister of Bihar and his wife lived in a small, thatched hut as my neighbour. Nowadays there is no honesty in the state. No work could be done without greasing the (palms of the) officials,” Anil added.
Shyam Bihari Singh, whose house is a stone’s throw from Karpoori’s memorial, and is currently recovering from a paralytic stroke, remembers that the leader would often visit the village and ask the people about what they wanted.
“Nowadays people think only about themselves, but he thought only about others. He was a true Jan Nayak,” he said.
A group of people lazing outside the panchayat building at a street corner some distance away after a day’s work remembered and talked about the Jan Nayak with respect.
“Wo gareebon ke maseeha the. Wo mare nahin. Wo amar hain. Unhone humko kursi par baithna sikhaya, humko kheti, kisani mein lagwaya. (He was a messiah of the poor. He is not dead. He is an immortal),” said Kamlesh Ram, an agricultural labourer.
Kamlesh referred to how the landlords had stopped giving him and others work at their farms, but resumed doing so on Karpoori’s insistence. The leader also taught them to live with dignity.
Sitting next to Kamlesh was Phalguni Ram, a small-time farmer. He talked about the scarcity of employment for the younger generation and the need to pay attention to the issue.
“The educated should get work. But the population is so much that the youths are sitting idle at their home. Very few people are able to get jobs,” Phalguni opined.
Since it is election time, no discussion could be complete without talks about candidates and voting. Karpoori Gram comes under the Samastipur Assembly constituency, but they were more excited about Jagriti’s Morba constituency, which is a neighbouring seat.
“We have heard her speeches on mobile phones. She has vowed to complete the things that her grandfather could not. This is a good attitude and she should be given a chance,” Phalguni said.
Talking about themselves, the group of people said that they would vote for the candidate for whom majority of the people would be voting.
While mentioning about the vote pattern, another group of people swarmed around to complain about work being snatched away from them.
“The railway rakes of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) used to unload here, giving us employment. We transferred the sacks containing food grains and transported them. However, the district administration shifted them to Desua railway station. We lost our livelihood,” said Harendra Ram.
One Santosh Ram said that a few cement rakes still arrive providing some employment to the youth and appealed that the government should start unloading FCI rakes here again.
As the sun starts kissing the horizon, those grazing their cattle out in the fields started returning to their homes, and on their way back back is one Ramvriksha Ram who has two goats. His only son works in Hyderabad as labourer while he takes care of his daughter-in-law and three grandchildren staying at the village.
“My son is working in another state to ensure a better future to his children. He could not earn the same amount of money here. We will vote for those who give us hope and a chance to survive, not to those who sold the state to fill their own coffers,” Ramvriksha said. People like Ram in the village wondered the improbable episodes of modern politics about who could truly match the Jan Nayak.