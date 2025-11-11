ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Election 2025 | Voting After 30 years, In Biraj Village Of Imamganj Assembly

Gaya: Voters seemed enthusiastic during the second phase of voting for the assembly elections in Bihar. Even in the Naxal-affected areas that are in the Imamganj seat of Gaya district, a large number of people came out of their homes to exercise their franchise.

Meanwhile, voting took place after 30 years in Biraj village, in the Imamganj area. This village was once under the control of Naxals, due to which the government had removed the polling station from this village in 1995. In this election, a polling station was re-installed in Biraj after a gap of 30 years. In fact, when the team from the election commission's office arrived in the village, they were given a grand welcome. The villagers garlanded the vigilance personnel with flowers.

Villagers enthusiastically participated in the voting on Tuesday. There was a high turnout as the voters could come out to the polling stations in a safe environment, free of all fear. People were delighted to see voting taking place again in their village after three whole decades. The administration made elaborate security arrangements to ensure the voting took place peacefully.

Security forces were heavily deployed at all polling stations in Imamganj. Imamganj SDPO Kamlesh Kumar personally monitored the security arrangements and visited several polling stations to assess the situation.