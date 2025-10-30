Elated With Mahagathbandhan Promise Over Mahabodhi Temple Committee, Bodhgaya's Buddhists Extend Support
What effect the Opposition promise to remove nominated Hindu members in the temple committee has on Bihar poll results is yet to be seen.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 2:28 PM IST
By Sartaj Ahmed
Gaya: One of the promises made by the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) in its Bihar Assembly election manifesto that has caught everyone's attention, is a commitment to protecting the constitutional rights of all minority communities in the state, including employment, jobs, and infrastructure.
As part of this promise, the manifesto, which was released on October 29, also includes a 140-year-old of the Buddhist community. For many years, several Buddhist organisations have been demanding that the management and operation of the world heritage site, the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodhgaya of Gaya district, be transferred to members of the Buddhist community.
The Demand: Replace Hindus With Buddhists In Mahabodhi Committee
The implied demand is that the Buddhists want Hindu members be replaced by Buddhists in the Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC).
While the extent to which this announcement will benefit the Opposition MGB alliance — consisting of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Indian National Congress (INC) and Left parties like the CPI, the CPIML (Liberation) and the CPIM — will be revealed only after the election results are announced on November 14, the Buddhist community has already welcomed it.
Since February 12, 2025, Buddhist monks and their organisations, led by the All India Buddhist Forum (AIBF), have been staging an indefinite protest demanding the repeal of the BTMC Act of 1949. The protest has now completed 260 days.
The demand is a long-standing one. Akash Lama, general secretary of the AIBF, said his organisation has been making this demand to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for several years, without any resolution. When the protest began this year, several Buddhists met with the state Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD. Lama said he welcomed Tejashwi's fulfilling of the first part of his promise — including their demand in the MGB manifesto.
Bihar Government In The Dock
Buddhists oppose the 1949 BTMC Act because it legislates the appointment of four members of the Hindu faith in the committee, with the state government holding the authority to nominate these members.
According to Section 3 of the 1949 Act, the BTMC is to have nine members — the District Magistrate as the chairman and eight office bearers — half of whom are Hindus nominated by the Bihar government, with only four Buddhists in it, including the Mahant of the Mahabodhi Temple, and a priest. This committee manages and controls the temple and its associated properties.
Buddhist monks now say CM Nitish Kumar and the ruling NDA are not protectors of Buddhists. Had they been so, the 1949 Act would have been repealed by now.
Support For The Mahagathbandhan
Bante Nagdhamma from Maharashtra, said he has been on strike for the entire 260 days. "We are not political analysts. We can't predict how much this announcement will benefit the MGB. But we will definitely say that the MGB wants to protect the Constitution, which is being ignored in Bodhgaya."
He added, "Our problem is with the BTMC. The 1949 Act should have been repealed under Article 13, but hasn't been. That's against the Constitution. We hope that if the MGB forms the government, this black law will be abolished." Article 13 promises to void all laws enforced in India before the Constitution came into effect in 1950, which are inconsistent with the fundamental rights (articles 12-35) granted to all citizens.
Nagdhamma said people of Bihar should support the MGB to protect the Constitution, as it has "heard our demands and included them in its manifesto".
He continued, "We hope the MGB forms the government so that our 140-year-old demand is fulfilled. It should also repeal the BTMC Act with the same integrity, as soon as it forms government."
"We will stand with any government or party that repeals the 1949 Act. The MGB has taken the initiative to include this in its manifesto, so our people in Bihar will support it. We will meet with people and appeal to them to vote for the MGB," said Pragyanand from Maharashtra.
Bante Pragyasheel, a former BTMC secretary, said, "We've been protesting for a long time, including demonstrations and torchlight processions, in Delhi and other cities. We got 2 lakh postcards signed and sent to the President, the Prime Minister, and the CM. We are grateful and welcome the announcement."
He added, "It's a blessing that at least a party or alliance has included our demand in its manifesto. Previously, only individual MLAs or leaders would speak up for us. Now, the top leadership of all MGB parties have jointly announced this, giving us hope of justice."
A 140-Year-Old Demand
The demand for Buddhist monks to be given control and management of the Mahabodhi Temple was first made in 1890 by a monk named Anagarika Dharmapala, who had come from Sri Lanka and later lived in India. When Mahatma Gandhi visited Gaya in 1922, Buddhist monks had raised the same demand.
The Mahatma had then stated that the responsibility for the management of the Buddhist pilgrimage site would be given to Buddhists, but only after the country gained independence. He went on to exhort everyone to join forces and fight for independence.
However, when the Interim Government passed the BTMC Act in 1949, Buddhists immediately began opposing it. The movement gained momentum in 1990, at the end of which in 1995, then-CM Lalu Prasad Yadav ended the protests by nominating a Buddhist as the BTMC secretary.
