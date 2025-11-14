ETV Bharat / bharat

Victory Of Good Governance: PM Modi On NDA Win In Bihar Assembly Elections

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election, saying it's the 'Victory of good governance'.

PM Modi ensured all-around development of the state. "In the coming times, we will actively work towards the development of Bihar, giving a new identity to the infrastructure here and the culture of the state. We will ensure that the youth power and women's power here get ample opportunities for a prosperous life," Modi said in a post on 'X'.