ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Court Maintains Stay On Khan Sir's Arrest In Coaching Centre Firing Case

Patna: A civil court in Bihar has granted interim relief to Faisal Khan, popularly known as ‘Khan Sir', in connection with the firing incident outside his coaching institute, ‘Khan Global Studies’.

After hearing the matter, the court maintained the stay on Khan’s arrest and said that no coercive action be taken against him until further orders. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for June 25. A similar relief was also extended to three of his staff members, with the court observing that no punitive action be initiated against them until the next hearing.

Meanwhile, the two guards of Khan Sir’s coaching centre, who were arrested in connection with the incident, will remain in judicial custody. Earlier, during the hearing on June 9, the Patna Civil Court had granted an interim stay on the arrest of Khan Sir. The court upheld the stay today as well and directed the police not to take any action against him until the next hearing.

The Patna Police submitted the case diary before the court during Saturday’s proceedings and handed it over to the public prosecutor. After reviewing the documents, the court granted relief to Khan Sir.

Due to this decision, the police cannot arrest Khan Sir, but he has been asked to cooperate in the probe and participate in the questioning process.

The court also heard the bail plea of three of Khan Sir’s staff members and they have been granted protection too against coercive action.