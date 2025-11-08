'People Do Not Want Return Of Jungle Raj In Bihar', Claims Former Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
The BJP leader claims that the NDA will form the next government in the state with an absolute majority
Published : November 8, 2025 at 2:12 PM IST
Patna: Till the declaration of the election result, it is time for muscle flexing by various parties in the fray. The same can be seen in Bihar, where former union minister Ashwini Choubey has claimed that a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will come to power with an absolute majority under the leadership of Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar.
In an interaction with ETV Bharat, he said, "The NDA will win more than 160 seats. It could even reach 225."
Elaborating on his views, Choubey said that whether it is Ang Pradesh, Mithila or Shahabad regions of the state, there was no chance of a return of ‘Jungle Raj’ (unruliness).
He said the people have resolved not to allow the ‘brutal’ regime that was in power till 2005 to return.
"The people of Bihar will not allow the return of Jungle Raj. Instead, a Mangal Raj (prosperity) will be established. Good governance has prevailed in Bihar for 20 years under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The NDA is completely united, and the five Pandavas will form the government in Bihar under Nitish Kumar," he said while stating that the entire extremely backward community, including fishermen, is with the NDA.
On Rahul Gandhi's attempt to woo the fishermen community by jumping into a pond to catch fish during his recent campaigning in the state, Choubey said that the fishermen have always supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the NDA.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi established the Fishermen's Commission for our Nishad brothers. The extremely backward are fully behind Modi and Nitish Kumar," the former minister said.
The BJP leader accused the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) leadership of selling tickets to contest the polls and questioned where the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Yadav amassed wealth worth more than Rs 15 crores, even if he has won two polls and is not a chartered accountant.
"The opposition is not a Grand Alliance but a thug alliance whose members all sell tickets. These people have no concern for Nishad brothers, a community that has always stood with Lord Ram," Choubey said.
He further charged that the Grand Alliance is driven by nepotism, caring only for their own families and clans.
"The divisional politics of Pappu, Sappu and Gappu will not work in Bihar. Only nationalism, development and good governance will prevail here," he quipped while claiming that Tejaswi would lose the Raghopur seat.
He said that the BJP candidate on the seat, Satish Rai, had previously defeated Tejaswi’s mother and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi on this seat and would emerge victorious once again.
Choubey further claimed that the women voters are with the NDA.
"This man (Tejashwi) accidentally became Deputy Chief Minister for a few days and this was Bihar's misfortune. Women are with those who work for them, not with those who say they will work because everyone knows how safe women were under his rule," he said while pointing out that the people have not forgotten instances like the Kislay murder case of 2005.
Demanding revocation of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail, Choubey said, "On one hand, he’s feigning illness and on the other he’s holding road shows for a criminal. He served 32 years in prison, but was granted conditional bail considering his age and illness, yet he’s holding road shows for a criminal. We demand that the Election Commission take action and cancel his bail. We will personally submit a memorandum in this regard."
He said that tainted persons should not be given tickets to contest elections. He invoked the names of leaders like Jayaprakash Narayan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani and George Fernandes, who advocated integrity and dignity in politics.
"The public must ensure that no tainted person or criminal wins election,” he said while claiming that Tejaswi will not become the chief minister but will be behind bars for indulging in corruption.
