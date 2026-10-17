This Weekend, Visit The Goddess Among 'Roaches In Bihar's Katihar
The Vinodpur Durga Puja Committee at Katihar has built a cockroach-themed pandal, though, as the organisers say "There's nothing political about it," reports Manish Kumar.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
Katihar: Who would have thunk cockroaches would escape Delhi and spread out across the country? Not for nothing are they considered among the most resilient creatures on earth. While human cockroaches are running Delhi Police ragged, a colony has sprung up in Katihar, Bihar.
That's the Vinodpur Durga Puja Committee's pandal at Katihar in Bihar, who have cleverly decided to ride the 'roach wave into national attention. With 'theme' pandals having permeated nationwide, the organisers have erected their pandal and its decor after the universally reviled insect.
Not only is the pandal in the shape of a 'roach, the creepy crawlies can be found infesting its interiors, in every size, from walls to ceiling, with even the pedestal for the idols not spared. And the centrepiece is a selfie point, where visitors can take photos amid a clutch of bugs with cartoonish faces.
The organisers, though, are quick to dissociate themselves from any political intent, claiming their sole purpose was to attract visitors, entertain children, and make this year’s Durga Puja memorable.
"Our committee has been organising Durga Puja since 1935. The choice of a 'cockroach theme' this year is not intended to support or oppose any political party or ideology. While there might be political discussions involving cockroaches elsewhere, the Vinodpur Puja committee has no association with them. We developed this theme purely as a work of imagination, intended solely for entertainment," said Naveen Kumar Goenka, president of the Vinodpur Durga Puja Committee.
Once known as 'Bangalitola', ie., Bengali enclave, there are few Bengalis left here now. But the Durga Puja tradition continues, this time with the thermocol cockroaches having generated a buzz on social media.
Amar Pratap, secretary of the Puja committee, said artisans were brought in from Nabadwip in West Bengal to construct the pandal and the decor. "It took around a month to complete, for a budget of around Rs 5 lakh, including the idols," he said.
True to the expectations of the organisers, the Vinodpur pandal has already become the talk of the town, with the cockroach selfie point a hit among visitors, especially with the Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Of course, no politics implied.
So, if you are anywhere near Katihar, you know where to head this weekend. While there, celebrate the thought and effort that has gone into the artwork adoring the pandal. And don't forget to take a selfie.
Also Read:
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- '87-Year-Old Legacy': Pune's Bengali Community Keeps Rich Durga Puja Tradition Alive
- Protests, Traffic Restrictions May Dampen Durga Puja Festivities In Delhi
- Purulia’s Rajahensla Durga Puja Where Villagers Still Greet A King And Queen With Turbans As Per Royal Rituals