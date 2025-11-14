Bihar Election Fallout: Will Congress's Loss Turn Into Karnataka CM's Gain?
Published : November 14, 2025 at 5:04 PM IST
Bengaluru: A pall of gloom may have descended on Congress party workers across the country in the wake of the party's impending defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, but the results could very well serve as a blessing in disguise for Karnataka's Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Many leaders in Karnataka Congress believe that the "bruised" party high command may not muster courage to replace Siddaramaiah, the only prominent and popular OBC face of the party now, with his current deputy D K Shivakumar, in the near future — as was being speculated till yesterday.
For over six months, political circles in Karnataka have been abuzz with talks that Siddaramaiah will make way for Shivakumar after November 21, as per an undisclosed agreement reached between the two immediately after 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, in the presence of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
Siddaramaiah's recent statement that he would continue as CM as long as the party high command wishes, had also given credence to these whispers, besides making even his staunch followers doubt his continuation as the CM for the remaining two-and-a-half years of the Congress's tenure in the state.
But the party's crushing defeat in Bihar seems to have changed the scenario. At least, Siddaramaiah's followers and a section of political pundits already believe so. According to them, neither Kharge nor Rahul will take a chance by giving marching orders for a mass leader like Siddaramaiah, thereby putting the party’s prospects in the state at risk.
"The Bihar results have put Rahul Gandhi himself in a bind. He has no moral or political authority left to ask Siddaramaiah to step down, irrespective of any power-sharing agreement that may or may not have been made," said a senior Congress leader while refusing to be named.
Harish Ramaswamy, political analyst and former VC of Raichur University, also feels removing Siddaramaiah will become difficult for the party high command in the aftermath of the Bihar results. "The outcome of the Bihar elections has put a question mark on the party's leadership at the national level. The results have also weakened Rahul's position. Such a situation will automatically strengthen Siddaramaiah's leadership. I think Siddaramaiah will definitely put his foot down and resist any effort to replace him," he said.
M B Maramkal, senior journalist and former political advisor to former CM B S Yediyurappa, said the Bihar results have given Siddaramaiah an opportunity to assert his position in the party and also firmly counter any effort to dislodge him.
"A few hours back, a journalist asked if the OBC leaders were rejected in Bihar. Siddaramaiah answered with a counter question: "Is Nitish Kumar not an OBC? Have people not voted for him?" By saying so, he indirectly reminded the party that ignoring an OBC leader like him will not be tolerated by the voters,” he said.
“Besides being an OBC, Siddaramaiah is a mass leader. So, replacing him is not going to be an easy task,” he added.
