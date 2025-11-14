ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Assembly Election | 'Change Is Certain, We Are Going To Form Government': Tejashwi Prasad Yadav

Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, is himself contesting from the Raghopur seat in the Vaishali district. "We are forming the government and a change is certain," Tejashwi told reporters on Friday morning.

Patna: Even as the counting of votes started for the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls, Mahagathbandhan (MGB) Chief Ministerial candidate and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, exuded confidence that the MGB will form the government in the state.

As per the initial trends, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is ahead on 148 seats, while the MGB is ahead on 88 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

Polling was held in two phases on November 6, 2025 and 11, 2025. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had revised the voter turnout in the Bihar Assembly polls to 67.14 per cent from 66.91 per cent – strengthening further the record of the highest polling percentage since Independence. The upward change came after the poll body amended the voter turnout for the second and final phase of the election from 68.76 to 69.20. The polling percentage in the first phase was 65.08.

Tejashwi led the MGB campaign in the run-up to the polls. He campaigned extensively. He has maintained that Bihar is pipped for a change and he would take oath as the next Chief Minister.