Bihar Election Results 2025

ETV Bharat / bharat

Victory Of Good Governance: PM Modi On NDA Win In Bihar Assembly Elections

The National Democratic Alliance swept the Bihar polls. Prime Minister Modi said that the mandate was for good governance.

FILE - Prime Minister Narendra Modi
FILE - Prime Minister Narendra Modi (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 14, 2025 at 5:24 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election, saying it's the 'Victory of good governance'.

PM Modi ensured all-around development of the state. "In the coming times, we will actively work towards the development of Bihar, giving a new identity to the infrastructure here and the culture of the state. We will ensure that the youth power and women's power here get ample opportunities for a prosperous life," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

He further thanked the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and NDA 'family members' Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha for the Bihar poll win.

"I express my gratitude to each worker of the NDA, who has worked tirelessly. They went among the public, presented our development agenda, and firmly countered every lie of the opposition. I appreciate them from the bottom of my heart!" Modi said.

TAGGED:

PM MODI
BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS
BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS RESULTS
BIHAR ELECTION 2025
BIHAR ELECTION RESULTS 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.