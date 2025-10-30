ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Slams 'Two Yuvraajs' In Bihar Poll Rally, Says 'Congress-RJD Looted The Poor, Stalled State's Growth'

Muzaffarpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the Opposition Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), members of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), for "insulting Chhathi Maiyya and hurting the sentiments of devotees" for the sake of votes. PM Modi said people of Bihar would never forgive such disrespect towards their faith and traditions.

Slogans of 'Phir ek baar NDA sarkaar' reverberated at the public rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur as the Prime Minister addressed his first public meeting after Chhath Puja in the poll-bound state. He said his government is working and committed to get Chhath Mahaparva included in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list. "This is my first public rally after the Chhath Puja... Our government is trying to secure UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage status for the Chhath Mahaparva..." he said.

Lauding the warmth and enthusiasm of the people, PM Modi said, "Just like Muzaffarpur's litchi is sweet, so is the tone of its people."

While speaking on significance of Chhath Puja, PM lashed out at the Congress and RJD for allegedly insulting Chhathi Maiyya. "For Congress and RJD, worship of Chhathi Maiyya is a drama and 'nautanki'. The fast that mothers and sisters do during Chhath Puja is a drama for them. Do you agree with them? Will you punish them or not? Can anyone insult Chhathi Maiyya for votes in the election? I know that Bihar won't forget this disrespect," PM Modi said.