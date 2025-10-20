ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Election 2025: RJD Faces Backlash After Denying Ticket To Sharad Yadav’s Son In Madhepura

Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tivary came out openly against the decision, saying Lalu Prasad Yadav missed an opportunity to repay his political “debt” to Sharad Yadav. “If Lalu ji had given Shantanu Yadav the ticket, he would have been free of debt,” Tivary wrote in a social media post, referring to Shantanu’s father Sharad’s loyalty and contributions to the party.

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has come under sharp criticism after it denied a ticket to Shantanu Yadav, son of the late former Union Minister Sharad Yadav, from the Madhepura seat for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The party has instead fielded sitting MLA Chandrashekhar from the Madhepura seat, while the Janata Dal (United) has nominated Kavita Saha.

Remembering the late leader, Tivary said he had an important effect on the political careers of leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav. “Sharad Yadav had made Madhepura his home, building a house there and staying connected to the constituency throughout his life,” he said.

“Although Sharad Yadav’s son might not have won, the gesture would have honoured his father’s legacy,” Tivary said. “I called Rekha Ji (Sharad Yadav’s wife). She was sad and upset,” he said.

Following the denial of the ticket, Shantanu alleged a political conspiracy. “We haven’t come to politics to play the drums. I want to carry forward my father’s legacy. A political conspiracy was hatched against me. Socialism lost,” he said in a direct attack on the Lalu family.

Shantanu claimed Tejashwi Yadav had earlier promised him the nomination but dropped his name at the last minute.