Bihar Elections: 1314 Candidates In Fray For First Phase Polls After EC Scrutiny

Patna: The first phase of Bihar Assembly polls, scheduled to be held on November 6, will witness 1314 candidates fighting out the battle of ballots. The Election Commission (EC) notified the final figures late on Monday evening after the process of withdrawal of nominations.

Altogether 1690 people had filed nomination papers across 121 constituencies spread over 18 out of 38 districts of the state. Of these, the candidature of 315 were rejected on various grounds, while 61 of the valid candidates chose to withdraw from the contest.

"The process of the withdrawal of candidature ended on Monday, leaving 1314 candidates in fray. The filing of nomination papers was done from October 10 to 17, and the scrutiny of the nomination papers was conducted on October 18," an EC communique said.

A total of 15 of 29 nominations were rejected in the Paliganj Assembly constituency in Patna district, making it the segment with highest number of rejected nominations. Hajipur in Vaishali district was at the second position with nine out of 21 nominations getting rejected, while Jagdishpur in Bhojpur district, Biharsharif in Nalanda district, and Barauli in Gopalganj district jointly shared the third place with the rejection of eight nominations.

Prominent among those whose nomination papers were rejected were – Seema Singh of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) from Marhaura constituency in Saran district, and Lakshman Paswan of the Communist Party of India (CPI) from Rosera constituency in Samastipur district. The candidature of Aam Aadmi Party’s Prem Pratap Singh was also rejected.

Some of the candidates committed glaring and hilarious mistakes or omissions in their nomination papers, which led to their rejections.

Janshakti Janata Dal candidate from Gopalganj seat, Dharmendra Krantikari, is in jail. He was escorted under heavy security to the concerned sub-divisional officer’s chamber to file his nomination papers. However, in the affidavit submitted with the nomination papers, he forgot to mention in the affidavit the reason for which he has been imprisoned.