Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Crosses Majority Mark In Early Trends
The counting of votes for all 243 constituencies in the Bihar Assembly election is underway amid elaborate, multi-tier security arrangements.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 10:13 AM IST|
Updated : November 14, 2025 at 10:27 AM IST
Patna: As the counting for the closely fought assembly elections in Bihar is underway, the early trends show the ruling NDA taking a considerable lead over the Mahagathbandhan. As per the trends at 9.45 am, NDA is leading in 153 seats, and Mahagathbandhan is leading in 85 seats, with the ruling coalition already crossing the majority mark in the 243-member assembly.
Among the constituent parties of NDA, JDU is leading in 72 seats, BJP in 67 seats, LJP (RV) in eight, HAM (S) in five, and RLM in one seat. In the Mahagathbandhan, RJD is leading in 55 seats, Congress in 21, CPI in one, CPI(M) in two, CPI (ML) in five, and IIP in one seat.
Meanwhile, according to the trends available on the Election Commission's website at 9.45 am, JDU is leading in 55 seats, BJP in 49 seats, LJP (RV) in 14 and HAM (S) in three seats. In the Mahagathbandhan, RJD is leading in 28 seats, Congress in nine, CPI(M) in one, and CPI (ML) in two seats.
The counting of votes for all 243 constituencies in the Bihar Assembly election is underway amid elaborate, multi-tier security arrangements. The counting began at 8 a.m. with the processing of postal ballots, followed by the counting of votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8.30 a.m.
Candidates across the political spectrum exuded confidence in winning the elections. The NDA said that people of Bihar have shown trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's work for developing the state. Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan's RJD, while exuding confidence, said that Bihar has "vote for change" this time and Tejashwi Yadav will form a government.
Minister Ashok Chaudhary said, "Some people have voted to reject 'Jungle Raj 2' and to bring Nitish Kumar back. We will get a clear majority." Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav, the Chief Minister face of the opposition, said, "Change will happen, a government will be formed," as counting progressed, reflecting his confidence in the electoral outcome and mandate.
The counting is being overseen by 243 Returning Officers and 243 Counting Observers appointed by the Election Commission. More than 18,000 counting agents appointed by the candidates are also present to observe the process.
Only individuals with valid passes are allowed entry into the counting centres, and the use of mobile phones is strictly prohibited inside the counting halls. Over 70 crore voters have cast their votes to determine the fates of the Mahagathbandhan and the ruling NDA in Bihar.
The Bihar Assembly election was conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11. In the current Legislative Assembly, the NDA holds 131 seats, including BJP's 80, JD(U)'s 45, HAM(S)'s 4, and two independents, while the Opposition has 111 seats -- RJD with 77, Congress with 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) 2, and CPI 2.
