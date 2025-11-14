Victory Of Good Governance: PM Modi On NDA Win In Bihar Assembly Elections
The National Democratic Alliance swept the Bihar polls. Prime Minister Modi said that the mandate was for good governance.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 5:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election, saying it's the 'Victory of good governance'.
PM Modi ensured all-around development of the state. "In the coming times, we will actively work towards the development of Bihar, giving a new identity to the infrastructure here and the culture of the state. We will ensure that the youth power and women's power here get ample opportunities for a prosperous life," Modi said in a post on 'X'.
He further thanked the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and NDA 'family members' Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha for the Bihar poll win.
आने वाले समय में हम बिहार के विकास, यहां के इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर और राज्य की संस्कृति को नई पहचान देने के लिए बढ़-चढ़कर काम करेंगे। हम यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि यहां की युवा शक्ति और नारी शक्ति को समृद्ध जीवन के लिए भरपूर अवसर मिले।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2025
"I express my gratitude to each worker of the NDA, who has worked tirelessly. They went among the public, presented our development agenda, and firmly countered every lie of the opposition. I appreciate them from the bottom of my heart!" Modi said.