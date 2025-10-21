Bihar Elections 2025: Patna’s Bustling Marine Drive Offers Food For Thought On State’s Progress
Along Patna’s Ganga Path, vendors from diverse backgrounds seek livelihoods, share hardships, and voice hopes for progress, jobs, and stability.
By Bilal Bhat
Published : October 21, 2025 at 6:47 PM IST
(Dev Raj and Brijam Pandey contributed to the report)
Patna: While Bihar is preparing to have its first phase of polling, glitzy food stalls along the Ganga Path at Patna Marine Drive are busy hosting guests. The stall owners come from diverse backgrounds, and many of them choose to have a stall here, leaving other jobs for business. Some of them have come out of compulsion, but they all share a common desire, which is to earn more. An apt place to get political insights about how Bihar is doing, and many of them who speak here do justice to what the experts tout as one of the most politically aware states of the country.
Savita Devi and her husband Mithilesh Kumar run a Café overlooking the river Ganga – a stall serving varieties of tea in kulhad (earthen glasses). They are from Gulzarbagh, located under the Patna Sahib assembly constituency on the eastern flanks of the state capital, which will vote in the first phase of polls.
The couple was previously working with international medical humanitarian organisation Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in different districts here, but decided to have their own business instead of facing the rigour of private jobs.
“So many educated people are looking for jobs. They should get employment. Factories and big businesses are in other states. Bihar also needs to have them. It will stop the migration of people to other places,” Savita said.
Pointing out that the politicians just keep assuring the people without bringing the industries and summing up the issues faced by her, she would vote in the hope that something good would happen.
“Inflation, smart electricity meter and GST (Goods and Services Tax) are a problem. The price of everything has skyrocketed. Our electricity bills have increased fourfold ever since the smart meters replaced the previous ones. The recent decrease in the GST by the government is just an illusion as it will extract money from the people under various pretexts,” Savita added.
Amid the glittering lights of the promenade along the JP Ganga Path (popularly called the Patna Marine Drive), which has acquired fame as the evening food court, Ruby Devi is selling toys and tending to her three children at the same time.
Oblivious to the appetising aromas of different dishes spreading around from the food carts, she is worrying about what her family will have for dinner. Her husband is somewhere in the crowd.
“We have been able to sell toys worth only Rs 40. The day has been a dull one. I do not know what to do. We live in a rented room nearby, paying Rs 4000 per month,” she said.
Ruby and her husband have been selling toys at the boulevard ever since they shifted with their kids from the diara (riverine) area of the Ganga off Bakhtiyarpur town in Patna district around five months ago.
Back home, they are landless. She serves as a domestic help in a few households in the town, while her husband works as an agricultural labourer to make ends meet. They send their kids to the Anganwadi centres, which serve as child care centres, and hope that they will attend government school later.
Their native place gets flooded every year around June when the water level of the river rises as monsoon hits the Himalayas and the north Indian states. Everybody living there is forced to shift to safer areas till the water recedes somewhere around October – November.
“I just wish something could be done to control the floods so that we and our lives do not get displaced,” she added.
The two-phase Bihar Assembly election is due on November 6 and 11, and Ruby is aware of it. She has plans to visit home and vote. (Bakhtiyarpur votes in the first phase).
“We get our voter slips and we vote at our booth on the election day,” Ruby said.
Some distance away, Surendra Rai who comes from a village under Dawath police station in Rohtas district is selling varieties of balloons and waiting to return to his native place to vote in the second phase of polls.
“People in my area gather around in the last stage of the poll campaign and teachers tell us whom to vote for,” the balloon seller revealed.
Just like the evening culinary hub at the riverfront attracts visitors from near and far, it also draws people from different parts of the state trying to eke out a living in the face of widespread poverty and unemployment.
As per the latest NITI Aayog’s multidimensional poverty index figures, Bihar had the highest poverty rate in the country at 26.59 percent in 2022-23 against the national average of 11.28 percent.
The national multidimensional poverty measures deprivations across three equally weighted sectors – health, education, and standard of living – represented by the indicators aligned to the 12 sustainable development goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.
