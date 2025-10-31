ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Election: ECI Seeks DGP’s Report On Mokama Murder, Reviews Preparedness With Observers

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a report from the Bihar police in connection with the Mokama incident, ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, sources in the poll panel said on Friday.

Sources told ETV Bharat that the ECI has asked the Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) to submit a report in this regard. The commission also asked observers deployed for the smooth conduct of the Bihar polls to ensure peaceful and inducement-free elections.

Dular Chand Yadav, a supporter of the newly floated Jan Suraaj Party led by Prashant Kishor, was allegedly murdered in Mokama on Thursday. The 75-year-old was allegedly murdered while he was campaigning for the Jan Suraaj Party for the forthcoming assembly elections.

Earlier, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the BJP-Janta Dal (United) government in connection with the incident, alleging “jungle raj” under the ruling dispensation.

“There is no place for violence in democracy. The fight should be over ideological and public interest issues. In the NDAs 'jungle raj', nurtured by power, hardened criminals are wreaking havoc,” he wrote on X.

Yadav, who is also the chief ministerial face of the RJD, Congress-led “Mahagathbandhan”, asserted that the people of the state will uproot this “jungle raj” government in the upcoming Assembly elections.