Lalu's Daughter Rohini Acharya Quits Politics, Severs Ties With Family

However, Rohini’s latest post has created a storm in the political circles as Sanjay is also considered the strategist for Tejashwi. It could queer the pitch for him in the light of the dismal performance of the RJD in the Assembly polls. It could also encourage other family members and party leaders to give vent to their feelings against him.

Both of them are believed to wield considerable influence on Tejashwi, which has led to much bitterness in Lalu’s family and among the senior party leaders. Rohini also has been at loggerheads with Sanjay for quite some time.

Haryana-born Sanjay Yadav is a Rajya Sabha member and the ‘man Friday’ of Tejashwi, who was the chief ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc in the just concluded Assembly polls. Rameez is also considered a close aide.

“I am quitting politics and disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do…and I am taking all the blame,” Rohini posted on social media platform X. In her post, she first wrote only about her decision to leave politics, but later edited it and blamed Sanjay and Rameez.

The development came in less than 24 hours of the Assembly poll results in which ChiefMminister Nitish Kumar-led NDA decimated the RJD-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) 202 – 35 in the 243-member House.

Patna: The first fallout of the devastating performance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the Bihar Assembly elections was seen on Saturday as party president Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya quit politics and severed ties with her family.

Rohini (46), had previously attacked Sanjay by sharing a Facebook post in September this year. She called him a “substandard person” for occupying the front seat meant for her younger brother Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in a modified bus used as a campaign vehicle.

The post had pointed out that the front seat was meant only for top leaders, "though it was another matter that some people thought themselves to be above the top leadership". She had later clarified that she had no political ambition, discharged her duty as a daughter and sister, and would keep doing so in future.

Rohini, whose husband is a Singapore-based engineer and entrepreneur, has been harbouring political ambitions ever since she shot to limelight after donating one of her kidneys to Lalu, who underwent a transplant at a hospital in Singapore in 2022. She unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Saran constituency against senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Incidentally, Lalu’s elder son and former MLA Tej Pratap has also been attacking Sanjay and his associates for quite some time and blaming them for breaking the family.

The intensity of Tej Pratap’s attacks increased after Lalu disowned and suspended him from the RJD in May this year following his acceptance of having a long-standing affair with a girl despite being married.

Who is Sanjay Yadav?

Sanjay (41) hails from Haryana and is an old friend of Tejashwi. He joined the RJD in 2012-13, around the time Lalu was convicted for the first time in the Rs 1,000 crore Fodder Scam and sent to prison.

Tejashwi called him to Patna, and he has helped improve the party’s performance over the years, including the 2015 and 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. He rose to become his Man Friday, and was elected a member of the Upper House of the Parliament on the party’s ticket in 2024.

Over the years, Sanjay has been credited with changing the party’s perception, convincing Tejashwi to go all out with the promise of 10 lakh government jobs, and flagging the issue of unemployment in Bihar in a big way to grab the attention of the youths.

He is now considered the most important leader after Lalu and Tejashwi in the RJD. He has also been questioned by the CBI in connection with the alleged ‘land-for-jobs’ scam in the railways in which Lalu, Tejashwi, and other members of their family are accused.