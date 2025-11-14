ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Election 2025 | Festivities Break At JDU, BJP HQs In Patna As NDA Marches Towards Victory; RJD HQ Wears Deserted Look

JDU members celebrate as the NDA alliance leads during the counting of votes of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 ( PTI )

Patna: The jubilant National Democratic Alliance (NDA) workers and supporters broke into celebrations as the counting trends crystalised and indicated that it was on the way to form the government with over two-thirds majority.

Huge hoardings announcing that Bihar matlab Nitish Kumar (Bihar means Nitish Kumar) and Har baar Nitish Kumar (Nitish Kumar every time), as well as, congratulating him on the victory, came up at the Janata Dal United (JDU) headquarters in Patna and other places in the state capital.

Several hundreds of party workers assembled at the JDU headquarters carrying placards bearing photographs of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They blew conch shells, rang bells, beat drums, shouted slogans of victory, smeared gulal (a coloured powder used on festive occasions, specially Holi), burst crackers all around, and danced with joy. A few of them distributed sweets to express their happiness.

After all, the trends indicated that the JDU was moving ahead to become one of the largest parties in the state Assembly – possibly more than its ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Both of them have contested 101 seats each.

The JDU was also way ahead of the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which led the Mahagathbandhan, in Bihar. In 2020, Nitish had suffered a jolt as his party slipped to the third position, though he managed to stay chief minister for the entire tenure of the Assembly.

"The public has trusted Nitish. This is the vindicating and ratification of his pro-people policies. This is like the rebirth of our party because we had felt demoralised for the last five years due to our dismal performance in the 2020 elections," said Ravindra Kumar, a JDU worker celebrating at the party office.