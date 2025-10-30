ETV Bharat / bharat

Elated With Mahagathbandhan Promise Over Mahabodhi Temple Committee, Bodhgaya's Buddhists Extend Support

By Sartaj Ahmed

Gaya: One of the promises made by the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) in its Bihar Assembly election manifesto that has caught everyone's attention, is a commitment to protecting the constitutional rights of all minority communities in the state, including employment, jobs, and infrastructure.

As part of this promise, the manifesto, which was released on October 29, also includes a 140-year-old of the Buddhist community. For many years, several Buddhist organisations have been demanding that the management and operation of the world heritage site, the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodhgaya of Gaya district, be transferred to members of the Buddhist community.

The Demand: Replace Hindus With Buddhists In Mahabodhi Committee

The implied demand is that the Buddhists want Hindu members be replaced by Buddhists in the Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC).

While the extent to which this announcement will benefit the Opposition MGB alliance — consisting of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Indian National Congress (INC) and Left parties like the CPI, the CPIML (Liberation) and the CPIM — will be revealed only after the election results are announced on November 14, the Buddhist community has already welcomed it.

Since February 12, 2025, Buddhist monks and their organisations, led by the All India Buddhist Forum (AIBF), have been staging an indefinite protest demanding the repeal of the BTMC Act of 1949. The protest has now completed 260 days.

The demand is a long-standing one. Akash Lama, general secretary of the AIBF, said his organisation has been making this demand to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for several years, without any resolution. When the protest began this year, several Buddhists met with the state Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD. Lama said he welcomed Tejashwi's fulfilling of the first part of his promise — including their demand in the MGB manifesto.

Bihar Government In The Dock

Buddhists oppose the 1949 BTMC Act because it legislates the appointment of four members of the Hindu faith in the committee, with the state government holding the authority to nominate these members.

According to Section 3 of the 1949 Act, the BTMC is to have nine members — the District Magistrate as the chairman and eight office bearers — half of whom are Hindus nominated by the Bihar government, with only four Buddhists in it, including the Mahant of the Mahabodhi Temple, and a priest. This committee manages and controls the temple and its associated properties.

Buddhist monks now say CM Nitish Kumar and the ruling NDA are not protectors of Buddhists. Had they been so, the 1949 Act would have been repealed by now.