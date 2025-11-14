ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Election Fallout: Will Congress's Loss Turn Into Karnataka CM's Gain?

Bengaluru: A pall of gloom may have descended on Congress party workers across the country in the wake of the party's impending defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, but the results could very well serve as a blessing in disguise for Karnataka's Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Many leaders in Karnataka Congress believe that the "bruised" party high command may not muster courage to replace Siddaramaiah, the only prominent and popular OBC face of the party now, with his current deputy D K Shivakumar, in the near future — as was being speculated till yesterday.

For over six months, political circles in Karnataka have been abuzz with talks that Siddaramaiah will make way for Shivakumar after November 21, as per an undisclosed agreement reached between the two immediately after 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, in the presence of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Siddaramaiah's recent statement that he would continue as CM as long as the party high command wishes, had also given credence to these whispers, besides making even his staunch followers doubt his continuation as the CM for the remaining two-and-a-half years of the Congress's tenure in the state.

But the party's crushing defeat in Bihar seems to have changed the scenario. At least, Siddaramaiah's followers and a section of political pundits already believe so. According to them, neither Kharge nor Rahul will take a chance by giving marching orders for a mass leader like Siddaramaiah, thereby putting the party’s prospects in the state at risk.