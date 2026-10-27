ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Deputy CM Secures Centre's Assurance to Keep Ganga Flood Control Commission Headquarters In Patna

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary at the meeting of the 19th Ganga Flood Control Commission in Delhi on Tuesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna/New Delhi: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Tuesday secured an assurance from Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to retain the headquarters of the Ganga Flood Control Commission in Patna, after strongly opposing the Centre’s recent decision to shift it to New Delhi.

Speaking at the 19th meeting of the Ganga Flood Control Commission in Delhi, Choudhary, who also holds the state water resources department portfolio, argued that "moving the Commission’s headquarters would make it significantly more difficult for Bihar to obtain timely approval for flood management projects and could delay flood prevention work in the state."

"The Commission’s headquarters had been in Patna since its establishment in 1972, with its chairman and members based there," Choudhary added.

The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti had recently relocated the headquarters to Delhi, a move he described as contrary to the Commission’s original purpose. He urged the Centre to restore the previous arrangement and allow the headquarters to remain in Patna.

His demand was supported by West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari and Uttar Pradesh water resources minister Swatantra Dev Singh.

Following their intervention, Patil directed that the Commission’s headquarters be retained at its previous location. The Bihar government had previously requested that the headquarters remain in Patna. The deputy chief minister reiterated that position at the meeting, stressing the importance of keeping the commission accessible to states that depend on its work for flood management and prevention.

The meeting addressed Bihar's demands concerning the commission's headquarters, the timely clearance of flood management projects and the need for a more comprehensive approach to managing silt accumulation in rivers.

Bihar Seeks Faster Approval of Flood Management Projects

The Bihar Deputy Chief Minister pressed the Centre to approve flood management schemes under the Flood Management Programme and the River Management and Border Areas Programme within a strict timetable, warning that delays could leave Bihar with insufficient time to carry out essential work before the next flood season.

The state government intends to submit its flood management proposals to the Centre by the end of December. It has asked the Central Water Commission and the Ministry of Jal Shakti to complete the approval process by the end of February.

This schedule will leave around three months for the implementation of the projects, making early clearance essential for completing flood prevention and management work in time. Patil assured Choudhary at the meeting that prompt action would be taken on the matter.