Bihar Elections 2025: Patna’s Bustling Marine Drive Offers Food For Thought On State’s Progress

(Dev Raj and Brijam Pandey contributed to the report)

Patna: While Bihar is preparing to have its first phase of polling, glitzy food stalls along the Ganga Path at Patna Marine Drive are busy hosting guests. The stall owners come from diverse backgrounds, and many of them choose to have a stall here, leaving other jobs for business. Some of them have come out of compulsion, but they all share a common desire, which is to earn more. An apt place to get political insights about how Bihar is doing, and many of them who speak here do justice to what the experts tout as one of the most politically aware states of the country.

Savita Devi and her husband Mithilesh Kumar run a Café overlooking the river Ganga – a stall serving varieties of tea in kulhad (earthen glasses). They are from Gulzarbagh, located under the Patna Sahib assembly constituency on the eastern flanks of the state capital, which will vote in the first phase of polls.

A Café at Patna Marine Drive (ETV Bharat)

The couple was previously working with international medical humanitarian organisation Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in different districts here, but decided to have their own business instead of facing the rigour of private jobs.

“So many educated people are looking for jobs. They should get employment. Factories and big businesses are in other states. Bihar also needs to have them. It will stop the migration of people to other places,” Savita said.

Pointing out that the politicians just keep assuring the people without bringing the industries and summing up the issues faced by her, she would vote in the hope that something good would happen.

“Inflation, smart electricity meter and GST (Goods and Services Tax) are a problem. The price of everything has skyrocketed. Our electricity bills have increased fourfold ever since the smart meters replaced the previous ones. The recent decrease in the GST by the government is just an illusion as it will extract money from the people under various pretexts,” Savita added.

Amid the glittering lights of the promenade along the JP Ganga Path (popularly called the Patna Marine Drive), which has acquired fame as the evening food court, Ruby Devi is selling toys and tending to her three children at the same time.

Oblivious to the appetising aromas of different dishes spreading around from the food carts, she is worrying about what her family will have for dinner. Her husband is somewhere in the crowd.

“We have been able to sell toys worth only Rs 40. The day has been a dull one. I do not know what to do. We live in a rented room nearby, paying Rs 4000 per month,” she said.

Ruby Devi and her children at Patna Marine Drive (ETV Bharat)

Ruby and her husband have been selling toys at the boulevard ever since they shifted with their kids from the diara (riverine) area of the Ganga off Bakhtiyarpur town in Patna district around five months ago.

Back home, they are landless. She serves as a domestic help in a few households in the town, while her husband works as an agricultural labourer to make ends meet. They send their kids to the Anganwadi centres, which serve as child care centres, and hope that they will attend government school later.

Their native place gets flooded every year around June when the water level of the river rises as monsoon hits the Himalayas and the north Indian states. Everybody living there is forced to shift to safer areas till the water recedes somewhere around October – November.

“I just wish something could be done to control the floods so that we and our lives do not get displaced,” she added.

The two-phase Bihar Assembly election is due on November 6 and 11, and Ruby is aware of it. She has plans to visit home and vote. (Bakhtiyarpur votes in the first phase).

“We get our voter slips and we vote at our booth on the election day,” Ruby said.

Some distance away, Surendra Rai who comes from a village under Dawath police station in Rohtas district is selling varieties of balloons and waiting to return to his native place to vote in the second phase of polls.