PM Modi Slams 'Two Yuvraajs' In Bihar Poll Rally, Says 'Congress-RJD Looted The Poor, Stalled State's Growth'
People of Bihar have given full blessings to NDA in every election. This time too, there's a tremendous wave in favour of BJP-NDA, PM said.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 12:14 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the Opposition Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), members of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), for "insulting Chhathi Maiyya and hurting the sentiments of devotees" for the sake of votes. PM Modi said people of Bihar would never forgive such disrespect towards their faith and traditions.
Slogans of 'Phir ek baar NDA sarkaar' reverberated at the public rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur as the Prime Minister addressed his first public meeting after Chhath Puja in the poll-bound state. He said his government is working and committed to get Chhath Mahaparva included in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list. "This is my first public rally after the Chhath Puja... Our government is trying to secure UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage status for the Chhath Mahaparva..." he said.
Lauding the warmth and enthusiasm of the people, PM Modi said, "Just like Muzaffarpur's litchi is sweet, so is the tone of its people."
While speaking on significance of Chhath Puja, PM lashed out at the Congress and RJD for allegedly insulting Chhathi Maiyya. "For Congress and RJD, worship of Chhathi Maiyya is a drama and 'nautanki'. The fast that mothers and sisters do during Chhath Puja is a drama for them. Do you agree with them? Will you punish them or not? Can anyone insult Chhathi Maiyya for votes in the election? I know that Bihar won't forget this disrespect," PM Modi said.
At the rally, PM Modi also targeted previous government led by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, stating that Bihar was under Jungle Raj for years. "Katta, krurta, katuta, kusashan, corruption' - these are five identities of RJD's 'jungle raj'. RJD 'goons' used to loot vehicle showrooms."
Criticising the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, PM said, "They looted the rights of the poor. Can these people do any good for Bihar? Those who looted land, those who looted railways, how will they develop connectivity in Bihar?"
Without naming anyone, Prime Minister Modi said that "two Yuvraajs", one from India's most corrupt family and other from Bihar's most corrupt family, have opened shops of false promises. "In Bihar's electoral battle, there is now a duo which considers itself Yuvraajs. They have opened shops of false promises. One is the Yuvraaj of India's most corrupt family, and the other is the Yuvraaj of Bihar's most corrupt family. Both of them are out on bail in scams worth thousands of crores of rupees... These two have been hurling abuses at Modi non-stop. What else can we expect? Those who are 'Naamdaar' will obviously insult a 'Kaamdar'. For these naamdaars, their meals don't digest until they have cursed a kaamdar..." Modi said.
He vowed that development of this state is the topmost priority of his government. "Bihar's development is important for 'Viksit Bharat' and RJD, Congress will never let that happen," he said.
"People of Bihar have given their full blessings to the NDA in every election. This time too, there is a tremendous wave in favour of BJP-NDA across the state, including Muzaffarpur," the Prime Minister said.
Also Read:
1. Rahul Gandhi Will Suffer Consequences In Bihar Polls For Remarks Against Modi: Shah
2. BJP's Bihar Poll Vault: Amit Shah's Rare Tongue Slip On Ram Mandir, Cultural Pitch & Youth Over Cong-RJD Dynasty