Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary, Union Minister Lalan Singh Booked For MCC Violation During Election Roadshow
Singh and Choudhary held a roadshow in support of jailed JD(U) candidate Anant Singh in Mokama on Monday.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 11:59 AM IST
Patna: Police have registered a First Information Report(FIR) in Bihar capital Patna against union minister Lalan Singh and deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary for alleged violation of model code of conduct(MCC) during an election roadshow in support of JD(U) candidate Anant Singh, officials said. The roadshow was held in Mokama on Monday.
According to Patna Police, the number of vehicles in Singh and Choudhary's rally exceeded the permitted limit of 10 vehicles which the Election Commission considered a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
In a statement issued over the matter, Patna Police said, "The police administration is continuously monitoring the election campaign to ensure compliance with the Model Code of Conduct during the 2025 Assembly elections. In this connection, vehicles were stopped and inspected when more than the prescribed number of vehicles were found to be in use during election campaigning in the Mokama Assembly constituency on Monday. A case has been registered for violating the Model Code of Conduct."
Monday's rally was in support of JD(U) candidate, Anant Singh, who is contesting from Mokama and is currently in Beur jail on a 14-day judicial custody in the recent Dularchand Yadav murder case. Singh was arrested in Barh late on Saturday, November 1.
Following Anant Singh arrest, Union Minister Lalan Singh has taken charge of the campaign in the Mokama Assembly constituency on his behalf.
Voting for 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases. Voting for 121 seats will take place in the first phase on November 6, and for 122 seats in the second phase on November 11. The results will be declared on November 14.
