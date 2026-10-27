Bihar Deputy CM Secures Centre's Assurance to Keep Ganga Flood Control Commission Headquarters In Patna
The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti had recently relocated the headquarters to Delhi, a move he described as contrary to the Commission’s original purpose.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 27, 2026 at 11:46 PM IST
Patna/New Delhi: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Tuesday secured an assurance from Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to retain the headquarters of the Ganga Flood Control Commission in Patna, after strongly opposing the Centre’s recent decision to shift it to New Delhi.
Speaking at the 19th meeting of the Ganga Flood Control Commission in Delhi, Choudhary, who also holds the state water resources department portfolio, argued that "moving the Commission’s headquarters would make it significantly more difficult for Bihar to obtain timely approval for flood management projects and could delay flood prevention work in the state."
"The Commission’s headquarters had been in Patna since its establishment in 1972, with its chairman and members based there," Choudhary added.
The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti had recently relocated the headquarters to Delhi, a move he described as contrary to the Commission’s original purpose. He urged the Centre to restore the previous arrangement and allow the headquarters to remain in Patna.
His demand was supported by West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari and Uttar Pradesh water resources minister Swatantra Dev Singh.
Following their intervention, Patil directed that the Commission’s headquarters be retained at its previous location. The Bihar government had previously requested that the headquarters remain in Patna. The deputy chief minister reiterated that position at the meeting, stressing the importance of keeping the commission accessible to states that depend on its work for flood management and prevention.
The meeting addressed Bihar's demands concerning the commission's headquarters, the timely clearance of flood management projects and the need for a more comprehensive approach to managing silt accumulation in rivers.
Bihar Seeks Faster Approval of Flood Management Projects
The Bihar Deputy Chief Minister pressed the Centre to approve flood management schemes under the Flood Management Programme and the River Management and Border Areas Programme within a strict timetable, warning that delays could leave Bihar with insufficient time to carry out essential work before the next flood season.
The state government intends to submit its flood management proposals to the Centre by the end of December. It has asked the Central Water Commission and the Ministry of Jal Shakti to complete the approval process by the end of February.
This schedule will leave around three months for the implementation of the projects, making early clearance essential for completing flood prevention and management work in time. Patil assured Choudhary at the meeting that prompt action would be taken on the matter.
Uncontrolled Silt Accumulation Raises Flood Risks
The meeting also addressed another major concern for Bihar - the accumulation of silt in riverbeds - which the state government says is reducing the water-carrying capacity of rivers and intensifying flooding.
Choudhary warned that uncontrolled silt deposits were steadily raising riverbeds and diminishing the amount of water rivers could accommodate and carry. The resulting reduction in carrying capacity was contributing to more severe floods, he said.
He also pointed to the rivers attaining new highest flood levels, or HFLs, in recent years, and attributed the trend to the continued elevation of riverbeds caused by silt accumulation.
Without timely intervention, he warned, rivers could eventually become moribund. To address the problem, Bihar has introduced what it described as the country's first policy linking silt management with its commercial utilisation.
The Bihar Water Resources Restoration and Silt Management Policy, 2026, seeks to combine the management of river sediment with its productive economic use.
Choudhary called on the Union government to formulate a national silt management policy, arguing that the problem required a broader policy response rather than isolated state-level interventions.
The 19th meeting of the Ganga Flood Control Commission was also marked by the presence of the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.
Apart from Adhikari and Singh, several officials from the Finance Ministry, the Railways, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Ministry of Rural Development, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, NITI Aayog, Central Water Commission, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh were present at the meeting.
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