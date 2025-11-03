ETV Bharat / bharat

'Pappu, Tappu, and Appu': Yogi Launches Blistering Attack On Mahagathbandhan Leaders In Back-To-Back Bihar Rallies

Darbhanga/Muzaffarpur: Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Saran districts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a star campaigner for the ruling NDA, launched a blistering attack on opposition leaders.

First Blood In Darbhanga

Appealing for the victory of BJP candidate Murari Mohan Jha in Keoti Assembly constituency of Darbhanga district, he said Bihar's faithful are with the NDA government, before comparing the leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc to Mahatma Gandhi's three monkeys. While he did not explicitly name anyone, no one in the crowd was in any doubt that the reference was to Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav.

Incidentally, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP), and hence the INDIA bloc, is not involved in the Bihar elections, where in the fray is the Mahagathbandhan (MGB), a different alliance made up of some INDIA partners.

The UP CM said like Mahatma Gandhi, the INDIA bloc has three monkeys: Pappu, Tappu, and Appu, who are roaming around Bihar. Pappu cannot speak the truth, Tappu cannot see well, and Appu cannot hear well. None of them see the development of Bihar and the country. These monkeys and their mafia-like families want to compromise Bihar's security.

"You must have heard about Gandhi's three monkeys. Today, the INDI Alliance has three monkeys of its own: Pappu, Tappu, and Appu. Pappu can't tell the truth. Tappu can't see the truth, and Appu can't hear the truth. These three monkeys are trying to undermine Bihar's security by luring Bihar's infamous mafia families into their fold," said the firebrand CM.

He alleged that the Congress, RJD and SP were "embracing" criminals in Bihar and allowing infiltrators to compromise with the state's security. He claimed that if the NDA returned to power in Bihar, it would "chase infiltrators out of the state, and redistribute their wealth among the poor". He also claimed that more than 30,000 kidnappings took place during the RJD's rule.

"Even IAS and IPS officers were not willing to work in Bihar, as they were expected to carry the spittoon of Lalu Prasad," he claimed. He alleged that the RJD has always patronised criminals in the Saran region, adding that the "bulldozer under NDA rule will eliminate them".

The UP CM also alleged that the opposition was working to divide people in the name of caste and perpetuate riots. "Let us resolve that we shall neither be divided nor fight with each other (na batenge, na katenge)," he added.

He then targeted RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, saying that during his 15-year rule, instead of developing Bihar, he only developed his own family. He said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees all of India's 140 crore people as his family, Lalu and his wife Rabri Devi only see their family as their own.

He also said the relationship between UP and Bihar is of a shared heritage, of one soul, one culture, and one resolve. This relationship is as unbreakable as that between Lord Ram and Goddess Janaki. The UP CM said the SP, the RJD's ally from across the border, used to spread anarchy there. But now (with him in the CM's seat) the SP is in a spot.