Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary, Union Minister Lalan Singh Booked For MCC Violation During Election Roadshow

Patna: Police have registered a First Information Report(FIR) in Bihar capital Patna against union minister Lalan Singh and deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary for alleged violation of model code of conduct(MCC) during an election roadshow in support of JD(U) candidate Anant Singh, officials said. The roadshow was held in Mokama on Monday.

According to Patna Police, the number of vehicles in Singh and Choudhary's rally exceeded the permitted limit of 10 vehicles which the Election Commission considered a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

In a statement issued over the matter, Patna Police said, "The police administration is continuously monitoring the election campaign to ensure compliance with the Model Code of Conduct during the 2025 Assembly elections. In this connection, vehicles were stopped and inspected when more than the prescribed number of vehicles were found to be in use during election campaigning in the Mokama Assembly constituency on Monday. A case has been registered for violating the Model Code of Conduct."