The Bihar government's caste-based survey conducted in 2023 discovered that around 94 lakh families, or 34.13 percent of the total 2.97 crore families in the state, survive on a monthly income of Rs 6,000 or less.
Similarly, government data show that 9.9 percent of the population in the age group of 15 to 29 years in Bihar were unemployed in the financial year 2023-24, a significant decline from 30.9 percent in 2018-19. However, unemployment persists in senior age groups also.
This is the situation that moves people from various districts across the state in search of a living and a better life. Many of them end up as migrant workers in other states, while some find their way to places like this evening food bazaar to try their hand at eateries or indulge in small businesses.
A visit to such food courts, especially during the elections, could give you insights into the problems faced by the people from different regions, as well as their aspirations.
Kundan Kumar, who hails from Ara town in Bhojpur district, runs a small eatery – Broster Pizza – from a van stationed at the twilight food court, selling ‘straight from the oven’ pizzas to the visitors. He was inviting passersby to taste what he claimed to be the ultimate ‘Italian dish’ cooked in a machine imported from Denmark.
“Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) incumbent MLA and former minister Amarendra Pratap Singh was not given a ticket again because of his poor performance in the area. He used to stay mostly at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand instead of taking care of the grievances of the people of his constituency. He has been replaced by Sanjay Singh ‘Tiger’,” Kundan, who is a higher secondary pass out, said.
The BJP candidate is pitted against Quyamuddin Ansari, fielded by the CPI(ML) and the Ara seat is gearing up to witness a tough electoral fight. Ara will go to the polls in the first phase on November 6.
“We will vote for progress and against lawlessness. We will close the shop on the polling day and go to our home town to vote. Even otherwise, the food court here will remain closed because of elections in Patna on the same day,” Kundan added.
Nearby, Gunjan Sharma has painted himself in golden colour and is standing still as a statue, offering a chance to the visitors to get themselves clicked with him for Rs 20. Several people stop to take the opportunity.
Hailing from Jamuara Kalan village under Imamganj assembly seat in Gaya district, Gunjan mostly shows his talent in Mumbai for a living, and at times also manages to land roles as an ‘extra artist’ in movies. He returned home recently and thought of trying his hand in Patna for a change.
“I will think about the performance and background of the candidate while casting my vote. I will be present at my village on the voting day. The people of my area are satisfied with the development, and are looking forward to more,” Gunjan said.
Imamganj, which is reserved for the scheduled castes (SC), has been affected by Left Wing Extremism for a long time. It will vote in the second phase of polls on November 11, and is poised to see a contest between Union minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi’s daughter-in-law Deepa Kumari, Jan Suraaj Party’s Ajeet Kumar, who happens to be a doctor, while the RJD is yet to field its candidate.
The voices and inclinations of the people present at the boulevard are as diverse as the different regions and cultures of Bihar, but their needs are similar and basic.
The thriving market and future plans
At present, around 500 food stalls are functioning at the promenade along with an umpteen number of people selling items including balloons, mobile phone covers, toys, temporary tattoos, trinkets, and others, converting the area into a bustling market space.
As they all vie for space, the Patna Smart City Limited (PSCL) – which is a special purpose vehicle incorporated to implement the Smart City initiative of the Centre to upgrade infrastructure, civic amenities, and quality of urban life – has embarked on the ‘Ganga Path prefabricated vending zone project’ to provide organised vending spaces, improve hygiene and cleanliness.
Altogether, 500 prefabricated kiosks would be installed at the riverfront as a part of the initiative to accommodate the food sellers and vendors. Around 80 have already been erected, while the remaining ones are lying at the storage yard, ready for installation.
“Once all the kiosks are installed, they will be allotted to the vendors after the application and verification process. Everything would be done transparently. However, this may take a few months. Right now, all the officials are busy with the Assembly elections. The work will gather momentum once the polls are over,” a senior PSCL officer shared with ETV Bharat.
The PSCL officer added that the project, if successful, could be expanded and also replicated at other places.
