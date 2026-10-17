ETV Bharat / bharat

This Weekend, Visit The Goddess Among 'Roaches In Bihar's Katihar

The Vinodpur Durga Puja Committee at Katihar in Bihar ( ETV Bharat )

Katihar: Who would have thunk cockroaches would escape Delhi and spread out across the country? Not for nothing are they considered among the most resilient creatures on earth. While human cockroaches are running Delhi Police ragged, a colony has sprung up in Katihar, Bihar.

That's the Vinodpur Durga Puja Committee's pandal at Katihar in Bihar, who have cleverly decided to ride the 'roach wave into national attention. With 'theme' pandals having permeated nationwide, the organisers have erected their pandal and its decor after the universally reviled insect.