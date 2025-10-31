Bihar Election: ECI Seeks DGP’s Report On Mokama Murder, Reviews Preparedness With Observers
The Election Commission has sought a report from the Bihar police after the shocking murder of a Jan Suraaj worker in Mokama.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 8:59 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a report from the Bihar police in connection with the Mokama incident, ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, sources in the poll panel said on Friday.
Sources told ETV Bharat that the ECI has asked the Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) to submit a report in this regard. The commission also asked observers deployed for the smooth conduct of the Bihar polls to ensure peaceful and inducement-free elections.
Dular Chand Yadav, a supporter of the newly floated Jan Suraaj Party led by Prashant Kishor, was allegedly murdered in Mokama on Thursday. The 75-year-old was allegedly murdered while he was campaigning for the Jan Suraaj Party for the forthcoming assembly elections.
Earlier, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP-Janta Dal (United) government in connection with the incident, alleging “jungle raj” under the ruling dispensation.
“There is no place for violence in democracy. The fight should be over ideological and public interest issues. In the NDAs 'jungle raj', nurtured by power, hardened criminals are wreaking havoc,” he wrote on X.
Yadav, who is also the chief ministerial face of the RJD, Congress-led “Mahagathbandhan”, asserted that the people of the state will uproot this “jungle raj” government in the upcoming Assembly elections.
Meanwhile, the ECI today held a meeting with 348 poll observers to review the compliance with voter-facilitation directions to ensure a pleasant and smooth experience for voters on the day of the poll.
During a video conference, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi reviewed the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the functioning of border check posts, measures to curb fake news and misinformation, proactive information dissemination, security arrangements for vulnerable and critical polling stations, grievance redressal through the 1950 helpline and cVIGIL app, and the management of EVM Strong Rooms.
The ECI directed them to ensure strict maintenance of law and order and ensure full deposition of licensed arms and seizure of illegal weapons. It also reviewed the status of progress on its recent initiatives, including the Mobile Phone Deposit facility and newly designed Voter Information Slips.
(VIS), popularisation of the ECINet app and its various services, 100 per cent webcasting of polling stations and arrangements for ensuring 2-hourly reports of approximate voter turnout, amongst others.
The observers include 121 general observers, 18 police observers, and 33 expenditure observers for Phase 1 and 122 general observers, 20 police observers, and 34 expenditure observers for Phase 2 of the elections.
The poll panel also asked the observers to ensure that the election machinery builds a festive environment for the voters, encouraging them to come out and vote in large numbers.
Assembly elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.
It may be mentioned that in the 2020 Assembly elections in Bihar, the BJP and the JD(U)-led NDA secured 125 seats, while the RJD and the Congress-led Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats, along with eight seats won by other parties. The RJD was the single largest party, winning 75 Assembly seats. The BJP won 74 seats, and the JD(U) bagged 43 seats.
Also Read