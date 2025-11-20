ETV Bharat / bharat

Back From The US, Scientist Dr Manjarik Mrinal Is Now JDU's New MLA From Bihar's Warisnagar

By Brijam Pandey

Patna: Dr Manjarik Mrinal's story mirrors the spirit of Bollywood cult classic Swades. Just like Shah Rukh Khan's character in the movie, who returns from NASA to serve his village, Mrinal too walked away from a research career in the US and came back to his native land to work for his people, the only difference being that the latter stepped into public life as Janata Dal (United) MLA from Warisnagar.

In the recently concluded Assembly elections in Bihar, Mrinal contested from the Warisnagar seat in Samastipur district on a JDU ticket and garnered 1,08,968 votes, winning by a margin of 34,436 votes.

Scientist Dr Manjarik Mrinal (ETV Bharat)

After years of research work in the US and India, he is now back to his roots to fulfil his long dream of working for his people. Even though his family was deeply involved in politics, Mrinal initially chose a completely different path and became a scientist. He completed his MS and PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas and carried out several scientific research projects. At the beginning of his career, he was selected as a scientist at HP Labs (Hewlett-Packard headquarters) in California, considered one of the first industrial research laboratories in the United States. Along with his research career, I also worked as an adjunct professor at the University of Texas, where he taught and guided BS and MS students in additive manufacturing and advanced engineering. He also holds around 11 patents in the US and three in India with his innovations in advanced technology, energy efficiency and machine design in mechanical engineering. After returning from US, he joined as a scientist at the renowned Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, where he is leading the development of India’s first indigenous lithography machine.

Exclusive interview with Scientist-turned-MLA Manjarik Mrinal (ETV Bharat)

But all this while, whenever he got some free time, he would feel restless thinking how he could be useful for his society. Even while living abroad, he constantly thought about India. One day, he shared his dream with his father, Ashok Kumar Munna, who was the MLA from Warisnagar. Askok Kumar respected his son's decision and supported him. He made his son contest from his own seat, Warisnagar, and the decision proved right.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Mrinal shares why he came back, how his family shaped his journey, and what he hopes to do for Bihar. Here are the excerpts:

ETVB: Why did you return to India so suddenly?

Manjarik Mrinal: It was not a sudden decision. It was a very old dream. I had already decided that once I complete my studies and have work experience of some years, I would return to India and work for my country. I have always seen my father working for people, and that made a big impact on me. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a Vikash Purush (development man). He uplifted Bihar and has helped bring the state out of a very bad situation. He has worked in every field. I always dreamed that one day I too would go back and work for my people.