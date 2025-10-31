ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Elections 2025: In Poll Manifesto, NDA Promises Jobs To One Crore Youth, Rs 10 Lakh To EBCs And More

BJP National President JP Nadda with Union Ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JDU National Working President Sanjay Jha releases the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. ( PTI )

Patna: Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday released 'Sankalp Patra', their poll manifesto, here, which includes several major promises for the people of Bihar to ensure "overall development of the state".

The manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections was released in presence of BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JDU National Working President Sanjay Jha during a press conference at a hotel in Patna's Gandhi Maidan to provide detailed information about the manifesto.

Speaking to media, Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary said the Sankalp Patra for Bihar polls promises jobs to one crore youth in the state.

In the next five years, new-age economy will be developed with an aim to make Bihar a global workplace, said Choudhary after release of the NDA manifesto.

"This apart, gig workers, auto drivers will be provided with financial help and skill development. If NDA is voted to power in Bihar, we will set up manufacturing units in each district," he said.

If voted back to power in Bihar, NDA will give Rs 10 lakh to people belonging to Economically Backward Classes (EBC), and form a commission under chairmanship of SC judge to look into it, the Deputy CM said.

Promises Made In Manifesto