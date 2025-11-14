Bihar Election 2025 | Festivities Break At JDU, BJP HQs In Patna As NDA Marches Towards Victory; RJD HQ Wears Deserted Look
Celebrations have started at the BJP and the JDU headquarters in Patna as NDA is set to retain power in Bihar
By Dev Raj
Published : November 14, 2025 at 12:33 PM IST|
Updated : November 14, 2025 at 12:43 PM IST
Patna: The jubilant National Democratic Alliance (NDA) workers and supporters broke into celebrations as the counting trends crystalised and indicated that it was on the way to form the government with over two-thirds majority.
Huge hoardings announcing that Bihar matlab Nitish Kumar (Bihar means Nitish Kumar) and Har baar Nitish Kumar (Nitish Kumar every time), as well as, congratulating him on the victory, came up at the Janata Dal United (JDU) headquarters in Patna and other places in the state capital.
Several hundreds of party workers assembled at the JDU headquarters carrying placards bearing photographs of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They blew conch shells, rang bells, beat drums, shouted slogans of victory, smeared gulal (a coloured powder used on festive occasions, specially Holi), burst crackers all around, and danced with joy. A few of them distributed sweets to express their happiness.
After all, the trends indicated that the JDU was moving ahead to become one of the largest parties in the state Assembly – possibly more than its ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Both of them have contested 101 seats each.
The JDU was also way ahead of the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which led the Mahagathbandhan, in Bihar. In 2020, Nitish had suffered a jolt as his party slipped to the third position, though he managed to stay chief minister for the entire tenure of the Assembly.
"The public has trusted Nitish. This is the vindicating and ratification of his pro-people policies. This is like the rebirth of our party because we had felt demoralised for the last five years due to our dismal performance in the 2020 elections," said Ravindra Kumar, a JDU worker celebrating at the party office.
At the BJP state headquarters, which is just a little distance from the JDU headquarters, the mood was equally festive, though the crowd was thinner in comparison to the JDU headquarters. They thumped their chests and roared to declare themselves victorious, broke into dance once in a while and sprayed gulal at each other.
"We are holding our horses for the time being. Our real celebrations will begin once the picture is entirely clear about how many seats we are winning. But we are really happy," said Vinod Kumar Singh, a BJP leader.
Outside the BJP headquarters, a group of workers and supporters danced and yelled, taking rest in between to gobble up sweets, which were being freely distributed all around.
"This victory is also an occasion to celebrate with sweets. Festivals came and went, but we were engrossed in poll preparations. Today is the time to make up for it. Feasts are going to be thrown everywhere by NDA leaders," BJP state executive committee member Krishna Kumar Singh 'Kallu', who had placed an order for 500kg of laddus, said.
Traditional delicacies and dishes like jalebis, litti-chokha, sattu paratha, vegetables and brinjal chokha were being prepared at the BJP state headquarters. They would be served once actual celebrations begin.
Meanwhile, the family of jailed muscleman Anant Singh, who was leading in the Mokama constituency, was busy preparing to host a feast for 50,000 people at his sprawling residence in Patna. He had contested on a JDU ticket.
On the other hand, the RJD state headquarters located a stone's throw from the JDU and BJP offices, wore a deserted look. Just a handful of people were present there, though no worthwhile leader made an appearance in the face of imminent defeat.
