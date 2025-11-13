Exit Polls Hint At Nitish Magic In Bihar, JD(U) May Emerge As Single Largest Party
Five years after disappointing show in 2020, it seems Nitish Kumar is making a grand comeback, with JD(U) likely to emerge as single largest party.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 9:42 AM IST
Patna: In 2020, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) had slipped to the third position, winning only 43 seats, a sharp fall from 71 in 2015, leading to speculation that the party's position might worsen further this time. However, the 2025 exit poll trends have predicted a strong comeback for Nitish Kumar, with ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) having a clear edge and JD(U) likely to emerge as the single largest party in the state.
Despite being in power for almost 20 years, JD(U) leaders have claimed that there is no anti-incumbency against Nitish Kumar. Instead, they insist the state is witnessing "pro-incumbency", crediting Nitish's long tenure and track record in "good governance".
In the 2020 elections, JD(U) finished third behind RJD and BJP, but the NDA still managed a majority and BJP chose Nitish as Chief Minister again. During the poll campaign then, Nitish Kumar had said that it was his last election, and that statement affected JD(U)'s performance as its seats dropped. But this time, Nitish fought the Assembly election with full strength and made an almost equal seat-sharing agreement with the BJP.
After two phases of polling, the exit polls show Nitish Kumar's government is returning to power. While critics have time and again questioned his leadership, governance fatigue and health, Prashant Kishor, who heads the Jan Suraaj Party, had even claimed that JD(U) would not win more than 25 seats. However, the high voter turnout and positive exit poll projections have left Nitish Kumar reportedly elated and confident.
Why Is Nitish Still Bihar's Choice?
Asked what exactly changed between 2020 and 2025, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said that people from all sections continue to trust and support Nitish Kumar. "The magic of Nitish Kumar's work is speaking for itself. Under his leadership, development works have progressed and the state has moved forward continuously. People have given him their blessings again. Those who questioned his health now have got their answer. This is not anti-incumbency, this is pro-incumbency," he said.
Political expert Sunil Pandey said Nitish has set an example that challenges the idea of anti-incumbency in Bihar politics. "If the exit poll numbers hold true, it clearly indicates that he is making a grand comeback. The reasons are his honesty, transparency and bold decisions for women and the poor," Pandey said.
Why Women Voters Matter
Pandey also noted that Nitish Kumar's policies for women have played a crucial role. From total liquor prohibition, successfully implemented in Bihar unlike in many other states, to scholarships for girls pursuing school, graduation and competitive exams, Nitish's initiatives have earned him strong female support, he highlighted.
"Women trust him for safety and development. Even without cash incentives like the Rs 10,000 assistance given recently, they would still vote for him. The exit polls make it clear that Nitish remains the undisputed leader of Bihar," Pandey added.
As per official sources, 2025 assembly polls in Bihar witnessed a higher voter turnout among women than men. The overall polling percentage stood at 66.91 percent, with 71.6 percent women exercising their franchise compared to 62.8 percent male voters. In the first phase, 1.76 crore women (69.04 percent) and 1.98 crore men (61.56 percent) voted, while in the second phase, 1.74 crore women (74.03 percent) and 1.95 crore men (64.1 percent) cast their votes.
Comparisons With Lalu-Rabri Era
Former Patna College Principal NK Chaudhary said Nitish Kumar never compromised on development. "Roads, electricity, water, education and healthcare have all improved over these years. Law and order is far better than what it was during the Lalu-Rabri era, and people can clearly see that difference," he said.
Chaudhary added that recent welfare measures might also have boosted JD(U)'s performance. Nitish Kumar-led government increased the social security pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1100, announced 125 free electricity units, continued free foodgrain distribution and also promised one crore jobs.
"The exit polls may or may not turn into exact results, but if they do, it will clearly show that Bihar's voters trust Nitish Kumar and the NDA," Chaudhary remarked.
In 2020, Nitish Kumar had faced a major setback after Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan fielded candidates against JD(U) on all seats. There was utter confusion among voters as many of those candidates were BJP rebels, leading to a split in NDA votes. After a dismal performance, JD(U) blamed Paswan for its poor results. Even Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha had caused vote split that year. However, this time, both Paswan and Kushwaha are back with the NDA, reducing internal confusion and thereby making the alliance much stronger.
The 243-member Bihar Assembly went to polls in two phases, on November 6 (121 seats across 18 districts) and November 11 (122 seats across 20 districts). The counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.
