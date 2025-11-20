Back From The US, Scientist Dr Manjarik Mrinal Is Now JDU's New MLA From Bihar's Warisnagar
Dr Manjarik Mrinal, a young scientist with degrees from University of Texas and patents in the US and India, has become JDU MLA from Warisnagar.
Patna: Dr Manjarik Mrinal's story mirrors the spirit of Bollywood cult classic Swades. Just like Shah Rukh Khan's character in the movie, who returns from NASA to serve his village, Mrinal too walked away from a research career in the US and came back to his native land to work for his people, the only difference being that the latter stepped into public life as Janata Dal (United) MLA from Warisnagar.
In the recently concluded Assembly elections in Bihar, Mrinal contested from the Warisnagar seat in Samastipur district on a JDU ticket and garnered 1,08,968 votes, winning by a margin of 34,436 votes.
After years of research work in the US and India, he is now back to his roots to fulfil his long dream of working for his people. Even though his family was deeply involved in politics, Mrinal initially chose a completely different path and became a scientist. He completed his MS and PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas and carried out several scientific research projects. At the beginning of his career, he was selected as a scientist at HP Labs (Hewlett-Packard headquarters) in California, considered one of the first industrial research laboratories in the United States. Along with his research career, I also worked as an adjunct professor at the University of Texas, where he taught and guided BS and MS students in additive manufacturing and advanced engineering. He also holds around 11 patents in the US and three in India with his innovations in advanced technology, energy efficiency and machine design in mechanical engineering. After returning from US, he joined as a scientist at the renowned Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, where he is leading the development of India’s first indigenous lithography machine.
But all this while, whenever he got some free time, he would feel restless thinking how he could be useful for his society. Even while living abroad, he constantly thought about India. One day, he shared his dream with his father, Ashok Kumar Munna, who was the MLA from Warisnagar. Askok Kumar respected his son's decision and supported him. He made his son contest from his own seat, Warisnagar, and the decision proved right.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Mrinal shares why he came back, how his family shaped his journey, and what he hopes to do for Bihar. Here are the excerpts:
ETVB: Why did you return to India so suddenly?
Manjarik Mrinal: It was not a sudden decision. It was a very old dream. I had already decided that once I complete my studies and have work experience of some years, I would return to India and work for my country. I have always seen my father working for people, and that made a big impact on me. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a Vikash Purush (development man). He uplifted Bihar and has helped bring the state out of a very bad situation. He has worked in every field. I always dreamed that one day I too would go back and work for my people.
ETVB: Your family believed you could join politics at 25, so why did you wait till 35?
Manjarik Mrinal: I did not want to enter politics just like that. I first wanted to become something on my own, learn something, understand something, achieve something, and only then join politics. That preparation took some time. I believe you cannot keep your feet in two boats at the same time. Either you can become a scientist or you can become a politician.
ETVB: In most political families, youngsters join politics as soon as they turn 25. You didn't do that?
Manjarik Mrinal: Yes, that happens, but I don't want to comment on it. In my house, the atmosphere was always about studying. We were always told to focus on education. We were taught to study, score well, learn as much as possible, from wherever we can get knowledge.
ETVB: Did your father ever tell you to prepare for politics?
Manjarik Mrinal: No, never. He wanted me to become like my grandfather. He always told me to study and become like him. My grandfather, Bhola Mandar, was an IAS officer. He also fought elections and became an MLA. He is my role model.
ETVB: Your father was a socialist leader. Will you take that ideology forward?
Manjarik Mrinal: Yes, absolutely. I have always seen and learned that. When I went out to meet the constituents, I received a lot of love, from every community, every caste, every religion. This environment existed because of my father. We never differentiated between people. We always tried to take everyone along.
ETVB: When you dreamed of returning to Bihar, what did you want to do here? How do you want to take Bihar forward?
Manjarik Mrinal: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has worked a lot. Work has happened in every field. There has been a lot of development. But there is still a lot more to do. I believe young people should not feel the need to go outside Bihar. They should get opportunities here. We will work towards creating such a system.
For farmers too, wherever science and technology can help, we will use it. With technical help, we can increase production. I have many ideas. For example, in my area, bananas are grown in huge quantity. After harvesting, the stems are thrown away. But from those stems, fibre can be extracted and cloth can be made. By collaborating with experts from different fields, we can do very good work.
ETVB: Now that you are an MLA and also a scientist, will you continue your scientific work or focus only on politics?
Manjarik Mrinal: Science and technology have been part of my life for so many years. If I remove that, I won't be myself. It will always stay with me. I will give more time to politics and social service now. But I will always try to take out some time every day to study, research, and interact with technical people, so that I keep learning and can implement good ideas in Bihar.
