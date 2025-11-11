Bihar Election 2025 | Voting After 30 years, In Biraj Village Of Imamganj Assembly
The polling booth was removed from this village in 1995 due to a high presence of Naxals
Gaya: Voters seemed enthusiastic during the second phase of voting for the assembly elections in Bihar. Even in the Naxal-affected areas that are in the Imamganj seat of Gaya district, a large number of people came out of their homes to exercise their franchise.
Meanwhile, voting took place after 30 years in Biraj village, in the Imamganj area. This village was once under the control of Naxals, due to which the government had removed the polling station from this village in 1995. In this election, a polling station was re-installed in Biraj after a gap of 30 years. In fact, when the team from the election commission's office arrived in the village, they were given a grand welcome. The villagers garlanded the vigilance personnel with flowers.
Villagers enthusiastically participated in the voting on Tuesday. There was a high turnout as the voters could come out to the polling stations in a safe environment, free of all fear. People were delighted to see voting taking place again in their village after three whole decades. The administration made elaborate security arrangements to ensure the voting took place peacefully.
Security forces were heavily deployed at all polling stations in Imamganj. Imamganj SDPO Kamlesh Kumar personally monitored the security arrangements and visited several polling stations to assess the situation.
Kumar said, "Voting in Imamganj, which has previously been a Naxal-affected area, has been peaceful. For the first time, voters felt safe and adequate security forces have been deployed at all polling stations." Kumar added, "Security forces are fully prepared to deal with any situation."
The SDPO confirmed drones have been used for surveillance in the mountainous areas. "There is tremendous enthusiasm among voters and people are participating in this festival of democracy," he said.
In the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, voting has taken place in 20 districts for 122 seats, including Gaya. The counting of votes will be taken up on November 14, 2025. Currently, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is in power, and they are aiming to retain power in the key states. The Opposition INDIA bloc, comprising Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), is aiming to come to power by dethroning the NDA government.
Read more
The Evolving Face Of Barachatti: A Shift from Naxalite Rule To Electoral Hope
From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change