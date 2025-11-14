ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Crosses Majority Mark In Early Trends

A view of the BJP state office decked up with banners on the eve of counting of votes for Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna, Thursday ( PTI )

Patna: As the counting for the closely fought assembly elections in Bihar is underway, the early trends show the ruling NDA taking a considerable lead over the Mahagathbandhan. As per the trends at 9.45 am, NDA is leading in 153 seats, and Mahagathbandhan is leading in 85 seats, with the ruling coalition already crossing the majority mark in the 243-member assembly.

Among the constituent parties of NDA, JDU is leading in 72 seats, BJP in 67 seats, LJP (RV) in eight, HAM (S) in five, and RLM in one seat. In the Mahagathbandhan, RJD is leading in 55 seats, Congress in 21, CPI in one, CPI(M) in two, CPI (ML) in five, and IIP in one seat.

Meanwhile, according to the trends available on the Election Commission's website at 9.45 am, JDU is leading in 55 seats, BJP in 49 seats, LJP (RV) in 14 and HAM (S) in three seats. In the Mahagathbandhan, RJD is leading in 28 seats, Congress in nine, CPI(M) in one, and CPI (ML) in two seats.

The counting of votes for all 243 constituencies in the Bihar Assembly election is underway amid elaborate, multi-tier security arrangements. The counting began at 8 a.m. with the processing of postal ballots, followed by the counting of votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8.30 a.m.