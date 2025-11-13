ETV Bharat / bharat

Exit Polls Hint At Nitish Magic In Bihar, JD(U) May Emerge As Single Largest Party

Patna: In 2020, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) had slipped to the third position, winning only 43 seats, a sharp fall from 71 in 2015, leading to speculation that the party's position might worsen further this time. However, the 2025 exit poll trends have predicted a strong comeback for Nitish Kumar, with ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) having a clear edge and JD(U) likely to emerge as the single largest party in the state.

Despite being in power for almost 20 years, JD(U) leaders have claimed that there is no anti-incumbency against Nitish Kumar. Instead, they insist the state is witnessing "pro-incumbency", crediting Nitish's long tenure and track record in "good governance".

In the 2020 elections, JD(U) finished third behind RJD and BJP, but the NDA still managed a majority and BJP chose Nitish as Chief Minister again. During the poll campaign then, Nitish Kumar had said that it was his last election, and that statement affected JD(U)'s performance as its seats dropped. But this time, Nitish fought the Assembly election with full strength and made an almost equal seat-sharing agreement with the BJP.

After two phases of polling, the exit polls show Nitish Kumar's government is returning to power. While critics have time and again questioned his leadership, governance fatigue and health, Prashant Kishor, who heads the Jan Suraaj Party, had even claimed that JD(U) would not win more than 25 seats. However, the high voter turnout and positive exit poll projections have left Nitish Kumar reportedly elated and confident.

Why Is Nitish Still Bihar's Choice?

Asked what exactly changed between 2020 and 2025, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said that people from all sections continue to trust and support Nitish Kumar. "The magic of Nitish Kumar's work is speaking for itself. Under his leadership, development works have progressed and the state has moved forward continuously. People have given him their blessings again. Those who questioned his health now have got their answer. This is not anti-incumbency, this is pro-incumbency," he said.

Political expert Sunil Pandey said Nitish has set an example that challenges the idea of anti-incumbency in Bihar politics. "If the exit poll numbers hold true, it clearly indicates that he is making a grand comeback. The reasons are his honesty, transparency and bold decisions for women and the poor," Pandey said.

Why Women Voters Matter

Pandey also noted that Nitish Kumar's policies for women have played a crucial role. From total liquor prohibition, successfully implemented in Bihar unlike in many other states, to scholarships for girls pursuing school, graduation and competitive exams, Nitish's initiatives have earned him strong female support, he highlighted.